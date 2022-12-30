99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jarrid Houston column: Warmer weather is nice but we still need more ice

Slush still a problem in some areas; panfish action has been hit and miss.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
December 29, 2022
I hope everyone got what they wanted from Santa Claus. I heard he was unhappy with the cold temperatures we have been having around here and wanted to stay in the North Pole. However, work must be done. Same goes for us anglers. Time to get to work.

At least the cold weather is now on break as we enter the New Year with mild temperatures in the forecast. It will be nice to fish outside of our shelters for a little bit of a change, although we could still use a little more ice under foot.

As we stand, we are seeing ice thickness around the Twin Ports of 5-12 inches depending on what body of water you choose. The deeper, larger lakes are taking a little longer to lock into safe vehicle traffic, while most small, shallow lakes are now seeing some snowmobile tracks and plenty of signs of ice angling.

Speaking of snowmobiles, as of now, this is really the only way to get around safely without getting stuck. Even at that, no machine is bulletproof when it comes to ice travel, so be careful. We still have slush pockets on several bodies of water and rubber boots remain necessary.

Also, as a reminder, the weight of the snow will bog down ice and fresh hole drilling will cause flooding, so be cautious. I prefer to not shovel areas down to the ice and allow for snow covered fishing areas to help stay dry if possible. OK, let's dive into the last fishing report of 2022:

Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay is starting to see some ice, but conditions are still very iffy. We do not encourage ice angling just yet. The good news is we are going to be just about on time for Gitch ice fishing opportunities by the new year. Most of the ice sheet is in the areas of Ashland and out toward Washburn.

Some scattered ice is starting to just show up around the Apostles, but as mentioned, we still have a way to go. Hang tight and be patient.

The St. Louis River Estuary has locked back into some fishable harbor ice, although caution should be exercised.

Areas off Park Point are seeing a few anglers trying luck at roaming walleyes. Reports have been mixed, but for the most part a few fish are biting on jigging spoons tipped with minnow heads. As usual, try and avoid any noise pollution as the fish can be spooked easily. We are just starting to see a bite window take shape, so early mornings or later afternoons will hold better production but some fish can be had at any time.

Don't forget to use a dead stick near your jig hole. I prefer anything within 6 feet of the live jigging hole. Backwater panfish action has been very hit and miss this past week, but the stable weather that is upon us should help. Look for 5-10 feet of water over mud and, per usual, trust your electronics.

Inland lakes, reservoirs and flowages have been decent for setline fishing pike, bass and the occasional walleye. Setting some tip-ups near vegetation-covered shorelines in 5-12 feet of water will prove the best. Although, for some bigger fish, you may want to try deeper.

Both shiners and smaller suckers are getting some fish, but don't be afraid to put on an oversized chub.

For the walleye anglers, concentrating on the mid lake humps will be best. The new Northland Glass Shot Spoon is certainly paying off with the new noise frequency it offers. Otherwise, it is hard to beat a simple Jigging Rap tipped with a minnow head. Best depth has been in the 13-21 feet of water (shallower in the early morning and later afternoon; deeper in the mid-day).

Panfishing inland has also been a little hit-and-miss but, as with the river, the stable weather upcoming will help.

See you on the ice and have a very Happy New Year!

Jarrid Houston, of South Range, is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.

