Jarrid Houston column: It's go-time for ice fishing

It’s time for the Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Show, a big event that caters to all anglers and winter enthusiasts. This show (Dec. 9-11 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center) usually coincides with the first ice fishing opportunities in the Northland. The way things are setting up, I believe we are right on time.

A few things in conjunction with all the ice safety reminders should revolve around typical snow machine maintenance routines. We just got done going through our typical maintenance for all our ice machines, trailers, and gear. We also checked to make sure all of our trail passes, registration and insurance are in order. There’s no reason to get a ticket for not having your snowmobile registered. Or maybe even worse, being stranded on a lake in the middle of nowhere because your machine is broken down. So do the maintenance now!

Let's get into the fishing reports happening in our region:

Lake Superior has opened back up for lake trout in Minnesota and Wisconsin. During the course of the winter every now and then a lucky shore angler may be able to connect with a near shore roaming fish. Usually in the confines of popular break-wall spots up shore. Otherwise, we will have to cross our fingers for safe ice sheets on the big lake. We will however have fishable ice in Chequamegon Bay at some point, but I think we will be on the waiting list until January until that happens. As usual, it all depends on the weather. Like most years, we all have to remember to be patient as we wait out ice angling opportunities on the Gitch.

We noticed a couple anglers this week taking to some very suspect St. Louis River Estuary ice. We are getting closer, but as of this writing, we strongly do not recommend or encourage this. Just because an angler can have all the safety gear (float suits, rope, picks, etc.) doesn’t mean you should tread on too-thin ice. Winter conditions are just starting to set in and again, we encourage the patience factor. Most successful anglers are great at practicing patience for fish. We need to do the same for safe ice. The St. Louis River Estuary needs a little more time.

The typical routine for early ice angling starts with small lakes to bigger lakes capping before setting out on any river system, especially ours. We need to remind ourselves, the St. Louis River Estuary, as well as Lake Superior, are among the most unpredictable and dangerous ice fishing areas of the world.

A few inland lakes have been the only safe accessible ice fishing opportunities in and around the Twin Ports area. The most ice we have found has been 7 inches, which is plenty for walking and dragging out the heavy gear. As a reminder, experts recommend 4 inches of clear ice before safe walking; we recommend 6 inches. The safest ice that is available for big numbers of ice anglers is Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Both have numerous resorts that are now hosting anglers.

For the smaller, shallower lakes that we have started fishing on, we have been hooking up to the typical early ice pike, perch and walleyes with a few crappies mixed in. The best tactics have been set lines or bobber rigs. Don't be afraid to target waters as shallow as 3-4 feet. With the limited snow cover and early ice, fish are not hurting for oxygen levels yet. Live bait fished 3/4 toward bottom has been best. Try and make sure to spread your rigs out for better success. And not to beat a dead horse, but use common sense as no fish is worth risking safety. If your gut feeling is saying "this doesn't feel right” chances are it probably isn’t!

We look forward to the Duluth Ice Fishing and Winter Show this weekend where we will again be hosting the Ice Box Pro Panel discussions with very reputable professional anglers. Make sure to stop and take in some good conversation. Check out the website for more information and panel talk times. Also, we again will be having a Houston Guide Service booth where the beautiful Mrs. Houston will be stationed with our other awesome fishing guides. We love to see everyone and look forward to hearing your fishing stories. See you at the show!