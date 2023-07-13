Jarrid Houston column: Dog days of summer doesn't mean slow fishing

I hope everyone had fun and was safe as we all celebrated the Fourth of July. My wife and I spent 10 days road tripping through Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin. It was the most time we had off in a long, long time. We were able to wet some fishing lines on our travels and had fun fishing some different types of waters. Last week, we hired Walleyes to Whitetails Guide Service out of Dubuque, Iowa, and fished the mighty Mississippi River.

The culture of river fishing runs deep in the river communities. Most of our fishing was done upstream of wing dams. Tactics were mostly the same as we might use here, except we did learn how to "Dubuque Rig" with heavy jig and plastic under a three-way and a lighter jig and live bait about 5 feet back.

The weather was hot, so we had to get on the water early in the morning. Fishing was good though, and we were able to grind out a nice catch for a meal of fish tacos. Most of our catch was walleye, sauger, catfish and sheepshead, although my dad was able to connect with a smallmouth bass. It was a fun road trip full of sightseeing, fishing and celebrating my sister's wedding in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Congratulations to the Mackeys!)

We kept tabs on what was happening back home and now that we have been back a couple days, we have been able to slip back onto some fish. So let's get into it:

Lake Superior anglers have had a better bite this last week with the typical lake trout and salmon. Trolling with downriggers with spoons and keeping some stick baits near the surface is getting some fish to go. Even a few big king salmon are now showing up. Bite windows have not been routine, more random, so staying out most of the day may increase your odds.

Some South Shore walleyes are starting to trickle in, but not a lot just yet. We forecast walleyes will start hitting better out there by the end of the month.

Some anglers are starting to utilize meat rigs with flasher-fly combos on the big lake. But, for the most part, spoons and stick baits in bright colors have been the game plans.

Over in the Chequamegon Bay and Apostle Island areas, anglers have been getting good mixed bag catches using similar methods. As summer rolls on, fish will keep expanding to new shorelines, so don't be afraid to get out into less-fished waters.

Stream fishing has been decent enough for a few anglers to tangle with a few brook trout. Best tactic has been casting shorelines with small chrome spinners. Stream fishing will get better and better for big brown trout bites as we move further down the calendar.

The St. Louis River Estuary still has some good walleye fishing happening, but similar to last week's report, some bites are getting spotty. Further meaning, we again will be adjusting our tactics to accommodate the upcoming dog days of summer. We are not there just yet, but take note, we are getting closer. Slow-rolling stick baits over the 5- to 10-foot flat areas will still produce some fish, but the size structure has gotten a little smaller.

For the bigger fish, you're better off looking toward the channel edges. If you find yourself picking up a few perch here and there, you are not too far off.

Catfishing continues to pick up with live bait rigging. This time of year, they can get pretty aggressive and can even be known to take down some crankbaits on trolling patterns. As far as muskies go, we have not heard a lot this last week, but a local tournament is about to take place this weekend. Good luck to the Lake Superior Muskies Inc. participants.

On inland lakes, good bites can still be had, but similar to the river, some signs of a slowdown are approaching. Looking toward deeper cuts of 10-25, and even 30 feet of water will set up better for Walleye bites. As I have been preaching a lot lately, trust your electronics. Live bait like a silky, active leech under a float suspended about 4-5 feet off bottom will turn a few fish.

Another proven method is Lindy Rigging. Otherwise, the most fun when fish are responding is absolutely ripping a hard-bodied bait. Pike and bass are still catchable casting shorelines with salad cutters (spinner baits) and/or stickbaits. Weeds, of course, have got to summer growth levels, so snagging up will be a constant from here on out.

For panfish, it's still hard to beat a small Beadle spinner, small plastic or small worm chunk on a 1/32- or 1/16-ounce jig.

Summer is here, enjoy it while it lasts. As always, all the best hook sets.