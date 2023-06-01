Jarrid Houston column: The fishing is warming up with the weather

Look out June, here we come.

Fishing has been excellent this week on most area waters. Typical of this time of year, these next few weeks can make for some dynamite angling experiences.

Water temperatures have climbed up past the 60-degree threshold and are steadily climbing. On most of our trips, we have been finding some hungry fish. We are missing as many as we are catching, that is for sure. On the forward-facing sonar we are seeing many interested fish checking our bait. We are also seeing plentiful minnow hatches and the bugs have come out with a vengeance. One could say the summer season has officially started. Technically we have a few weeks until the official summer solstice, but the rising temperatures and the longer sunshine days have us all in the summer feel. Which leads me to my next point.

On your angling outings, don't forget the sunscreen or SPF quality clothing, like Blackfish. I prefer a full brimmed hat and light-colored clothing mixed in with some sunscreen and a few sprays of bug spray. The mosquitoes have been as bad as I have ever seen them, so in the cool mornings and late afternoons, they are certainly out. During midday, they seem to take a break, only to be replaced by the biting small black flies. Those little buggers are fast and can pack a punch. Before you know it, we will also be flirting with deer flies and horse flies. We need to thank all the dragonflies when they finally show up. So far, we have not seen very many dragonflies but hopefully that changes this week.

OK, lets rock into this week's excellent fishing reports:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Superior had some very busy days this last week. Loads of anglers have flocked from all over to experience all that the Gitch has to offer. Many out-of-towners will continue to visit our fine communities and try their luck at Lake Superior angling. We need to do a good job of welcoming them and showing good courtesy.

Our charter boat community has already been very busy hosting some fun fishing trips. We checked in with our good friend, Captain Parker Bambenek of Superior Pursuits and the Lift Bridge Charters. Parker reports that they are “catching lake trout and above-average size coho, 18-20 inches, so far this year. The bite has been decent with a few brown and king salmon mixed in as well. Find the mudline and troll stick baits. Purples and orange colors are a great starting selection. Watch your speed and adjust accordingly to what the fish want. From 1.9-3 mph has been the range. A few fish are starting to hit shallow-run downriggers." Thanks Capt. Parker and happy birthday!

Over in the Chequamegon Bay area, some good bronzeback smallmouth are biting in the 10- to 20-foot spots in and around Ashland and Washburn. Over around the islands, boats are busy with some nice mixed bags and similar trolling techniques that Capt. Parker described. Stream fishing has been less busy but some anglers are still finding a few willing biters. Getting out on the streams is always worth the shot.

On the St. Louis River Estuary, we have been very busy trolling, casting, jigging and drifting for active fish. Over Memorial Day weekend, the river was about as busy as we have seen it. The bite started out pretty great prior to the weekend but, by the end of the weekend, it had shown some signs of slowing down, likely because of the angling pressure. Finding less-sought-after areas definitely has been best for better quality fish.

Live bait rigging is certainly a true proven technique, but I would say slow cranking stick baits has been equally as productive. With all the traffic on the river, it has been important to slow down. Many boats have been parked right in the middle of the river, so be cautious on your navigation. Also, the water levels have dropped since early spring, so be careful of submerged rocks and lumber. We actually hit a rock for the first time in many years this weekend. Thankfully we had a spare prop to keep up on our operations. Best baits for us this past week were simple jigs with minnow or worms. Locating pods of fish has been important. We have mostly been sticking to the upper sections and mid sections, but know that fish are being caught everywhere. Even Lake Superior is starting to see a few walleyes. Our catches have mostly been walleyes, but smallies, a few pike, perch, white perch and catfish have entered the boat this last week as well.

Inland lakes have been going gangbusters with reports of great bass and pike action. Panfish have been going well too. We are just starting to see the bluegills start to make way to nesting areas to spawn, so we will start to stay off those bites for a few weeks and give them a break. Crappies are more-or-less in that same sequence as of this report. However, every lake is different.

Walleyes have been turning into more of an early morning and later afternoon bite, except for the breezy afternoons. This trend will likely continue as official summer makes its way.

Finally, I want to end with something important. Fishing is for everyone. Be courteous to each other out there. No one wants to have a bad time on the water, so let's all wish each other luck and enjoy the great waters of our area of the world. All the best hooksets.