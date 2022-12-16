Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions

We went from a great start to early ice conditions, to a successful ice fishing show season and then snowballed our way into less-than-ideal ice conditions. Much like fishing, we can't always predict the weather.

The good news is that now that we have a bunch of snow, many public snowmobile trails will open up. As far as the fishing goes, it will be a bit of a challenge to get to some of our favorite spots after this week’s heavy snowfall.

Ice anglers can plan on getting a workout anytime they take to the ice, especially when we have big heavy wet snow to deal with. At least the future forecast is calling for colder temperatures next week that should keep the ice building going. As far as ice conditions around the area, we are seeing anywhere from 4-10 inches. Some lakes are now hosting a few anglers via machine travel. As always, make sure to check your own ice as you head out.

Before I get into the fishing report, we want to again take a moment to express our gratitude to all of you that took the time to stop at our HGS booth or take on a Ice Box Panel discussion at this last weekend's Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show. Thank you.

OK, let's go:

Lake Superior has had a few guys out trying for big lakers shore casting along the North Shore. Some are hooking up, and some are not, but hey, that's fishing. As mentioned in previous columns, if you do head to the open water of the Gitch, be very careful.

As far as ice making, we are seeing skim ice start to form on parts of Chequamegon Bay. Thank goodness this recent storm did not have that much of an effect on Lake Superior ice. If anything, it helped. I still forecast we may be on ice off Ashland by New Year's. Fingers crossed.

The St. Louis River Estuary is gaining popularity with many taking to the big harbor flats in search of early ice Walleyes. Ice conditions were OK prior to the storm, but now that we have a bunch of wet heavy snow, big winds and still some big lake boat traffic, conditions are going to be a little hazardous. If you do get out, and as mentioned prior, be very careful.

Also, I know I sound like a broken record, but try and make sure to keep your harvest to a minimum. Of all the walleyes I have flirted with so far this ice season, I am happy to report they are all still swimming.

The backwater panfish bites have also have seen some angling pressure this last week. The reports have been OK. Most are getting a few fish on shallow mud bottoms using live bait or soft plastics. As we move closer toward Christmas, I assume all the river bites will slow down and level out.

Inland lakes of Northwestern Wisconsin have had a great early ice bite for pike and panfish near weedlines. Tip-ups have been a great way to pass the time. I like to set up in about 6-8 feet of water with an active live chub, small sucker or shiner and wait for the flags to pop. Don't be surprised to run into the occasional bass and/or walleye, especially in the early morning or later evening.

For the panfish hunters, setting up in similar areas can be beneficial, since that is what the predators are keying in on. Now it’s time to shovel. See you on the water.

Jarrid Houston, of South Range, is a fishing guide — houstonsguideservice.com — on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.