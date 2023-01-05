Jarrid Houston column: Tip-ups deployed outside weed beds are catching pike, bass and walleye

Happy New Year, anglers!

We are looking forward to building more momentum and reaching new fishing career goals this year. Before we get all mushy, we just want to again thank you all for the support over the last several years.

OK, on to new chatter. In case you are wondering, yes the new snow is certainly going to again have an adverse effect on ice conditions. Track machines are necessary and, even then, you can find yourself getting stuck if you are not careful. The large buildup of (record setting) snow in December, and now even more in early January, will set the tone for a slow-developing ice sheet around the Northland.

The best hope is on Lake Superior, where we have places that have not frozen yet, leaving a chance at a fresh start of good ice conditions as we climb further into winter. We would also expect some colder weather now, but it doesn’t seem to be happening. Who knows what Mother Nature has up her sleeve for this ice season?

Lake Superior ice conditions prior to the storm had some safe ice in a few select areas around Ashland. Some spots were up to 8 inches, but it was of course variable depending on areas. Out toward Washburn and up the Bayfield Peninsula, the ice got to be more and more dangerous. As far as a bite, we have not had a chance to fish ourselves, but have heard of a few pike and perch being caught. Hopefully we start to see some sub-zero temperatures to get the ice sheet growing into the Islands, but all we can do is wait.

On the St. Louis River Estuary, a few anglers have been finding a few bites in the form of walleyes (mostly on the small side) pike, perch and the occasional sturgeon. The harbor flats have been the most popular, but so far this year we have not seen a great bite in the harbor, for whatever reason. Best bet if you tackle the river is to walk out and find a depth change contour. Utilize the jig stick and dead stick in close proximity to each other. Lure selections vary, but we are still finding success on jigging spoons as well as puppet minnows. Every day is different, but, now that we are into January, we will start to see a bite window take more shape. The back-bay panfish bite has been slower this past week, but some anglers are finding a few fish with small, mudbug-type baits tipped with soft plastics. Bright colors have been best for attention grabbers.

The inland lake fishing will be the best bet for action. Tip-ups deployed outside of weed edges will tag a few pike, bass and the occasional walleye. For panfish, you're better off tucking into deeper weeds now that fish are starting to get more and more pressure. Like the river panfish, mudbugs will turn fish. I also prefer anything tungsten to plummet through vegetation. Walleyes are getting more and more picky, but a few can be caught during the low light periods. As mentioned earlier, the lakes are getting wet and slushy, so be careful and plan ahead. Things like rubber boots are necessary. We will see you out on the ice. … I mean snow.