Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Jarrid Houston column: Dog days of summer doesn't mean slow fishing

Catfishing on the St. Louis River Estuary is heating up as the season rolls on.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Today at 4:51 PM

I hope everyone had fun and was safe as we all celebrated the Fourth of July. My wife and I spent 10 days road tripping through Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin. It was the most time we had off in a long, long time. We were able to wet some fishing lines on our travels and had fun fishing some different types of waters. Last week, we hired Walleyes to Whitetails Guide Service out of Dubuque, Iowa, and fished the mighty Mississippi River.

The culture of river fishing runs deep in the river communities. Most of our fishing was done upstream of wing dams. Tactics were mostly the same as we might use here, except we did learn how to "Dubuque Rig" with heavy jig and plastic under a three-way and a lighter jig and live bait about 5 feet back.

Olivia Kopetzky and her 52.25-ich muskie
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Giant muskie smacks salmon lure along South Shore of Lake Superior
Thirteen-year-old Olivia Kopetzky reeled in among the largest muskies caught in the Twin Ports area.
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers

The weather was hot, so we had to get on the water early in the morning. Fishing was good though, and we were able to grind out a nice catch for a meal of fish tacos. Most of our catch was walleye, sauger, catfish and sheepshead, although my dad was able to connect with a smallmouth bass. It was a fun road trip full of sightseeing, fishing and celebrating my sister's wedding in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Congratulations to the Mackeys!)

We kept tabs on what was happening back home and now that we have been back a couple days, we have been able to slip back onto some fish. So let's get into it:

Lake Superior anglers have had a better bite this last week with the typical lake trout and salmon. Trolling with downriggers with spoons and keeping some stick baits near the surface is getting some fish to go. Even a few big king salmon are now showing up. Bite windows have not been routine, more random, so staying out most of the day may increase your odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some South Shore walleyes are starting to trickle in, but not a lot just yet. We forecast walleyes will start hitting better out there by the end of the month.

Anglers decend on Island Lake for 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Coast Guard data shows Minnesota is the safest boating state
Minnesota has the fewest fatal boating accidents per 100,000 boats registered of any state.
Jul 6
 · 
By  John Myers

Some anglers are starting to utilize meat rigs with flasher-fly combos on the big lake. But, for the most part, spoons and stick baits in bright colors have been the game plans.

Over in the Chequamegon Bay and Apostle Island areas, anglers have been getting good mixed bag catches using similar methods. As summer rolls on, fish will keep expanding to new shorelines, so don't be afraid to get out into less-fished waters.

Stream fishing has been decent enough for a few anglers to tangle with a few brook trout. Best tactic has been casting shorelines with small chrome spinners. Stream fishing will get better and better for big brown trout bites as we move further down the calendar.

The St. Louis River Estuary still has some good walleye fishing happening, but similar to last week's report, some bites are getting spotty. Further meaning, we again will be adjusting our tactics to accommodate the upcoming dog days of summer. We are not there just yet, but take note, we are getting closer. Slow-rolling stick baits over the 5- to 10-foot flat areas will still produce some fish, but the size structure has gotten a little smaller.

For the bigger fish, you're better off looking toward the channel edges. If you find yourself picking up a few perch here and there, you are not too far off.

Small silver fish in a pile on a flat surface
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Cisco explosion in Lake Superior may be largest on record
Trout and salmon may already be getting fatter thanks to massive population of young "herring."
Jun 22
 · 
By  John Myers

Catfishing continues to pick up with live bait rigging. This time of year, they can get pretty aggressive and can even be known to take down some crankbaits on trolling patterns. As far as muskies go, we have not heard a lot this last week, but a local tournament is about to take place this weekend. Good luck to the Lake Superior Muskies Inc. participants.

On inland lakes, good bites can still be had, but similar to the river, some signs of a slowdown are approaching. Looking toward deeper cuts of 10-25, and even 30 feet of water will set up better for Walleye bites. As I have been preaching a lot lately, trust your electronics. Live bait like a silky, active leech under a float suspended about 4-5 feet off bottom will turn a few fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another proven method is Lindy Rigging. Otherwise, the most fun when fish are responding is absolutely ripping a hard-bodied bait. Pike and bass are still catchable casting shorelines with salad cutters (spinner baits) and/or stickbaits. Weeds, of course, have got to summer growth levels, so snagging up will be a constant from here on out.

For panfish, it's still hard to beat a small Beadle spinner, small plastic or small worm chunk on a 1/32- or 1/16-ounce jig.

Summer is here, enjoy it while it lasts. As always, all the best hook sets.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Cooler weekend with a few showers
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cooler July weekend ahead
Temperatures will stay in the 70s for the bulk of the area both Saturday and Sunday.
7h ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Help UMD collect water temp data via sea kayak
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
11h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
358477995_615305794031393_815807589904357581_n.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Entangled in fishing line, Deer Lake loon is saved with midnight rescue effort
Anglers are asked to retrieve as much of their broken off fishing line as possible.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
051720.S.DNT.petgrouse c06.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Grouse drumming up in Northeastern Minnesota, down in northwest
The number of ruffed grouse that hunters see in the fall depends more on how many chicks hatched and survived this summer.
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota deer hunt
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota will require nontoxic ammo in state park, SNA hunts
State park lead ban was postponed last year due to supply issues for alternatives.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear cub enters cabin, helps itself to some chocolate
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 10.
2d ago
Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
As of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Volunteers using hand tools on trail in forest
Northland Outdoors
200 volunteers needed to help refurbish Superior Hiking Trail 
Projects are planned near Tofte, Lutsen and Two Harbors over the next few weeks.
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC02462.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: Catch a Big One
Mike Frisch gives tips on how to catch big fish.
3d ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Trophy Room_Nikolas Peterson
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Angler lands Burntside Lake lunker
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Sign up for Minnesota Naturalist Volunteer Training
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Father stands near his daughter and helicopter.
Northland Outdoors
Children carry on Ely father's smokejumping legacy
The Rovas are specially trained wildland firefighters who parachute or hike into inaccessible landscapes to combat and cut off blazes before they spread.
6d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
What To Read Next
green blade of grass wound into a small bundle
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Sac spiders blend in along lakeshore
6d ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Kab-3 2 copy.jpeg
Northland Outdoors
Frisch: My favorite summer fishing vacation spots
6d ago
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Minnesota DNR conservation officer
Northland Outdoors
Ely deer crasher avoids jail time
Jul 6
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
St. Luke's buildings.
Health
St. Luke’s plans to affiliate with Aspirus Health
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Dog days of summer doesn't mean slow fishing
50m ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
courtroom gavel
Local
Hibbing man charged with murder in woman's overdose death
11h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Twin Ports Interchange Ramps.JPG
Local
Impact uncertain after human remains found at Twin Ports Interchange project
7h ago
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee