Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Inland lake panfish bite over cabbage weeds, Chequamegon Bay ice inconsistent

Capt. Jarrid is on the injured reserve list for a spell as he recovers from a hernia.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
January 19, 2023 05:52 PM
This past week has been a challenge for both the fishing and myself. Capt. Jarrid will be taking a back seat for the rest of our team to lead the way (thanks, Austin Winfield) after I had a supraumbilical hernia repair.

No, it wasn't caused by watching the Vikings lose in the playoffs or by lifting a heavy fish. It's just one of those things that unfortunately happened. I will now be conducting only light duty work for the time being until I am fully recovered. I decided to have the very painful procedure done this time of year in hopes to be full throttle come first-crack open-water and the spring boat show season. Just like when you struggle to catch fish and you hear the saying "that's fishing," well, in this case, "that’s life."

Take care of yourselves, because we all are budgeted only one body. Thanks for the support everyone. Now let's dive into the fishing report:

Lake Superior has seen a few die-hard anglers catching a few salmon on the North Shore pulling a variety of baits. The weather this last week was very mild for this time of year, and the anglers that got out on the water all did well. With the forecast staying mild, you can take this opportunity to catch a few open-water Gitch fish. But as always, be very careful.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Sam Cook
Community
Sam Cook column: Dreaming of open-water walleyes
Is it really too soon to be thinking of the fishing opener?
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sam Cook
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR: Certain violations can lead to trail closures, affecting everyone wanting to use the trail
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:19 PM
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay
Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM
ND Record pout.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Minot angler catches pending North Dakota state record burbot
Once confirmed by Game and Fish, the 19-pound, 5-ounce burbot will be the new state record, topping the existing state record, an 18-pound, 4-ounce, 41-inch burbot caught June 4, 1984.
January 12, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Child and adult kneel on ice with ice fishing rod
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
Adults must bring at least one angler age 15 or under.
January 10, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing (Lake of the Woods).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Woods named among top ice fishing destinations in the U.S.
Lake of the Woods was the only destination in Minnesota or North Dakota to make this year’s list.
January 10, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
trout on the ice
Northland Outdoors
Inland trout fishing opens Saturday
Try Itasca County's stocked lakes for several stream trout species.
January 08, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Leech Lake ice 1.jpg
Local
Driver escapes with no injuries after vehicle falls through ice on Leech Lake
According to Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup with an attached snowplow was being driven on the lake when a large crack formed and the vehicle went through the ice.
January 06, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Pink Stinky jig.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: He calls it the ‘Pink Stinky,’ and the name most certainly fits
Try as he might, Dave Hedman of Fargo says he couldn’t find a replacement for the hot, odoriferous ice fishing lure, which apparently got its aroma from something in the paint.
January 06, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

On the ice, we have continued to target splake, browns, whitefish, pike and herring. Caught in Chequamegon Bay. Fishing has been tough on account of the inconsistent ice conditions. Areas near Ashland and north toward Washburn are seeing anywhere from 2-8 inches of inconsistent ice. Most of our success (if we dare call it that) has been in the 20-40 feet of water near shore over steep break areas.

Setlines have been dead. We are yet to get a setline to fly since we started our Gitch trips. All of our fish have been in the jig shacks with spoons and shiner heads or cut bait. I’m looking forward to being a passenger on our guide trips in the next few weeks (again thanks HGS team).

The St. Louis River estuary has been giving up a few walleyes, pike, perch and on occasion a burbot. Most action continues to be near Minnesota Point in the harbor. However, some are starting to set up camp on the Wisconsin side of the harbor, too. Jigging baits tipped with meat will attract some attention.

As we move closer into February, sturgeon will get more and more active for those looking to tangle with dinosaurs. A simple jig’n minnow set up is as good as any when fishing sturgeon. For the walleye enthusiast with a little time, try and plan out your outing during the low-light periods. Panfish in the back bays have been on the slower side this past week.

Inland lakes in both Minnesota and Wisconsin have had tough ice conditions with the melting snow and lots of it. As previously reported, don't be surprised to run into a pickle — namely slush — when taking to the paths less traveled. Snow machines have been best.

Panfish have been active in the mid-morning to later afternoons over cabbage weeds. I prefer the small mud bug type jigs tipped with a plastic. However, if the fish are picky, best to have some live spikes and/or waxies on hand. Pike and bass continue to roam the weed edges. Best bet is tip-ups with small suckers or shiners. Walleye angling has been very hit’n miss, but best to set up near deeper mudflats and wait out the schools. Low-light periods are now the thing for sure.

Be safe and courteous to each other and, even though I had this medical deal, I will still be on the ice, so see you there.

Jarrid Houston, of South Range, is a fishing guide — houstonsguideservice.com — on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.

