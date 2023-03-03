Jarrid Houston column: Walleyes now off limits in most of Minnesota, but panfish action will heat up

That's a wrap on another general fishing season, walleyes and pike, in Minnesota. Wisconsin waters are open for game fish through this weekend. And a reminder that now is the time to renew your fishing licenses for 2023.

We can and will, however, still be on some late ice spots flirting with panfish for the next several weeks. Late ice is some of the best ice fishing of the year, and we cannot wait to get into some warmer weather and good bites as snow melts.

In conjunction with late inland fishing, we will still be on Lake Superior fish as long as it remains safe. Most anglers would agree that this ice season has been among the most challenging in recent history. So, let's all hope we have a great end to last chance ice fishing and the beginnings of soft water opportunities, which, by the way, are not very far off now that we are into March.

OK, let's jump in to the reports:

Lake Superior is still seeing some good ice angler traffic around the Chequamegon Bay area. Ice conditions are well on the way toward “end of season,” so the safest ice is going to be near Washburn and Ashland. Weather has certainly been a factor in those areas, so plan accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend was the big Neighborly Bar fishing tournament , mixed in with other anglers, so most access points were packed with people. Fishing was tough. A few of the general lakers, splake, browns, walleyes and pike did get caught. But, for the most part, fishing was and has been slow this winter out on the Gitch. That's the story for our team, anyway.

Leave it up to Lake Superior to humble even the most dedicated anglers every once in a while. We will continue to chase some late ice fish. Perch, pike and the occasional trout and salmon will be on the docket these next few weeks using live bait rigs over 15-25 feet of water.

The St. Louis River Estuary was a dead sea for the most part this last week to finish up the season. Walleyes were very lethargic. Best success was certainly the shallower waters, which I stuck out on trying to get cruising deeper channel fish.

This marks another year where we did not see the big winter influx of mature fish staging for their spring spawning run. Similar to the Gitch, you never know. The few fish we did get to commit all came on dead sticks. From here on out, we will try and get a few backwater panfish, but we are almost done with the St. Louis until open water opportunities kick in.

Inland lakes will now start to see fewer anglers being the walleye/pike seasons are closed. The best panfish action will be heating up as we get into more mild winter days. Look to early vegetation areas when seeking active crappies and sunfish.

Crappie action, for the most part, will be during the lower-light times of the day. If you are gung-ho for big crappies, we have got wind of some awesome bites coming from our friends up on Upper Red Lake. Check in with the resorts as some are staying in operation with the good crappie action.

Closer to home, and back on topic, using simple conventional panfish tactics of small tungsten and soft plastics will be our go-to tactic. As far as ice conditions go, we have plenty of ice, but tough going for any vehicle traffic on most area lakes. Snow machines are still necessary.

Lastly, as we start to see melting snow, some garbage will show its ugly face. Let's all rally together and help pick up any trash on our waters.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the best hooksets.