Jarrid Houston column: It's time to chase big panfish on local lakes

Just like that and we are over the hump of a cold snap.

Temperatures heading into the weekend are again warmer than average. We might have even crossed that threshold of the start of the melt. Ice conditions did improve after we received the subzero temperatures, but now that we are going to be very mild, we may be seeing challenging conditions again. In other words, Old Man Winter can’t make up his mind.

In other areas of the ice belt, like Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay in Wisconsin, many guided and outfitter operations are canceling their season on account of losing ice. That’s a major bummer as we watch some of our friends suspend their way of living. Around here, ice is holding up, but most lakes are still traffic free in the form of pickup trucks.

The best mode of travel continues to be tracked vehicles. Even so, be careful when accessing new areas as you may still get stuck. Best bet is to try and stick to the packed down paths that have already been carved. It will be interesting to see how these next two weeks unfold. Now, let's talk about the bite and what is what:

Lake Superior had some good ice growth into the areas of the Apostle Islands and up the peninsula past Bayfield and Redcliff. Very cautiously, anglers have been trying fresh sheets of new ice with mixed success. The fishing was not great last weekend for our team, but some other groups did report a few bites in all areas of Chequamegon Bay and the Apostle Islands.

Last weekend was the Battle on the Bay for Wisconsin High School fishing teams. For the third year in a row, the Ashland Oredockers won first place.

In and around Ashland, the bite has been mostly pike, perch, a few lethargic smallmouth and walleyes. Most anglers are getting fish to tag shiny spoons tipped with a minnow head. Set lines have not been on fire this year, but as usual it pays to have them out with the three lines-per-person rule. Depths of your swimming minnows usually don't matter, but we have been finding the best action has been the bottom one-third of the water column no matter what depth you are fishing.

Speaking of which, areas from Washburn to Red Cliff have seen a few browns, splake, whitefish and the occasional laker. Depths have mostly been in the 35-foot steep drop-off areas. However, most of the browns and splake have been a tad shallower than that. The Apostles area has been very popular these last few weeks and we don't expect that to slow down, so be prepared to see others out enjoying all of Lake Superior's glory.

The St. Louis River was slow last week. Only a few smaller walleyes have come out to play in the low-light periods. Bogie marks have been showing up on our Vexilars, but the commitment levels by the fish have been minimal. The best success has come from small chubs soaked under a dead stick about 6 inches from the bottom. We are now getting to the time of year where we should see a push of fish come in from the big lake. We are still waiting. If you do get out, continue to try and seek out some new spots with fewer anglers around.

Same goes for inland lake fishing this time of year, it can pay off to fish new areas that have not seen any angler pressure. One particular lake we scouted last week, we found the best panfish bite was right by the access point where everyone went right by. We have fished this phenomenon many times through the open water, but just goes to show, don't ignore the obvious spots sometimes.

Speaking of pannies, we should see a boost of bites as soft substrate bug hatches will continue to get stronger with the increased sun power and daylight hours. Fishing vegetation is always the best bet, but especially so this time of year. Many of our future outings are going to be gangbuster panfish burns, and we all need to remind ourselves of the importance of releasing the big panfish, especially considering spring mating season is inching closer.

For the predator fishermen, continue to concentrate some setline setups on weed edges. I prefer the bigger shiners with the warm sunny days and small bait for the colder, overcast days. Not always true, but a generalization for me.

Walleyes are certainly still catchable, you just need to work your favorite baits over the deeper structure and during the right times, namely early morning and late afternoons.

OK, time to pack up and head for the La Crosse sports show. Which means next weekend is our own Duluth sports show, so plan accordingly. Be safe and courteous to each other and all the best hooksets.