Jarrid Houston column: Beat the crowds for the best bite

As we are continuing on with the summer season, things have been busy. Many probably agree that July is arguably the busiest month of the year with many opportunistic bites going on around the area. Not to mention the "honey-do" list that needs tending to as well. Yes, even hardcore anglers need to mow the lawn and take care of the common house maintenance type chores before heading to the lake.

Last week, we sold our Lund and are excited to get into our fifth boat for next season. Not to worry, we will still be working the usual routine as the new owner will not take sole ownership until seasons end. Until then, we still have many fishing obligations.

The waters have been holding high traffic, especially on the weekends, so be cautious. Typical of this time of year, many recreational people are taking to the waters in the form of water skiers, wakeboarders, jet skiers, etc. Not to mention, throughout the last several years, we have certainly seen more and more kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders. The weekdays are better suited for productive bites. If you can only get out on the weekends, early mornings or later evenings are better.

The bite has shifted into the early stages of the typical summer bite, which we will get into, now.

Lake Superior success has been more "hit and miss" around the Twin Ports. For the most part, catching is still going well, but not every trip is showing the numbers we were seeing in June. Most anglers are now dialing in the typical summer bites mixed with downrigging and getting to deeper waters. Meat rigging is gaining some traction and will be popular as we climb further toward August. Anglers are now starting to stretch trolls to the far north shores and to the Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary line. Can you still get a bunch of fish on surface running baits? Of course, so don't abandon that tactic. Rather mix it in with options.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is nice to have a team of anglers on the boat, so you can send out several different presentations to see what's working best. Most catches are still in the form of smaller lake trout and some coho salmon, although the salmon bite has gotten tougher according to our sources. The bite over in Chequamegon Bay has been decent enough if you're chasing smallies, pike and a few walleyes. Fishing around Ashland in depths of 20-30 feet will get some fish when trolling deeper running stick baits. The stream fishing community has been on the quieter side this last week, so no news on what's working on the local tributaries. Although, as usual if I was heading out this week, I would certainly be bringing my small spinner bait collection.

St. Louis River and other area rivers have had a nice bite. Down in the areas of the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers in Wisconsin, anglers have been catching some nice smallmouth bass. Best tactics have been floating stick baits cast behind downed trees, or anything that creates a bit of shade from the sun. Soft plastics and/or simple live crawlers and heavier jigs have worked too. Use a jig that can touch and go on the bottom in the heavier currents and try to stay vertical to lessen the chances of snagging up.

This time of year is awesome as one can leave the waders at home and throw on an old pair of shoes and shorts and just walk around. It is important to stay stealthy when walking, so try and move slowly and cast first before maneuvering into a spot. The St. Louis continues to be a good bite for cats, perch, walleyes and a few pike and crappies. Trolling small No. 5 stick baits is still a thing, but as usual, continue to trust your electronics. If you run into a fish, chances are more fish are with it.

Inland waters have been the busiest as previously mentioned. Don't be surprised to get held up at boat launches, especially at the popular lakes around the area. The bite on the reservoirs north of Duluth has been good for a mix of panfish, walleyes, bass and pike. For the most part, structure has been the key. However, never overlook the deeper weeds as they provide good cover as well.

A live leech under a bobber is a great way to get some bites. If you are into a pod of panfish, don't be surprised to run into a few bigger bass and pike as they will be interested in picking off a working school of smaller fish. Fishing wind-blown shorelines is a good idea if you can help it as this can be a great opportunity for some roaming walleyes. Best walleye tactics continue to be slow rolling a lindy rig across deeper flats. Keying in on rock to sand or mud to rock transitional areas will get more bites. Of course, it helps to fish the low light periods this time of year as well.

That will do it for this week. Thanks to all that sent messages on the "Angling Buzz" show that recently aired. We love to help promote this great sport for sure! We have another solid week of localized fishing, then we are off to some destination fishing trips to change things up. Be safe and courteous to each other and we will see you on the water.