Jarrid Houston column: Just 4 weeks to Wisconsin walleye opener

Ladies and gentlemen, the countdown to the general spring fishing opener has started. Every year I tell myself this, but it is crazy to think we will be chasing open-water fair game walleyes in about a month.

The Wisconsin opener is May 6, with Minnesota following on May 13 — assuming the ice is out. I don't mean to sound like a broken record, but now is the time to get the inventory in order and be prepared. Some of us have already started to transfer our ice fishing gear into storage — which also should be a reminder to take inventory and make notes on what needs attention for next ice season.

Area snowmobile trails are for the most part all closed now, so as we put away our gas-powered snow machines and such, we should be “summerizing." I have always been a firm believer in taking the time to do the season shift the right way. This leads to far fewer headaches and saves time. Also, make sure you have checked fishing regulations.

On Tuesday night, some of us participated in the annual Wisconsin Conservation Congress meetings. It’s a great program that allows the community and members of selective outdoors management teams to meet and greet and go through topics of discussion.

Although lots of good information was shared from our Douglas County DNR teams and Conservation Congress, a couple fishing topics stuck out: There are both panfish and walleye rule changes being considered. Some state fishing rules could be changing around the start of the 2026 season. I am on record for supporting such changes whole heartedly. In a nutshell, catching fish for our team is way more important than harvesting freezer loads for consumption.

Okay, let's dive into the fishing reports:

Lake Superior put on a display this week with the aggressive storm. Wind, snow, sleet, mild to cold, ice and even lightning made an appearance. The videos of Canal Park were nothing less than impressive. What a lake! Before the big storm, a few anglers were finding select success testing out spring trolling rituals along the North Shore.

Our new friend and fishing guide Capt. Tim Nolan from Nolan's Guide Service was willing to share a little info. Tim mentions it can be a battle to run into the first bite. With the overcast skies and wind pushing pack-ice around, the baitfish have been scattering. It can honestly be hours before a bite. But gritty determination will eventually turn fish.

Keeping on top of baitfish and mimicking the forage while targeting the right depth has been key. Select schools of coho salmon have been caught from the Lester River toward the McQuade Safe Harbor and beyond. Best depths have been 50-80 feet of water. Don't be surprised to run into some double hits as the schools can get aggressive.

With the recent winds, things are certainly stirred up now and it may take a few days for things to settle back in. With that said, some good fishing is upon us as we move farther into April. Thanks, Nolan!

St. Louis River panfish have absolutely slowed down this last week. We have been finding plenty of fish, just not getting them to bite. Hey, that's fishing sometimes. Further meaning, even with our advanced technology, we still got to get the fish to bite. As of today, we still have lots of ice in the back bays, but the shorelines and the top layers are getting soft. Machine travel is about to get risky as the warm weather we have coming will start to break up shorelines.

It is nice to see the big areas around St. Louis Bay and Superior Bay opening up with resumed big-boat traffic. We are still a ways from using the Rice landing for fishing boats, but, depending on the upcoming weather, it shouldn't be that much longer.

Other areas that are welcoming open-water anglers are of course the Lake Superior tributary rivers, where some anglers are tangling with a couple of brown trout and steelhead. Similar to Nolan's report, time on the water will increase fish catch odds. Otherwise, many are taking to the open waters of the Rainy River along the Canadian/Minnesota border; the Fox River in Oconto, Wisconsin (our trip got delayed this week, but we will be there next week); and of course, the Mississippi pools from the Twin Cities and south.

Inland lakes in both Minnesota and Wisconsin remain mostly ghost towns, which isn't all that bad to give the fish a break. Most panfish angling success will come from small tungsten jigs tipped with meat or plastics and worked under a Vexilar. Shallower, weedy areas of 6-14 feet will be best. As usual, don't be surprised to run into a fish with teeth or a bass on occasion when targeting panfish areas.

Similar to the river, shorelines will start to soften up here these next few weeks. It's still too early to tell, but we may have to deal with fishing opener holding ice on some popular fisheries. Be safe and kind to each other and we will see you on the water.