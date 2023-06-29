Jarrid Houston column: Bass going gangbusters on inland lakes

Much-needed rain has hit the area this week along with a lot of smoke coming down from Canadian wildfires and east/northeast winds. Although the fishing has been consistent for the most part, it has been kind of annoying not getting the usual summer days we are used to. The last week of guide trips have left us occasionally soaked, so airing out the boat has been necessary.

Fishing has started to show some signs of slowing down, but for the most part, we are staying consistent with good bites. With the booming summer tourism rush now hitting local waters, fishing will certainly start to change.

Let's dive into this week's report:

Lake Superior has had anglers getting away from the near-shore bites and into some deeper waters. Coho salmon and lake trout have been dominating the bite, but the occasional brown trout or king salmon can be caught. Most fish have been in the eater-sized range, which has kept anglers happy to take home a meal.

We checked in with our great friend and colleague Captain Lorin LeMire with Fish of the Gitch charters. Capt. Lorin reports they are getting into many eater-sized fish in the top 30 feet of the water column. Leadcore line, up to five colors out, have done well. Dipsey Divers have also taken their fair share of bites, too.

As far as color schemes, there has not been a standout producer. On a recent trip, we had 10 lines out and every color produced action. Flasher-fly combos have not been productive just yet; however, some other anglers are reporting they are working here and there. Stick baits and spoons have been the dominant producers.

Around the Twin Ports areas, plenty of eater-sized fish are on the chew. Thanks, Capt Lorin. Stream fishing has needed the rain as much as any other body of water. Fishing should pick up this next week.

On the St. Louis River Estuary, we are making plenty of productive trolls over flats and channel edges for walleyes. Bigger fish are still reachable, but they are getting a little bit spottier. Finding less-traveled areas has the potential to hold a big fish.

Otherwise, similar to the Gitch, lots of smaller walleyes can still be had. Remember the limit on the St. Louis River is two walleyes per person at 15 inches long or bigger. But that doesn’t mean you should keep big, mature fish. Our best colors have been purples and greens, but also similar to the Gitch, we have found equal success on most of our trial-and-error baits.

Big pike and a few muskie have been getting more active as well. We are starting to see some speed trolling for big fish, which can be typical as we enter into the July time period. Plenty of catfish, perch and a few crappies can still be had with jigging live bait as well.

Inland lakes have been going gangbusters for bass bites as the fish have come off the spawn and are eating aggressively. Casting spinner baits will surely provide some action. Don't be surprised to get the occasional pike bite and maybe even a muskie sighting when throwing spinner baits, especially if you are fishing during the early mornings.

Walleyes have certainly started the summer movement off shorelines and onto mid-lake structure. Spot and shoot tactics with electronics has been a good technique. I like to have a couple bobber setups ready and when we mark fish, cast toward the "pod." Sometimes you'll tag one right away, and sometimes they move off the area. Walleyes move fast and are always on the move believe it or not.

Pan fishing has ramped up this last week as well. A simple Beedle spinner, twist tail or chunk of crawler or small leech will get some fish for sure. Summer is here, so get out there and have fun!

Also, with the busy waters this next week, make sure to slow down and pay attention. Lots of recreation will be had, so be cautious. My wife and I are packing up and heading to fish the Mississippi for our vacation and we will report back on our success next week.

Have a happy Fourth of July, everyone! All the best hooksets.