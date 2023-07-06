Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jarrid Houston column: Smallmouth hitting on the St. Louis, panfish on inland lakes

Lake Superior action near the Twin Ports continues to move into deeper water.

By Jarrid Houston
Today at 12:00 PM

I hope everybody had a happy Fourth of July celebration and was safe on the waters.

The weather has been more or less acceptable and the fishing remains steady for the most part. However, some days are getting a little spotty. Water temps are just about to spike to a point that fishing will slow down and things will get more challenging. Productive techniques will absolutely be trickier to figure out. But you can still catch lots of fish if you get out. As I’ve always said, you can’t catch them on the couch. Rest assured we will be on the water and always keeping our finger on the pulse.

These last few days our team has actually been down in Dubuque, Iowa fishing the mighty Mississippi River with Captain Sam Willett of Walleyes To Whitetails Guide Service (thank you Sam). It has been fun to compare and contrast techniques utilized on the mighty Miss to the south of us (Pool 11). I will certainly be trying to mimic some of the presentations these next few weeks on our St. Louis River.

Let’s get into the fishing report:

Lake Superior in and around Duluth and Superior have been hit and miss this last week. Anglers are still trolling stick baits in bright color scheme as well as spoons, but locations have drifted off into deeper waters. Some anglers are now reaching deep-swimming fish with riggers and snap weights, etc. The early mornings are starting to be very important as the bite seems to be better around low-light periods such as when wind breaks up the surface water. Good news, in our area of the world, we always have some wind.

Most successful trips are still showing smaller lake trout and a few coho salmon but the king salmon and the brown trout are getting more and more rare. Over in Chequamegon Bay and around the Apostle Islands anglers are getting into some brown trout, splake and of course a mix of lake trout and other fish. If you’re looking for diversity and traveling from out of town, or have not been on the waters of Lake Superior much, a helpful-but-obvious tip is to check in with the local bait stores like Marine General or River Rock Bait for some up-to-the-minute knowledge and help.

Moving onto the St. Louis River Estuary, smallmouth action has been getting better and better if you spend time up in the faster, cooler waters where rock and other structure is reachable. Casting crankbaits or rip-jigging soft plastics will turn a few bronzebacks for sure. You may also run into a bonus walleye or other kicker species. The same tactics can be gold when fishing similar river systems like the Cloquet River. Walleyes are still easily accessible, but fishing is beginning to show signs of spottiness. Best chances for success continue to be working channel edges and deeper holes with stationary tactics including, but not limited to, jigging live bait, jigging soft plastics or actually rip jigging rattling traps and/or jigging raps. Tongue twister I know. Combing water with conventional stick bait trolling and/or crawler harnesses will still absolutely catch a fish here or there. Word of caution: More and more recreational swimming, tubing, kayaking etc. is taking place along the beautiful stretches of the river systems so be careful as you navigate.

On the inland lakes, panfish are off the spawn and on the chew. Look to weed edges and deeper cuts and utilize your electronics to locate pods of fish. If you tag a fish, there’s a good chance more are nearby. My preferred tactic is a live worm chunk under a float or a light 1/16 ounce jig or smaller, and a small twist tail. As usual, don’t be surprised to run into a few other species that have the tendency to leave you without a lure. You pike fishermen know what I mean. Walleyes are certainly into their summer patterns and low-light periods are the best time of day to catch them. I like to look toward waters of 25 feet and areas that have transitional substrate like rock to sand or deep vegetation. Lindy rigging or spot fishing with slip bobber or jigs can be a great way to success.

Stay safe out there, be courteous to each other, and all the best hook sets.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
