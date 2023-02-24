Jarrid Houston column: Cross your fingers for 'late ice' season

Good day, angling nation. First, let us start out with a big and sincere thank-you to those that took the time to visit with us at the great Duluth Sport Show last weekend. As usual, it was fun to chit-chat all things fishing. We feel so fortunate to have such great support from our friends that share many of the waters we frequent around our blessed area of the world.

OK, enough with the mushy stuff and onto some great fishing topics. Did you know it has been snowing? After last week's downpouring rain, we are now into more snow, cold, wind and deep winter. Honestly, I feel like this year has been one of the more challenging ice seasons we have to date. I feel like we can't catch a break.

Ultimately, and not to sound greedy, I guess the positive is that the challenging ice season at least is happening the year I have undergone my hernia repair. Looking ahead, at least we know we still have "late ice" season in front of us. Late ice can be very successful if the fish gods choose to bless us.

Otherwise, we are set to finish the regular general fishing season here in short order. Minnesota closes Feb. 26 and Wisconsin closes March 5. Again, after walleye season, you can still target some species, so read up the rule(s) book(s) and get out there.

OK, let's dive in:

Lake Superior has been a mean one this last week with big winds pushing around ice. The ice anglers of Chequamegon and the Apostle Islands areas have had to be on red alert with changing ice conditions.

With the forecast weather, we can only expect things to continue to be on the iffy side for safe ice conditions. Best bet, as usual, is to check in with local bait shops and resorts and fishing guides. Ice conditions changes daily, hourly and by the minute out on Lake Superior. The safest ice will be in and around the Ashland area.

Some anglers are catching a few pike, perch and burbot and the occasional trout and/or salmon. However, salmon have been on the slower side for most this year. Same goes for splake trout. We are just not seeing the numbers we have been used to seeing in years past. It has been hard to figure out a consistent bite, but live bait tipped on spoons or hard-bodied baits seems to be best. Hopefully, we can get into a nice bite as we creep closer toward end of Gitch ice season.

St. Louis River has seen anglers trying luck on the big expansive flats of Superior Bay. Some have fished deep, and some have fished shallow. In either case, mixed reports have all that have been coming in. Low-light periods are certainly the best time of day to fish, but if you can budget a full day, your chances to turn fish increase drastically.

I still prefer jigging longer 5- to 7-inch hard-bodied baits like a puppet minnow in chrome or gold. Tipping it with a minnow head is not all that important as being aggressive and going for a reaction bite.

On a side note, we noticed some anglers pushing safety limits this last week on very dangerous ice. We can only assume they are unaware of the dangers, but who knows? Thankfully, no one else followed suit that we could see. With that said, the strong wind off the lake will certainly make some changes to our current ice conditions, so be careful!

Inland waters walleye bites are still coming in the forms of deeper mid-lake structure terrain. I like any topside of a depression or drop-off. Same tactics as the river will be best, but don't be afraid to keep it simple either. A chub swimming 6 inches off the bottom can and will get a few fish. With the season closures happening, this is last chance to get some big pike with big baits under setlines.

Look to areas that were successful during early ice season and have some fun. Bass will be active as well. Larger pike-sized sucker minnows and shiners will be best. Panfish are getting more and more active, which in turn is triggering some predatory fish to start chomping.

Late ice is on its way. Be courteous to each other and we will see you on the water.