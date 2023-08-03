Jarrid Houston column: Walleyes hit live bait rigs over mid-lake structure

We have begun the last phase of summer angling. You can tell summer is going fast with football training camps taking place and the Head of the Lakes Fair going this week. Before you know it, kids will be school shopping and preparing for the start of another school year.

OK, sorry, I will stop reminding us that summer is almost over. This past week we took some time to relax and enjoy fishing by being passengers ourselves. RV Charters out of Algoma, Wisconsin, was the service we hired and we successfully were able to haul in some great king salmon.

The weather has been decent for fishing as we start to get some cooler overnight temperatures. We could use a little rain to help keep water temperatures from spiking any higher. (Make sure to check that the lakes you may be visiting are safe to swim in. We have seen some reports of a few algae blooms that can be hazardous, especially for dogs.) Fishing in our local area has been good, but not great, depending on what you are targeting. August is here, so get out and enjoy the rest of the summer season.

Here we go:

Lake Superior angling has had some good bites off-shore for lake trout, a few coho, kings and a rogue steelhead here and there. Trolling methods have been diverse, but many anglers are using a mix of riggers, Dipsy Divers, lead core and snap weights. Bugs are definitely a variable all summer long, but the next several weeks they will be especially present. Early mornings will give the best opportunities for bites, with midafternoon and later afternoon having slowdowns. Spoons and flasher fly combos have been best.

On the South Shore, some anglers are starting to tag a few walleyes with stick baits in the 20–30-foot depths. Trolling flat calm waters will likely be a lot slower than the day that provides a little breeze. Bigger-billed crank baits work best long- lined. However, if you are a lead line guy or use snap weights, you can get by with smaller crank baits getting down to productive depths.

Speaking of depths, for the big lake they seem to be changing daily or every couple days, so if you find yourself not getting any tugs, you may want to switch and change depths. This can be done by speeding up your troll, or adding more weight to your lines. For the local stream anglers, still not a lot to report except the usual small native brown and brook trout bites coming off of spinner baits.

The local rivers like the Cloquet, St. Croix, St. Louis and others have had some mixed bags. This time of year it is hard to pass up a fun smallmouth bass bite. Target faster moving water over structure. I like ripping a Husky Jerk or a spinner bait, but sometimes elect to slow-retrieve another type of shallow running stick bait. These tactics of course can catch other bonus species, so don't be surprised to run into maybe a pike, perch, or even a walleye or muskie.

Walleye fishing has still been there, but has shown some signs of slowing down. Time of day is the big thing. So if you can get out early in the morning or stay until the sun hits dusk, you may find more success. Slow-trolling live bait rigs or cranking stick baits will tag a few fish. Look toward the channel edges and try not to spook fish. Using current to your advantage is important. Staying upstream from potential bites should be the way to attack.

Inland lake fishing will continue to be the sure-thing as we move through the dog days of summer. Especially if you are entertaining some guests on a fish outing. Casting small worms or plastics on light tackle or under a float will get some panfish bites. Target areas with deeper vegetation or some sort of shade. This time of year, dock cover will hold a lot of fish.

With that said, be nice and not post up on someone's dock, especially when they might be home or using it themselves. As anglers, let's all practice good behavior. Bass and pike fishing can be very good when casting spinner baits along weed edges.

For walleyes, continue to work the mid-lake structure areas with live bait rigs. We are now into a time of year where aggressive jig rapping techniques can turn some good fish over your Walleye holes. If you have never got fish with vertical hard body baits, you're missing out. It is indeed one of the most fun bites.

Be safe and courteous to each other out there. See you on the water!