99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Jarrid Houston column: Time for big bait, big pike in weeds

Stop and say "hi" at the Duluth Sport Show.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
February 16, 2023 06:00 PM

As I write this report, the precipitation continues to pour down. The last few days have had lakes mostly clear of angling pressure after being hit pretty hard over the warm weather weekend.

Overall, fishing has been mostly a challenge the past couple weeks. Doesn’t mean some bites haven’t been active, but it’s been a grind to find success. The other challenge most of us continue to experience is ice conditions on most area waters.

The silver lining of this week’s rain episode is that it should water down the surface to prime it for a freeze, so traveling on lakes might get better. As is always a thing with fishing, we shall see.

Let’s get into our report:

Lake Superior anglers on Chequamegon Bay have reported mixed success this past week. Our team has struggled to find any consistency all season long. Some days we are getting them and some days we are not — a familiar tune for most of the Gitch angling community recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alumacraft fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Best bet is to spend ample amounts of time on the water. I know this is obvious, but more time on the water will boost success. Tactical approaches should continue to stick to shiny jigging spoons tipped with a minnow head in conjunction with set lines spread out over an area. As usual, try to avoid traffic.

Our best bites have come when everyone has cleaned up and taken off the ice because of a dead morning bite. There’s a hint there. A reminder to be careful on Lake Superior ice as we have more than started the move to last-phase Gitch ice season.

The St. Louis River Estuary has had a few smaller walleyes coming top side during the low-light periods and occasionally a mid-morning bite. Fish should be getting more active as we climb closer to the end of the season. Continue to seek out undisturbed shallow-to-mid-depth flats. I prefer 6-12 feet of water this time of year. The back-bay panfishing was slow this past week. Again, that should pick up over the next few weeks.

Inland lake fishing has again been the best bet for success. This time of year the pike will be putting on a heavy eating binge. Don’t be afraid to start using bigger baits in typical, weedy pike traffic routes.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails need snow after high temperatures, traffic
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 13.
February 16, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing
Northland Outdoors
Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday
The event is held on Island Lake Reservoir near Duluth.
February 16, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources
Proposals will be accepted online through March 1.
February 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: It's time to chase big panfish on local lakes
Cold snap helped create more ice, but more warm weather on the way.
February 09, 2023 06:44 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Citations up for snowmobilers speeding on trails
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 6.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
brook trout
Northland Outdoors
DNR seeks comments on fish plans for Duluth area lake, rivers
Comments are due by March 15.
February 08, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Fish Art Contest
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Fish Art Contest open to students in grades K-12
Original artwork and an essay must be submitted by Feb. 28.
February 06, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
muskie
Northland Outdoors
Scientists discover why muskies are so hard to catch
Many of the species are predisposed to be sedentary and lurk in hard-to-find places. Some may "learn" to avoid anglers altogether.
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
JackW1999 extended for Web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Friends remember ‘Aulneau Jack’ Wollack, a Northwest Angle personality
Known as “Aulneau Jack” to some, Wollack made a solo canoe trip around the Aulneau Peninsula on the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods when he was 75 years old.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Our friend, Randy Stank, had a cool story this last week when a northern pike took both set lines tipped with shiners and swallowed both hooks into its stomach before being caught. His flags were spread about 25 yards apart and went off within a minute of one another. Thanks, Randy!

The panfish are getting more active, especially in the mid afternoons, and even more especially in the hard to reach soft bottom substrate area with cabbage coverage. Small tungsten jigs tipped with plastics is the best bet, but simple hook 'n’ bobber set-ups will take fish, too. Walleyes are going well on some fisheries, and not so good on others. Continue to try mid-lake structure in deeper waters of 20 to over 30 feet of water.

Make sure to come on down and visit all the fun at this weekend’s Duluth Sport Show. I’ll be spending most of my time with the Lund Boats crew over at the RJs Sport and Cycle booth as weep as conducting some seminars. Our Houston Guide Service booth will be front and center this year as you head through the entrance. Make sure to swing by and say "hi."

All the best hooksets!

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
What To Read Next
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Warmer Weather this Weekend
February 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
African elephant
Northland Outdoors
Is an African safari on your bucket list? It's probably more doable than you imagine
February 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Jay Cooke State Park, North Country Scenic Trail to host snowshoe hikes
February 16, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports