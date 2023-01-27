STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jarrid Houston column: Coming cold snap should help firm up Northland lakes

The bite has been OK, but slush is still an issue in the back bays of the St. Louis River.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
January 26, 2023 06:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Hello, angler nation. It's crazy to think, but Groundhog Day is just a week away and I for one will be interested to see the prediction.

Speaking of predictions, who would've thought we would have such warm temperatures for most of January? But it looks like we will now be hit with a huge breath of cold air. The forecast calls for a week-long cold spell with plenty of below-zero temperatures. This will be good for firming up many of the waters that are struggling with slush. It will also help to build more ice. I hate to say it, but I predict we are about to pay for the kindness of Mother Nature thus far into the ice season.

Fishing this past week was pretty good. But, with the change in weather conditions about to take place, I think it will slow down. We shall see. Here’s our report:

Lake Superior ice anglers will be glad to have this boost of more seasonal ice-making conditions. Ice coverage has been an issue on the lake for the last several weeks, so it will be nice to get some areas more locked up and safe. Currently in the areas of Ashland and Washburn, we are still seeing 2-10 inches of ice on Chequamegon Bay. As usual, it varies quite a bit, so be very cautious.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Minnesota boat registrations
Northland Outdoors
Outdoors, natural resources bills flood into Minnesota Capitol
The Legislature is considering new laws on everything from boating, rough fish and copper mining to deer hunting and ATV trails.
January 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Hats off to snowmobile trail groomer operators
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan 23.
January 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Boat landing
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor
Gov. Tim Walz's plan would benefit state parks, forests, boat landings and fish hatcheries and tackle climate issues.
January 24, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
DEADFISH2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Hundreds of dead fish pile up on rocks at South Dakota dam
A Huron, S.D., resident speculated the rocks that the city placed in the James River next to the dam, paired with a lack of oxygen, were largely responsible for the pileup.
January 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
January 22, 2023 07:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: UMD student lands giant sturgeon
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 22, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hjelle Arc Custom Spears 011723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spear makers go from the darkhouse to the spotlight
A social media post of a Hjelle Arc Custom Spear in 2016 launched a slow but sure snowball of growing attention for their handcrafted works.
January 21, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
062620.n.st.WisPoint2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New study finds extremely high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish
Research shows eating one freshwater fish a year is similar to drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month.
January 21, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Marc Bacigalupi
Northland Outdoors
Meet Marc Bacigalupi, the DNR’s new Northwest Region fisheries manager
The Northwest Region includes some of the state’s premier walleye fisheries, including Lake of the Woods, Upper Red, Cass and Leech lakes, along with the Red and Red Lake rivers, to name just a few.
January 21, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Coaster Brook Trout ONE TIME USE ONLY
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth author compiles new bible for fly anglers
Fy fishing guide Carl Haensel has compiled a creel-full of Minnesota fishing information in "Fly Fishing Minnesota."
January 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

The bite was better this past week. When I say better, that does not mean it's been awesome. We’ve just been able to wrangle up a few more fish than the last time. Best tactics continue to be jig sticks in the shacks. Our target depths have been around 25 feet of water. For whatever reason, the herring bite has been the most dominant. These fun fish have been hovering in the upper water columns, so they have been fun to sight fish through the holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While jig sticks with spoons have been the best, we have finally been able to get a few fish to commit to setlines as well. A few splake and browns have been tagged with live shiners swimming freely under a set line. We have also been seeing some decent perch and pike bites in and around Ashland.

In the Duluth and Superior areas, we have no news on the open-water front this week. It may be a little while until we hear of any open-water anglers taking boats out now that the temperatures are about to sink.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Looking for employment outdoors? Attend upcoming job fair
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 26, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
snowmobile tracks
Northland Outdoors
Forest Service decries off-trail snowmobiling in Chequamegon
The sensitive habitat and rare sharp-tailed grouse may be impacted by cross-country snowmobiling.
January 23, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Nicole Freking and Tenor the sled dog.
Local
Photos and video: Youth mushers compete in the 2023 Cub Run
Mushers 14 years old and younger raced Saturday in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors.
January 21, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
BWCAW canoe
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters permits go on sale Wednesday
The number of permits for summer 2023 is unchanged after a reduction last year to reduce overcrowding issues.
January 19, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Inland lake panfish bite over cabbage weeds, Chequamegon Bay ice inconsistent
Capt. Jarrid is on the injured reserve list for a spell as he recovers from a hernia.
January 19, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Get ready for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR: Certain violations can lead to trail closures, affecting everyone wanting to use the trail
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:19 PM
boy sleeps outside
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps outdoors for 1,000 nights
Isaac Ortman, 14, plans to keep his streak going, winter and summer — maybe for years longer.
January 13, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BISF snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ample snow means good times for snowmobiling, skiing and other outdoor recreation
Much of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota has 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground, with scattered pockets that are deeper.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay
Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune

The St. Louis River continues to keep some anglers interested, with a few smaller walleye bites happening over shallow flats. Timing still plays an important role in success, and I would venture to say mornings have been better than afternoons. Fish have more than adapted to the angling pressure in high-traffic areas, so you help yourself by finding some new spots.

Ice conditions have been OK in the typical walleye areas, but if you are after back-bay panfish, prepare to pay for your effort due to heavy slush. I highly encourage back-bay panfish anglers to leave the machines at home as there is a good chance you will get stuck. Yes, even with a snowmobile.

In conjunction with the tough ice conditions, panfishing has been a challenge as well. The few fish that have been reported have been coming off shallow mudflats. Smaller perch and few crappies and sunfish, with an occasional small walleye, also have been hitting. Things should pick up a bit after this hard freeze.

Inland lakes in the Northland have had the same challenging ice conditions — so much so that some local community fishing derbies have had to cancel this year. (For some lakes, that's not a bad thing.) The panfish bite has been pretty good fishing the 8- to 14-foot cabbage-ridden areas.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Tracking the return of frigid air
After a generally quiet January for most of the region we'll see a surge of bitter cold temperatures returning this weekend.
January 26, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
061419.N.ST.Wolves_copy.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Groups seek to bar the use of hounds while hunting in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
Hound hunters oppose any effort to impose a ban.
January 23, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Itasca Waters web art.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Itasca Waters to kick off Practical Water Wisdom Series Feb. 2
The Itasca Waters Advisory Board will kick off its online Practical Water Wisdom Series at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2.
January 23, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
One deer outside of a forest and another one inside the forest
Northland Outdoors
Reminder: Feeding deer illegal in many Minnesota counties
Feeding and attractant bans are aimed at slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease.
January 23, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A ringneck pheasant was captured on camera last winter in a Kandiyohi County cornfield by West Central Tribune photographer Macy Moore.
Northland Outdoors
Don't feed the pheasants on the road, Pheasants Forever warns
Bird feed along Minnesota roadways makes pheasants more vulnerable to predators, disease and traffic, while doing little to help. It’s rare to find starved pheasants; cold is the real menace.
January 22, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
012123BRADDOKKEN-Duebbert book.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: New book chronicles a lifetime of waterfowl hunting experiences
"My Lifetime Among Waterfowl" is a collection of stories by the late Harold F. Duebbert, a renowned North Dakota waterfowl hunter and biologist.
January 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Curt in his shop.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Good days or bad, Curt Quesnell tells it like it is on Lake of the Woods
Curt Quesnell of NCOR Fishing Guide Service has developed quite a following on YouTube with his regular NCOR Lake of the Woods video segments.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Several rabbit tracks in snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Cottontails bound over snow
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 20, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cloudy skies for the weekend
Winds remain light with little precipitation.
January 19, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
DNR intern
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR has 200 paid summer internships
Students must apply by Jan. 31.
January 19, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deer
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota deer population goal-setting underway south of Duluth
Permit areas in Carlton, Aitkin and Pine counties are included.
January 18, 2023 08:18 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
Wolves in national parks often killed when they roam outside boundary
Half of the deaths among collared wolves at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are caused by humans.
January 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Small tungsten jigs plunged through weed pockets will turn a few pannies. Don't be surprised to run into a largemouth here and there as well.

Tip-ups are still a popular choice for "lazy" fishing. Setting up rigs just outside weed lines will catch some bass, as well as pike, of course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walleye angling has slowed down a little this week, but a few fish are committing to deadsticks or slowly jigged spoons tipped with a minnow head. It will be interesting to see how the bite fairs this next week with the cold weather. We will be out there!

Stay safe and all the best hooksets.

Jarrid Houston, of South Range, is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.

Related Topics: FISHINGLAKE SUPERIORST. LOUIS RIVER ESTUARYOUTDOORS RECREATIONDULUTHNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
What To Read Next
Adam Payne, Wisconsin DNMR secretary
Northland Outdoors
Q&A with Wisconsin DNR's new leader
Adam Payne, who ran Sheboygan County for 24 years, is the new DNR secretary.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small black and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Black-capped chickadee tops most-seen species in Carlton County Bird Count
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety
DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM