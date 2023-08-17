Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jarrid Houston column: Head north for walleyes as local dog days have arrived

Lake Superior continues to produce fish, but deeper and farther out from shore.

By Jarrid Houston
Today at 6:00 PM

It was only a matter of time until we hit a slow week of fishing. With the arrival of the dog days of summer, it’s time to adapt and scrape up what we can for a bite. Not all bodies of water are struggling, but some are. Water temperatures are spiking now and will continue to be on the higher end for the next couple weeks.

The forecast is not helping as the upcoming daytime heat wave will keep us powering up the air conditioning. It is always a weird time of the year, with cooler nighttime temperatures and sweltering hot afternoons. Further meaning, if you can help it, fishing the early mornings and after dark time periods can produce the best results.

Let's get into this week's so-so reports:

Lake Superior has been a popular destination recently, and for good reason. It really has been producing the best bites. Each day is different, but time on the water will definitely prove for a few fish. Most anglers are still chalking up some cohos, kings, lakers and the occasional brown trout along the North Shore. Lots of the catches are occurring well off-shore near the state line dividing the lake.

Meat rigs on flasher-fly combos have been best, but spoons have been good, too. Color selections have been all over the place, but what seems to be more important is speed and depths targeted. Fast trolls over deep-water using systems to get your baits down deep have been best. Also, early morning has been the better bet for fish hookups.

Over in the Chequamegon Bay area, anglers continue to get some nice catches of small-mouthed bass, with a few walleyes and pike mixed in. Fishing the deeper transitions continues to be best. For the local stream enthusiasts, simple small flies and small spoons have been best for a few brookies and browns.

The St. Louis River Estuary was a challenge this past week with stale water and tough bites. The few fish that have been coming boat side have been caught using slow trolls with smaller baits. The bigger walleyes have been very hard to locate. Action has not really been the problem as much as getting fish that hold some weight.

The good news is that the pressure on the fish has not been a factor. Further meaning, if you can locate fish on your electronics, and keep at them until you find a successful system, you will get some bites.

Similar to the big lake, being out before the sun comes out will be the best chance at some fish. The most consistent bite is a few smallmouth up in the river’s faster waters above the dams. Or you can work live bait on channel edges for the ever-present catfish.

Inland lakes have also had some challenging bites. Walleyes have been very hard to catch. It’s not been a problem of locating fish, but rather getting them to bite. With the water temperatures so high, this is the time of the year where fishing walleyes can be tough.

If your heart is set on some walleyes, I encourage you to travel out of your element and head to the big factories like Lake Vermilion, Leech or Lake of the Woods. Otherwise, you may want to consider finding a small unknown lake up near the border.

The most successful bite you're going to find on inland waters is really a few panfish using live bait over floats, or some bass action with casting cranks and or soft plastics over structure.

For the muskie anglers, we have not heard a lot of success this summer. Not sure why, but hey, that's fishing. Hopefully, things will get busier in the upcoming moon phases and cooler temperatures.

See you on the water, or maybe in the water with the upcoming temperatures.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
