Jarrid Houston column: Lake Superior lights out for salmon, trout

Warming water temperatures on inland lakes have bass and panfish spawning, so take it easy on those species.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Today at 4:00 PM

Fishing remains pretty darn good on most area lakes and rivers. To say it’s been busy is an understatement considering the amount of boat traffic on and off the water. It is not uncommon to see many trucks and boats/trailers commuting on our roads.

Weather has been mostly great this past week. We have had some easterly brisk winds making for much cooler, lake Superior-influenced temperatures in Duluth/Superior. Fog has been an issue as well, especially on the big lake. But, away from the lake, temperatures have been very comfortable to hot, depending on locations. Water temperatures are starting to really turn up and we are finding some surface temps now flirting with the 70-degree mark.

Wheels are certainly in motion for many spawning grounds, and for us, we are now totally concentrating on walleyes. We elect to leave spawning fish alone and let them do their thing.

Canal Park at dusk
Many tournaments are being held across the region, so don't be surprised to run into many tourney anglers, especially on the weekends. Some local fishing clubs have started their leagues, too. So, depending on location, you may run into a weeknight league night for a local fishing club.

As we continue toward the official start of summer, June 21, the fishing should only get better. So now is the time to get out! These are arguably some of the best bites of the whole year.

Let's dig into the fishing reports, we are having some good ones:

The Lake Superior bite has been dynamite this last week for trout and salmon anglers. Many fish are coming boatside on trolled stick baits. Some anglers are starting to utilize some spoons and riggers as well. We are still a way from “meat rigging,” but, according to our sources, those days are quickly approaching. The east winds, although cold, have actually produced some nice catches of fish.

Stream anglers are starting to make their way on kayaks and canoes in popular fishing Lake Superior tributaries. A few lake-run fish can be had, but most of the catches are switching to native stream fish. Simple, small spinners and/or an assortment of flies will get some fish turned. Make sure you are following the governing regulations, as some are very strict — especially when it comes to sizes of fish that can be harvested. We have not yet had a moment to get onto the stream angling game, but are looking forward to some upcoming trips.

The St. Louis River Estuary has produced some great bites for a mix bag of walleyes, pike, perch, catfish, crappies, white bass and sturgeon. We even tagged a sturgeon on a jig and plastic this week while filming for an upcoming fishing show segment. Make sure to check out "Angling Buzz TV" on Bally's Sports next week.

Speaking of jigs and plastics, jigging success is picking up. Jigs and minnows are still getting a few fish, but the better ones and more bites are now becoming reactionary — which means ripping plastics will be a routine for the time being. Some good fish are still coming by trolling, and 5– to 7-inch stick baits have been good trolled at around 2 mph. We have found that the darker purples and greens have been producing best, but not every day is the same. Most fish are scattered, so covering ground and using electronics is a thing.

As water temperatures continue to rise at a rapid pace, look for most mature walleyes to depart to deeper, colder waters. Same goes for big pike. Last week, we had a client catch a Wisconsin-tagged fish in the estuary captured and released in May 2021. It measured over 25 inches. At the time it was tagged it was 24.3 inches and approximately 20 years old. Given the nature of such a nice fish, and how long it took to get big, proves why it is important to let them go.

Our fish do not grow at a pace you would see in Lake Erie or Lake Michigan. It takes a while, so it is all the more important to release them so we have the opportunities to catch them. Congrats, Amy, on a fun fish.

Inland lakes have had a little more traffic in the form of jet skiers and swimmers. Of course, the water temperatures are still cool for swimming, but we will start to see more recreation on area waters in the next few weeks. So be cautious of that.

Pike angling has been good casting spinner baits up over submerged early vegetative areas. Spots that are close to deep water will hold some big fish. The lakes that are seeing higher water temperatures, of course, have more vegetation starting to take shape. In some lakes, bass have moved up on spawning beds, so like the panfish beds, we choose to leave them alone as well.

For walleyes, it is important to find some schools of forage bait. Any areas where we find some good perch, we likely will run into some good walleye bites. Time of day continues to be more important, meaning low-light periods are on the way to becoming a constant. Unless of course, we have some nice breezy overcast days. Some call it "walleye chop." Targeting wind-blown shorelines can definitely be successful.

Looking forward to another successful week of fishing. Be courteous to each other and we will see you on the water.

