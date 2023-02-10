99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jarrid Houston column: It's time to chase big panfish on local lakes

Cold snap helped create more ice, but more warm weather on the way.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
February 09, 2023 06:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Just like that and we are over the hump of a cold snap.

Temperatures heading into the weekend are again warmer than average. We might have even crossed that threshold of the start of the melt. Ice conditions did improve after we received the subzero temperatures, but now that we are going to be very mild, we may be seeing challenging conditions again. In other words, Old Man Winter can’t make up his mind.

In other areas of the ice belt, like Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay in Wisconsin, many guided and outfitter operations are canceling their season on account of losing ice. That’s a major bummer as we watch some of our friends suspend their way of living. Around here, ice is holding up, but most lakes are still traffic free in the form of pickup trucks.

The best mode of travel continues to be tracked vehicles. Even so, be careful when accessing new areas as you may still get stuck. Best bet is to try and stick to the packed down paths that have already been carved. It will be interesting to see how these next two weeks unfold. Now, let's talk about the bite and what is what:

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Citations up for snowmobilers speeding on trails
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 6.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
brook trout
Northland Outdoors
DNR seeks comments on fish plans for Duluth area lake, rivers
Comments are due by March 15.
February 08, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Fish Art Contest
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Fish Art Contest open to students in grades K-12
Original artwork and an essay must be submitted by Feb. 28.
February 06, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
muskie
Northland Outdoors
Scientists discover why muskies are so hard to catch
Many of the species are predisposed to be sedentary and lurk in hard-to-find places. Some may "learn" to avoid anglers altogether.
February 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
JackW1999 extended for Web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Friends remember ‘Aulneau Jack’ Wollack, a Northwest Angle personality
Known as “Aulneau Jack” to some, Wollack made a solo canoe trip around the Aulneau Peninsula on the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods when he was 75 years old.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Cold temperatures have firmed up the ice but slowed down the bite
Try tungsten jigs with wax worms for finicky crappies over deeper basins.
February 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Russ Francisco
Northland Outdoors
Duluth's Russ Francisco inducted into Minnesota's Fishing Hall of Fame
Itasca County guide Jeff Sundin is also among the 2023 inductees.
February 02, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
F-M Walleyes logo.JPG
Northland Outdoors
F-M Walleyes Unlimited among 2023 inductees into Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota
Founded in 1977, F-M Walleyes Unlimited was inducted into the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame in 2015, putting it in the unique position of being enshrined in two states’ fishing halls of fame.
February 01, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile activity revs up with improved trails
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 30.
February 01, 2023 03:00 PM
Lake Vermilion State park
Northland Outdoors
Walz bonding plan includes Lake Vermilion State Park visitors center
The plan also includes wildfire aviation upgrades in Hibbing and Brainerd.
January 31, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Lake Superior had some good ice growth into the areas of the Apostle Islands and up the peninsula past Bayfield and Redcliff. Very cautiously, anglers have been trying fresh sheets of new ice with mixed success. The fishing was not great last weekend for our team, but some other groups did report a few bites in all areas of Chequamegon Bay and the Apostle Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend was the Battle on the Bay for Wisconsin High School fishing teams. For the third year in a row, the Ashland Oredockers won first place.

In and around Ashland, the bite has been mostly pike, perch, a few lethargic smallmouth and walleyes. Most anglers are getting fish to tag shiny spoons tipped with a minnow head. Set lines have not been on fire this year, but as usual it pays to have them out with the three lines-per-person rule. Depths of your swimming minnows usually don't matter, but we have been finding the best action has been the bottom one-third of the water column no matter what depth you are fishing.

Speaking of which, areas from Washburn to Red Cliff have seen a few browns, splake, whitefish and the occasional laker. Depths have mostly been in the 35-foot steep drop-off areas. However, most of the browns and splake have been a tad shallower than that. The Apostles area has been very popular these last few weeks and we don't expect that to slow down, so be prepared to see others out enjoying all of Lake Superior's glory.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Lighter winds and mild temperatures this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be quite mild again for outdoor activities.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Celebrate St. Louis River at Winter Out West
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
February 09, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
cwd_deer_close.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota bill would ban new deer farms, require live chronic wasting disease testing of all farmed deer
The legislation would be the most sweeping anti-CWD measure in the state to date.
February 08, 2023 06:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
snowmobile
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin up to 9 snowmobile deaths this winter
Alcohol was involved in more than two-thirds of fatal crashes in recent years.
February 08, 2023 01:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
hibernating bear moved 2
Northland Outdoors
Bear, flooded out of culvert, gets DNR ride to new hibernation location
The big male was unable to get out of deep snow after its long winter nap was interrupted.
February 06, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
people and dog enjoy outdoors
Northland Outdoors
Boulder Lake celebrates 30 years of outdoor education, recreation
With 18,000 acres of forest and lake and 22 miles of trails, Boulder Lake Environmental Learning Center mixes outdoor recreation with outdoor education 30 minutes from downtown Duluth.
February 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Brown-black spider with white markings on body
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Along came winter spiders
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cold slides away from the region
Temperatures will rebound nicely for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest for our first weekend in February
February 02, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Isle Royale National Park
Northland Outdoors
5 Lake Superior national parks going carbon-free
The effort will use solar energy, heat pumps and electric vehicles to eliminate burning fossil fuels.
January 30, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Noah 54 photo 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Minnesota teen catches biggest muskie of 2022 in Muskies Inc.’s Youth Division
Noah Moss of Aitkin, Minnesota, caught the 54-inch muskie Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, on Lake Plantagenet near Bemidji.
January 28, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
Northland Outdoors
Gordon MacQuarrie fans, rejoice! Another trove of old magazine stories available in new book
The Superior native died in 1956, but his writing still has a huge following.
January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest postponed due to extreme cold
The tournament on Island Lake has been moved to Feb. 19.
January 27, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The St. Louis River was slow last week. Only a few smaller walleyes have come out to play in the low-light periods. Bogie marks have been showing up on our Vexilars, but the commitment levels by the fish have been minimal. The best success has come from small chubs soaked under a dead stick about 6 inches from the bottom. We are now getting to the time of year where we should see a push of fish come in from the big lake. We are still waiting. If you do get out, continue to try and seek out some new spots with fewer anglers around.

Same goes for inland lake fishing this time of year, it can pay off to fish new areas that have not seen any angler pressure. One particular lake we scouted last week, we found the best panfish bite was right by the access point where everyone went right by. We have fished this phenomenon many times through the open water, but just goes to show, don't ignore the obvious spots sometimes.

Speaking of pannies, we should see a boost of bites as soft substrate bug hatches will continue to get stronger with the increased sun power and daylight hours. Fishing vegetation is always the best bet, but especially so this time of year. Many of our future outings are going to be gangbuster panfish burns, and we all need to remind ourselves of the importance of releasing the big panfish, especially considering spring mating season is inching closer.

For the predator fishermen, continue to concentrate some setline setups on weed edges. I prefer the bigger shiners with the warm sunny days and small bait for the colder, overcast days. Not always true, but a generalization for me.

Walleyes are certainly still catchable, you just need to work your favorite baits over the deeper structure and during the right times, namely early morning and late afternoons.

ADVERTISEMENT

OK, time to pack up and head for the La Crosse sports show. Which means next weekend is our own Duluth sports show, so plan accordingly. Be safe and courteous to each other and all the best hooksets.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Ice cross racer Sam Hehman descends after a jump
Sports
Photos and video: Skating the slopes at Mont du Lac
Ice cross racers are competing in three divisions during multiple days of competition at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior as part of the U.S. Ice Cross Association's annual ATSX 250 event.
January 28, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Coming cold snap should help firm up Northland lakes
The bite has been OK, but slush is still an issue in the back bays of the St. Louis River.
January 26, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota boat registrations
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors, natural resources bills flood into Minnesota Capitol
The Legislature is considering new laws on everything from boating, rough fish and copper mining to deer hunting and ATV trails.
January 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Looking for employment outdoors? Attend upcoming job fair
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 26, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Hats off to snowmobile trail groomer operators
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan 23.
January 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
snowmobile tracks
Northland Outdoors
Forest Service decries off-trail snowmobiling in Chequamegon
The sensitive habitat and rare sharp-tailed grouse may be impacted by cross-country snowmobiling.
January 23, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Nicole Freking and Tenor the sled dog.
Local
Photos and video: Youth mushers compete in the 2023 Cub Run
Mushers 14 years old and younger raced Saturday in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors.
January 21, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
BWCAW canoe
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters permits go on sale Wednesday
The number of permits for summer 2023 is unchanged after a reduction last year to reduce overcrowding issues.
January 19, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Inland lake panfish bite over cabbage weeds, Chequamegon Bay ice inconsistent
Capt. Jarrid is on the injured reserve list for a spell as he recovers from a hernia.
January 19, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Get ready for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Related Topics: NORTHLAND OUTDOORSOUTDOORS RECREATIONFISHINGWISCONSINDULUTHLAKE SUPERIOR
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
What To Read Next
eaglecam1020723.jpg
Minnesota
10 years later, DNR's nest cam still turning Minnesotans into eagles fans
The camera goes live in November each year. Eagles generally lay eggs in February and the adults incubate those eggs for about 35 days.
February 06, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Joel Holweger airbrushing.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Grand Forks business makes a splash in the custom-painted fishing lure market
Black Water Customs is named after Lake of the Woods, which is known for its stained, dark-colored water.
January 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Small, round bird with brown feathers and white chest on tree trunk
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Brown creepers blend into forest
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Tracking the return of frigid air
After a generally quiet January for most of the region we'll see a surge of bitter cold temperatures returning this weekend.
January 26, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg