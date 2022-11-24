SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jarrid Houston column: No ice is safe yet; please be patient

Organizing gear, refilling tackle boxes, attending ice fishing shows are good ways to bide time.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
November 24, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Although the rest of this week is supposed to be warmer, we need to accept the fact we are moving into winter.

The opening weekend of Wisconsin’s deer hunting season had us all bundled up in our tree stands with many hand warmers. It also had many of us wondering how the ice development period is going. As of this report, we have no safe, fishable ice! As I mention every year, don’t be the first to jeopardize safety for a fish. We all need to take it slow.

The weather helped cover up many shallow back bays and small bodies of water but we are still a long way from fishing ice, especially given the mild temperatures forecast for Thanksgiving weekend. If you are so inclined to go fishing, the best advice I can give is check in with our friends from Upper Red Lake as they will be letting foot traffic out of some resorts in the very near future. Otherwise, now is a good time to organize ice gear to be ready.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
John Myers mug.jpg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: The 'Vex Hex,' mesmerized by ice fishing electronics
Lately unable to watch a full movie or even a TV show, I somehow stared at a fish finder for four hours and loved it.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Delores Suess with trout extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing excursion proves it’s the little things that count for residents of Edgewood Grand Forks
The benefits of spending time outdoors are well-publicized.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions
Tip-ups are taking pike on local lakes, with the occasional walleye and bass mixed in.
December 15, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Public urged to be mindful of fishing, snowmobile regulations
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 12.
December 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
December 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Ice auger photo with 121022.C.GFH.BRADDOKKEN.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: The gas ice auger has become a relic of the past
I made the switch from a gas to lithium battery ice auger way back in 2016, and I haven’t looked back.
December 09, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
121022BRO1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
An ice fishing chat with a pro named ‘Bro’ – guide and fishing promoter Brian ‘Bro’ Brosdahl
Brosdahl talked with Herald outdoors writer Brad Dokken about a wide range of ice fishing-related topics, as he does every couple of years about this time.
December 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Check ice conditions before heading out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 5.
December 08, 2022 03:00 PM

Let’s refresh a little ice safety: We need 4-5 inches for walkable safe ice. Make sure to check several spots and check often. Best ice is the hard, clear stuff. Wear a personal flotation device or float suit at all times, especially on early ice. Be in shape in case you ever had to pull yourself out. Push-ups, pull-ups and sit ups, as well as conditioning do help. Dress warm and consider bringing extra clothes in case of an emergency. Tell someone where you're going and when you’ll be back and also try and fish with a buddy or buddies. Bring along the general ice safety equipment including, but not limited to: ice picks, rope, a throwable float, spud bar/chisel, working cellphone and/or radio, a safe game plan and common sense. Never push your limits. Many have heard me say it before, but, if it doesn’t feel right, chances are it probably isn’t.

Quick report: Ice is certainly forming on small ponds and shallow bays. Fishing has not been an active sport this week on account of deer hunting. A very few die hard anglers are getting out, but we have not heard of any success. For those that are still deer hunting, great luck!

ADVERTISEMENT

And we will end with one question: What are you thankful for? My quick answer: I'm thankful for health, family, fishing and hunting! Happy Thanksgiving everyone, see ya in the woods and on the water.

Related Topics: FISHINGDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
What to read next
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Nature_turkey foraging
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Now, it's the turkeys' turn to feast
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods" and other books. Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 16, 2022 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday Precip.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: Out with the Snow, In with the Cold
Temperatures take a drop following the snowstorm.
December 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter