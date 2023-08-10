Jarrid Houston column: Usual summer fishing slowdown hasn't hit local lakes yet

Fishing continues to stay pretty consistent. I thought we may see somewhat of a slowdown by now, but that has not been the case. Water temperatures have certainly pushed fish deeper into cooler thermoclines, but if you use the right techniques, you can find some success.

One thing that continues to be a constant on many area waters is recreational boat traffic. With that, we have seen the hardworking Minnesota and Wisconsin conservation officers out and about, so be careful on the waters and know the rules. Also, if you see something suspicious, like someone keeping illegal fish, or over harvesting limits, feel free to call them in.

I know we have written about this before, but everyone should be on the same playing field. If we don't all follow the rules, the system does not work.

OK, let's roll into this weeks fishing report:

Lake Superior has had busy days trolling the deeper waters for lakers and a few salmon. Every now and then a lucky angler is still tagging a nice Chinook, but most catches are of the lake trout variety. Downriggers, lead line, snap weights and Dipsey Divers have all equally performed to get baits into deeper water. Mostly spoons and flasher fly combos have been the flavors the fish have been after.

On the South Shore, anglers are starting to get a few more walleyes with typical stick baits. Bigger longer baits that have some good dive bills have been best. Spreading out lines does work, but is not all that necessary. Make sure you know the rules on fish harvest when deciding to keep a few walleyes for dinner.

Over in Chequamegon Bay, anglers are still getting some great smallmouth with many different tactics. Targeting the 20- to 25-foot depths around structure has been best.

The St. Louis River Estuary has had a few boats this last week, but for the most part, the river remains slower for traffic. I would argue the river is the only fishery that has had a little bit of a slowdown. That doesn't mean we are not catching fish. It is just that the fish quality has decreased a bit. Many smaller walleyes are coming off worm harnesses and smaller Shad Raps.

Best depths are still in the 6-12 feet of water, but if you would like to try and get a bigger fish, I would recommend a few things:



Fish the early morning, or later evenings. Fish the deeper cuts of 10-25 feet of water. Increase your speed and aggression. Often this can trigger a bigger fish bite. River bites should pick up as we get through this month and into the late summer.

Inland lakes have been giving up many great bites. We will start with panfish. Look toward the deeper vegetation or lumber structure and fish small plastics or live bait. I like smaller leeches this time of year. Another great area to target is under docks and near beaches, where lots of aquatic bug life is thriving.

Bass and pike have been going good in the same areas, but bigger fish (like the walleyes mentioned above) will be caught in deeper waters. I know this sounds like a broken record, but trust your electronics.

If you are after inland walleyes, continue to slow drift live bait rigs over big flats that butt up to transitional changes. One thing about drifting mud to sand and vice versa is, you don't necessarily have to worry about picking up weeds all the time. With that said, deep weeds are a great go-to spot.

Stay cool and we will see you on the water.