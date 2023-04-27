99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, April 27
Jarrid Houston column: Ice just keeps hanging on inland lakes in cold weather

Early stages of the annual smelt run may be starting.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Today at 5:00 PM

We celebrated Earth Day on Saturday, April 22. However, as anglers and outdoorsmen and women, we should all be celebrating and practicing proper environmental etiquette all the time.

As the snow continues to melt, litter can be a constant. This is a good time of year to grab a few trash bags and do your part to help clean up shorelines and boat launching areas. In our truck and on our boat, we always have a supply of garbage bags to help the cause. We think of it as good fish karma.

As we continue to navigate through April, we are still stuck with colder than average temperatures, which is making many of us frustrated. This may be the first in as many years that my wife and I were not able to boat out to our favorite springtime panfish spots and spend our birthdays.

It's crazy to think the fishing openers are just around the corner and it’s still cold with ice on lakes. I am constantly checking satellite images for signs of open-water lakes and contacting my fishing friends to see if any opportunities are available.

At this point, we are going to be cutting it really close. We really need some warm temperatures with sun and wind, maybe a warm constant rain will help eat away some ice as well. At this point, I am going to venture to say, not all popular opening weekend fishing spots will be ice-free.

One week from Saturday is the Wisconsin fishing opener, we certainly will be traveling south to find open waters. Who knows — we may just elect to stay local and fish Lake Superior.

OK, let's get into the fishing report:

Lake Superior has been getting more and more attention recently. Some of our charter captain friends have started to drop their big boats into marinas in preparation for the unofficial start of charter fishing season. With this past week being windy, with more or less not ideal fishing conditions, most anglers were sidelined. Not every day of course, as some did get out and test how much they could take or handle.

For the ambitious, the report has been slow with a few salmon coming boatside. Trolling near shore with stick baits will continue to be the popular choice. Most river tributaries in the area continue to flow steady, but some anglers have started to flock toward the mouths to tangle with migratory steelhead and a few other species. As we continue to get through the end of the melt, and stream flows go down, we should see most tributaries welcoming back many fly-fishing anglers.

3354627+051517.N.DNT_.SmeltParadeC1.jpg
In other news, we have started to hear whispers of a few smelt showing up over to the east. The guys who are trying for smelt locally are just at the very beginning of finding success. I am thinking we are still a week away from a steady run, but buckle up, it certainly is coming.

122521.O.DNT.bestphotosC12
People fill the Lester River where it flows into Lake Superior in Duluth as they dip nets to capture smelt in April 2021.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

The St. Louis River continues to be a ghost town. Except for the big freighters, the Coast Guard and some commercial tug operations, we really have not seen any boats out.

This next week could be different, though. The river is still flowing pretty fast and high. I do believe we have passed the crest level though, which is good. It was impressive to see the flooding up by the Fond Du Lac area. The whole Indianhead Campground was under water. One thing is for sure: At this point, it may be another very interesting opener.

Speaking of which, if you do get out, you will have to wait until May 13 to target general game fish on the river, even on the Wisconsin side. Until then, you can go after rough fish and panfish, but I assure you, the fishing has not been good, not yet at least.

Inland lakes have been silent as well. Most lakes across the Northland continue to hold a good amount of ice. Although shorelines are soft and top layers are getting chewed down, there is still lots of floating ice. We are just starting to see some boat launch areas become ice free.

As of now, no inland fishing reports for around our region. We do hope that changes this coming week. It will be a mad scramble for dock installations, that is for sure. If your heart is set on testing out the boat, you will have to head south to find some suitable open waters. Until then, we continue to rig and prepare. Soon my friends, very soon!

All the best hooksets.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
