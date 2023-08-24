Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jarrid Houston column: That big lake is keeping us cool during late-summer heatwave

Try fishing weedlines and beaches on inland lakes for late-summer panfish action, and hang on for any bass that hit.

By Jarrid Houston
Today at 12:00 PM

Last week we mentioned the hot weather pattern set to overtake the region. All I can say is sometimes it is nice to live next to Lake Superior. While much of the Upper Midwest has been baking at 100 degrees, temperatures have been comfortable with some breezy winds off the big lake.

Anyone who knows me, and like many other Northlanders, hot weather is not really my thing. Still, the high temperatures are present in other areas to the west and south of the Twin Ports making for some sweaty outings on the water. One thing is for sure, like fishing, it can be a challenge to predict what will happen with the weather.

We are getting closer to September and that means fall days are on the way. Early hunting seasons, football, cool nights, warm afternoons and great fishing are near. I know I am looking forward to the upcoming changes.

But first, let's finish off the rest of summer. Here is this week's report:

Lake Superior has had some windy days when anglers have not been able to get out onto the water. The big easterly winds have made for some bumpy conditions, and even many bigger charter boats have been sidelined. For the days that have been more fishable, a good bite is still taking shape. Lake trout, king and coho salmon have been going fair with different trolling methods. Reaching deep waters has still been the best bet. However, some fish are starting to slip back toward shorelines near river mouths in search of early run tributary fish.

Over the next several weeks we will start to see a fall migration into the outpouring streams. Especially if we get some bigger rains to keep currents flowing steady. Most luck for Gitch anglers has come off of meat-rigging flasher/fly combos or combing water with spoons. On the South Shore a few walleyes have been tagged as well with crankbaits. Nothing to write home about, but nonetheless, always a chance at a trophy fish.

For stream angling, fish are starting to get a little more active. This trend will continue as the nights become longer and cooler. This last weekend we visited the Brule River Fish Hatchery for their Family Fun Day. It is always fun to learn or refresh our knowledge on stream fishing. Of course, it's always a blast to wet a line too. Thanks Wisconsin DNR and the good people at the Douglas County Fish and Game League.

The St. Louis River Estuary continues to have a little bump in activity, although a few fish continue to be caught in the shallower, faster currents. Smallmouth bass have been a fun bet with casting stick baits at skinny water or working heavier plastics over some structure. Walleye fishing has been slower, but a few smaller fish are still showing up. Using a Northland butterfly blade will let you troll down to 0.25 mph and can be good when targeting the edges of the big flats. Catfish and some other bottom dwellers are still being tagged with still fishing live bait rigs. Overall boat traffic has been slow on the river, but will start to pick up as we climb closer to autumn.

Inland lakes have had a good amount of panfish action. Targeting weed lines or beach/rocky areas will find some perch, sunfish and the occasional crappie when casting Beedle spinners or small twist tail plastics. Of course, live bait under a float will get some fish as well. Don't be surprised to run into some largemouth bass as they are always on the hunt for smaller panfish and other prey that like to hang around vegetation. The "shade" fishing will still be a good bet if you are looking for the big bucketmouths. Casting shoreline fish sticks (trees pulled into the lake) or docks can turn some nice fish.

Walleyes are still on the slower side, but it's best to continue to trust your electronics and work deeper structure with jigging raps, soft plastics or live bait under a float. If you can find leeches, this is a good time of year to utilize that particular live meat.

Be safe and courteous to each other and we will see you on the water.

Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
