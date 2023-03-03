99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Jarrid Houston column: Walleyes now off limits in most of Minnesota, but panfish action will heat up

Please pick up any garbage you see on the ice.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
March 02, 2023 06:16 PM

That's a wrap on another general fishing season, walleyes and pike, in Minnesota. Wisconsin waters are open for game fish through this weekend. And a reminder that now is the time to renew your fishing licenses for 2023.

We can and will, however, still be on some late ice spots flirting with panfish for the next several weeks. Late ice is some of the best ice fishing of the year, and we cannot wait to get into some warmer weather and good bites as snow melts.

In conjunction with late inland fishing, we will still be on Lake Superior fish as long as it remains safe. Most anglers would agree that this ice season has been among the most challenging in recent history. So, let's all hope we have a great end to last chance ice fishing and the beginnings of soft water opportunities, which, by the way, are not very far off now that we are into March.

OK, let's jump in to the reports:

Lake Superior is still seeing some good ice angler traffic around the Chequamegon Bay area. Ice conditions are well on the way toward “end of season,” so the safest ice is going to be near Washburn and Ashland. Weather has certainly been a factor in those areas, so plan accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Nice lake trout seen in the Boundary Waters
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 27.
March 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ice-house
Northland Outdoors
Deadlines approaching to get ice fishing shelters off lakes, rivers
It's also time to buy a new fishing license in Minnesota. Last year's licenses expire Feb. 28.
February 28, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Cross your fingers for 'late ice' season
Strong wind will likely change conditions, so use caution.
February 23, 2023 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails benefit from recent snow
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 20.
February 23, 2023 01:00 PM
header_image.jpg
Northland Outdoors
International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Duluth on Feb. 26
The event highlights short films from across the globe and is a fundraiser for local fishing groups.
February 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
loon, Paul Sundberg photo
Northland Outdoors
Bill back at Minnesota Capitol to ban small lead fishing tackle
Supporters say nontoxic alternatives are getting better and that loons don't need to die from lead poisoning.
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Time for big bait, big pike in weeds
Stop and say "hi" at the Duluth Sport Show.
February 16, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails need snow after high temperatures, traffic
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 13.
February 16, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing
Northland Outdoors
Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday
The event is held on Island Lake Reservoir near Duluth.
February 16, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources
Proposals will be accepted online through March 1.
February 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Last weekend was the big Neighborly Bar fishing tournament , mixed in with other anglers, so most access points were packed with people. Fishing was tough. A few of the general lakers, splake, browns, walleyes and pike did get caught. But, for the most part, fishing was and has been slow this winter out on the Gitch. That's the story for our team, anyway.

Leave it up to Lake Superior to humble even the most dedicated anglers every once in a while. We will continue to chase some late ice fish. Perch, pike and the occasional trout and salmon will be on the docket these next few weeks using live bait rigs over 15-25 feet of water.

The St. Louis River Estuary was a dead sea for the most part this last week to finish up the season. Walleyes were very lethargic. Best success was certainly the shallower waters, which I stuck out on trying to get cruising deeper channel fish.

This marks another year where we did not see the big winter influx of mature fish staging for their spring spawning run. Similar to the Gitch, you never know. The few fish we did get to commit all came on dead sticks. From here on out, we will try and get a few backwater panfish, but we are almost done with the St. Louis until open water opportunities kick in.

Inland lakes will now start to see fewer anglers being the walleye/pike seasons are closed. The best panfish action will be heating up as we get into more mild winter days. Look to early vegetation areas when seeking active crappies and sunfish.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: A Sunny Saturday followed by a Snowy Sunday
Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.
March 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Kids ski free at Spirit Mountain youth festival
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
March 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
zebra mussels
Northland Outdoors
St. Louis County awards state grants to battle aquatic invasive species
Money for projects and education comes from the Minnesota Legislature.
March 01, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Affectionate Grey Wolves
Northland Outdoors
Bills introduced to prohibit any wolf hunting, trapping in Minnesota  
The change would remove the option for the DNR commissioner to hold seasons.
February 27, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
People mill around in almost darkness as some wear headlamps near the base of the Aerial Lift Bridge.
Northland Outdoors
Women's hiking groups in Duluth, Cloquet draw large numbers
About 125 women showed up for their first hike. “People were asking us what we were marching for,” said Sandi Larson of Women Hike Duluth. From this, Larson knew they were tapping into a need.
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Hibbert Hallstrom and Dick.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘3 Old Guys’ gear up for March snowmobile trek from Minnesota to Alaska
Paul Dick, Rob Hallstrom and Rex Hibbert snowmobiled from Grand Rapids, Minn., to Churchill, Manitoba, in 2019. Now, they're about to launch a 4,000-mile trek from Grand Rapids to Fairbanks, Alaska.
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
022523.O.GFH.TURKEY-Cailey and RJ.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Game and Fish-UND study focuses on problem turkeys and what happens after they're moved
Over the next two years, Game and Fish will trap a minimum of 180 wild turkeys from problem areas, fit them with tracking devices and translocate the birds to areas with more desirable habitat.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Bare tree branches with clusters of red berries
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sumac berries cling to life on trees
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday Precip.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: The Sun and Warmer Temperatures return
We get a break from the snow and have good shoveling weather.
February 23, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Superior Hiking Trail Association to host free webinars
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
February 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CanadaLynx_WashingtonDeptFishAndWildlife_FPWC.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Snares banned in Minnesota's Arrowhead to protect endangered Canada lynx population
Some trappers disapprove of the court decision, but advocates say the new restrictions "will prevent needless, agonizing deaths of these rare cats."
February 21, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DNR deer photo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota deer harvest dips in 2022, DNR says in sharing harvest report and CWD update
CWD was detected in 26 hunter-harvested deer, with 73% from the southeast, a region that continues to see persistent CWD infections in wild deer.
February 21, 2023 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report

Crappie action, for the most part, will be during the lower-light times of the day. If you are gung-ho for big crappies, we have got wind of some awesome bites coming from our friends up on Upper Red Lake. Check in with the resorts as some are staying in operation with the good crappie action.

Closer to home, and back on topic, using simple conventional panfish tactics of small tungsten and soft plastics will be our go-to tactic. As far as ice conditions go, we have plenty of ice, but tough going for any vehicle traffic on most area lakes. Snow machines are still necessary.

Lastly, as we start to see melting snow, some garbage will show its ugly face. Let's all rally together and help pick up any trash on our waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the best hooksets.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
What To Read Next
conservation officer awards
Northland Outdoors
Conservation officers win awards
February 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
010723MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Uptick in Hungarian partridges is a real thing, at least for now, wildlife managers say
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Black bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Morning walk companions bring winter to life
February 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber