Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Jarrid Houston column: Bass going gangbusters on inland lakes

Lake Superior action is slowly getting deeper, farther out from shore.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Today at 6:00 PM

Much-needed rain has hit the area this week along with a lot of smoke coming down from Canadian wildfires and east/northeast winds. Although the fishing has been consistent for the most part, it has been kind of annoying not getting the usual summer days we are used to. The last week of guide trips have left us occasionally soaked, so airing out the boat has been necessary.

Fishing has started to show some signs of slowing down, but for the most part, we are staying consistent with good bites. With the booming summer tourism rush now hitting local waters, fishing will certainly start to change.

Let's dive into this week's report:

Lake Superior has had anglers getting away from the near-shore bites and into some deeper waters. Coho salmon and lake trout have been dominating the bite, but the occasional brown trout or king salmon can be caught. Most fish have been in the eater-sized range, which has kept anglers happy to take home a meal.

sedges-Bog-BioBlitz-III-Stone-Lake-Sax-Zim-Bog-MN-IMG_1794-copy-570x380.jpg
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Annual Sax-Zim Bog BioBlitz has documented 3,200 living things
This year’s citizen science event, July 8, is when participants fan out to find bugs, plants, fungi and more.
June 23, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

We checked in with our great friend and colleague Captain Lorin LeMire with Fish of the Gitch charters. Capt. Lorin reports they are getting into many eater-sized fish in the top 30 feet of the water column. Leadcore line, up to five colors out, have done well. Dipsey Divers have also taken their fair share of bites, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as color schemes, there has not been a standout producer. On a recent trip, we had 10 lines out and every color produced action. Flasher-fly combos have not been productive just yet; however, some other anglers are reporting they are working here and there. Stick baits and spoons have been the dominant producers.

Around the Twin Ports areas, plenty of eater-sized fish are on the chew. Thanks, Capt Lorin. Stream fishing has needed the rain as much as any other body of water. Fishing should pick up this next week.

On the St. Louis River Estuary, we are making plenty of productive trolls over flats and channel edges for walleyes. Bigger fish are still reachable, but they are getting a little bit spottier. Finding less-traveled areas has the potential to hold a big fish.

Small silver fish in a pile on a flat surface
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Cisco explosion in Lake Superior may be largest on record
Trout and salmon may already be getting fatter thanks to massive population of young "herring."
June 22, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

Otherwise, similar to the Gitch, lots of smaller walleyes can still be had. Remember the limit on the St. Louis River is two walleyes per person at 15 inches long or bigger. But that doesn’t mean you should keep big, mature fish. Our best colors have been purples and greens, but also similar to the Gitch, we have found equal success on most of our trial-and-error baits.

Big pike and a few muskie have been getting more active as well. We are starting to see some speed trolling for big fish, which can be typical as we enter into the July time period. Plenty of catfish, perch and a few crappies can still be had with jigging live bait as well.

Inland lakes have been going gangbusters for bass bites as the fish have come off the spawn and are eating aggressively. Casting spinner baits will surely provide some action. Don't be surprised to get the occasional pike bite and maybe even a muskie sighting when throwing spinner baits, especially if you are fishing during the early mornings.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
Gophers guard Mara Braun made a play against Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus during Minnesota's season-ending loss March 1 in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ new women’s basketball coach watching Mara Braun grow from afar
Braun is in Handan, China, where she is playing a big role for USA Basketball’s U21 3×3 team.
June 29, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
A white and blue cruise ship sails at sunset
Local
Cruise company to leave Great Lakes, sell ships
An American Queen Voyages ship visited Duluth twice this year.
June 29, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
New restaurant opens at Radisson hotel in Duluth
Business
Revolving door continues at rotating restaurant
The year-old Apostle Supper Club is reopening as Harbor 360 on Radisson Duluth-Harborview's top floor.
June 29, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Noah Beardslee
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear complaints continue amid drought
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 26.
June 29, 2023 05:00 PM
Adam Gajan Draft.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
NHL Draft caps off 'crazy' season for future Bulldog Adam Gajan
UMD recruit Adam Gajan went from unknown Slovakian goaltender to second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the span of a year after taking matters into his own hands.
June 29, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
FILE: Huber Zip Sheathing
Local
Grand Rapids foundation calls for review of failed mill plan
The Blandin Foundation wants Gov. Tim Walz to commission an “after-action review” after Huber Engineered Woods backed out of a plan to build a factory in Cohasset.
June 29, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Giant sunspot
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Big sunspot faces Earth
We talk about safe ways you can see it and whether it might spark auroras.
June 29, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
The Maurices headquarters building in downtown Duluth. (file / News Tribune)
Local
Maurices CEO steps down
David Kornberg, who helmed the Duluth-based company since it was acquired by a British venture capital firm in 2019, is set to be replaced by interim CEO Jeff Kirwan.
June 29, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker reacts to his shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
What the Timberwolves have to work with as free agency begins, and who they could potentially sign
A likely candidate to occupy one of the open roster spots is Nickeil Alexander-Walker
June 29, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins left fielder Joey Gallo reacts after attempting to catch a foul ball in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves on June 27, 2023, in Atlanta.
Pro
Halfway through their season, Twins know they must improve
For the first time since April 10, Minnesota is not the AL Central leader
June 29, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Walleyes have certainly started the summer movement off shorelines and onto mid-lake structure. Spot and shoot tactics with electronics has been a good technique. I like to have a couple bobber setups ready and when we mark fish, cast toward the "pod." Sometimes you'll tag one right away, and sometimes they move off the area. Walleyes move fast and are always on the move believe it or not.

Pan fishing has ramped up this last week as well. A simple Beedle spinner, twist tail or chunk of crawler or small leech will get some fish for sure. Summer is here, so get out there and have fun!

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, with the busy waters this next week, make sure to slow down and pay attention. Lots of recreation will be had, so be cautious. My wife and I are packing up and heading to fish the Mississippi for our vacation and we will report back on our success next week.

Have a happy Fourth of July, everyone! All the best hooksets.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
What To Read Next
Tracking our winds and chances of showers this weekend and around the 4th
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Hot weekend for some before Independence Day
June 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Master Naturalist volunteer training available
June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
trap shooting
Northland Outdoors
2 Proctor shooters in top 10 at state trap tournament
June 28, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
The Maurices headquarters building in downtown Duluth. (file / News Tribune)
Local
Maurices CEO steps down
June 29, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
021021.S.DNT.Boyspux c10.JPG
Bulldogs Hockey
Wild pluck Pionk, among four Bulldogs drafted into NHL
June 29, 2023 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
062220.N.DNT.Skate c04.JPG
Local
Duluth to receive $8 million federal grant for Lakewalk
June 29, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
LSC Flats.jpg
Local
Duluth student housing project delayed again
June 29, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi