Jarrid Houston column: St. Louis River Estuary red-hot for walleyes

Our busy season continues with many trips to Northland waters. It seems like we have been living on the St. Louis River, but we are about to start tickling other fisheries as water temperatures are about to spike. Make no mistake — we will still be doing several trips on the river all summer long. But we also bring our guests to other beautiful inland waters across the region.

The bite remains consistent with 100% successful trips. Not every day is the same — some days are slower — but who complains about putting 30-50 fish in the boat in a four-hour shift?

Water temperatures have been accommodating thanks to the cool winds near the lake keeping things from getting too steamy. Inland waters are now on the path to over the 70-degree mark, meaning fishing will start to change on a lot of our waters. Live bait is still a thing, but we have been mixing in some other techniques we will get into here shortly.

Make sure to keep an open mind of other anglers as you head out, especially on the weekends. I know I have said it before, but I will say it again: "Fishing is for everyone." That goes for the canoe/kayak culture and shoreline anglers. So be nice when you run across other anglers. A simple wave can go a long way.

OK, let's dive in:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Superior angling success remains very strong with awesome mixed bag catches. Cohos, lakers and a few kings and browns are still being turned on many trips out of the Twin Ports. Neither side seems to be better, as both have had good success. Word is still spreading as many of the coho are above average size this year. That should certainly make for an interesting fall fishing adventure. Passionate salmon anglers know what I am talking about.

In other areas of the Gitch, fishing also remains great. Near Ashland, many anglers are having some good trips for walleyes, pike and smallmouth. We checked in with our good friend and guide Capt. Nate Barron of Up North Guide Service, who reported water temperatures have the smallies going good. Fish are getting close to the end of the spawning cycle. Fishing in shallow water with soft plastics like a Wacky Worm or slow-moving swimbait has been great. Walleyes have been coming boatside with crawler harness trolling in the 6-8 feet of water. Thanks, Nate!

On the St. Louis River Estuary, lots of areas have been getting mobbed with many trolling boats. Some days fish have been going gangbusters and some days they have been biting just good. We have not had a slow day on the river since the start of the season, but eventually that will happen. Trolling flats with cranks or worms has been a good bet. In some cases, we have even elected to pin on soft plastics instead of night crawlers and that has led to some of our big fish days.

Jigging channel edges, following our electronics, has been good as well. Fish are still actively chasing fresh-hatched minnows over shallow transitions. Don't be surprised to run into a pod of fish that can boast some multi-species bites.

Up in the faster waters near Fond du Lac, anglers are still getting a few walleyes, but smallmouth have suddenly become very active. Not one area of the river has been best as we have found great bites from up top to down below.

Inland lakes across the Northland have had some great bites over mid depth mud flats for Walleyes. Live-bait drifting in the wind has got some good bites. However, sharp shooting with floats over leeches, worms or a shiner also is getting some fish. Early morning has been best, but also look for wind blown shorelines in afternoons as well. Wind tends to move a bunch of stuff around and stirs up a lot of current. Fish love the current!

Pike fishing remains strong with fan casting shorelines with spinner baits or stick baits. A sucker minnow will obviously get some attention in pike waters as well. Vegetation is still in the early stages, but we are finally starting to see signs of strong cabbage taking shape. This will harbor some fish certainly.

Panfishing is just about to kick back into gear for us as we have left the spawning fish alone. We will start to tickle some areas near spawning grounds with small beetle spinners and small soft plastics. It's hard to beat an old faithful twister tail-type bait.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be safe out there and we will see you on the water. All the best hooksets.