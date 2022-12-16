SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion

Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions

Tip-ups are taking pike on local lakes, with the occasional walleye and bass mixed in.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
December 15, 2022 06:15 PM
We went from a great start to early ice conditions, to a successful ice fishing show season and then snowballed our way into less-than-ideal ice conditions. Much like fishing, we can't always predict the weather.

The good news is that now that we have a bunch of snow, many public snowmobile trails will open up. As far as the fishing goes, it will be a bit of a challenge to get to some of our favorite spots after this week’s heavy snowfall.

Ice anglers can plan on getting a workout anytime they take to the ice, especially when we have big heavy wet snow to deal with. At least the future forecast is calling for colder temperatures next week that should keep the ice building going. As far as ice conditions around the area, we are seeing anywhere from 4-10 inches. Some lakes are now hosting a few anglers via machine travel. As always, make sure to check your own ice as you head out.

Before I get into the fishing report, we want to again take a moment to express our gratitude to all of you that took the time to stop at our HGS booth or take on a Ice Box Panel discussion at this last weekend's Arrowhead Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show. Thank you.

OK, let's go:

Lake Superior has had a few guys out trying for big lakers shore casting along the North Shore. Some are hooking up, and some are not, but hey, that's fishing. As mentioned in previous columns, if you do head to the open water of the Gitch, be very careful.

As far as ice making, we are seeing skim ice start to form on parts of Chequamegon Bay. Thank goodness this recent storm did not have that much of an effect on Lake Superior ice. If anything, it helped. I still forecast we may be on ice off Ashland by New Year's. Fingers crossed.

The St. Louis River Estuary is gaining popularity with many taking to the big harbor flats in search of early ice Walleyes. Ice conditions were OK prior to the storm, but now that we have a bunch of wet heavy snow, big winds and still some big lake boat traffic, conditions are going to be a little hazardous. If you do get out, and as mentioned prior, be very careful.

Related Topics: FISHING WINTER DULUTH NORTHLAND OUTDOORS LAKE SUPERIOR ST. LOUIS RIVER ESTUARY OUTDOORS RECREATION
