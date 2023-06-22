Jarrid Houston column: As the summer solstice passes, fishing remains hot

Hello summer, we have been waiting for you.

Actually, some days we still feel like we are waiting for you as we zip up our jackets and check our phones for current temperatures. That is if you are near Lake Superior. We are now at the longest daylight hours of the year. From here on out, we will (gradually) start to see shorter days and longer nights. Also, the Fourth of July is right around the corner. Man, time ticks by fast.

No secret that fishing weather around Lake Superior has been cool and hazy depending on the day, the haze from Canadian wildfires. The winds off the lake are still keeping air and water temperatures from spiking and actually have helped fishing success. Our trips are still going strong with great catches. It is evident that we absolutely could use some rain to help stir up some oxygen levels, and with the upcoming forecast it looks like that is a good possibility. In conjunction, the air temperatures are about to climb to more suitable summer feels.

So, again, hello summer.

Lake Superior's easterly winds have kept fish very active and most that are getting out are still running into good bites of salmon and trout. Even a few walleyes are starting to show up in the big lake. Stickbaits and spoons are still the popular choice, but fish locations are changing a bit. Some anglers are now moving offshore into deeper waters. Fish still seem to be mostly schooled up, so if you run into one or two, it's best to keep trying the area.

We are not seeing the big coho or king salmon catches with numbers that were present last year, but there are a few around for sure. As we wave into more summer patterns, anglers will start to get deeper with riggers and meat rigs. Lake Superior tributary stream fishing has been more/less on the silent side, but a few are getting out and getting some small brookies and natural run browns. Rain would be ideal to help swell up the rivers and get the fish a little more active.

The St. Louis River Estuary is still giving up some good bites, but the consistency is changing with the added angler pressure now present. During busy fishing times it’s important to try different techniques. Trolling the flats is still getting some nice fish, but the bigger fish are traveling the deeper edges. We are still getting them by several methods, but the most fun has been jigging plastics or live bait. Mostly, because if it's not a walleye, you could catch any one of many species. Catfish are getting more and more active as summer is now here. We have even boated some cats by trolling crankbaits.

Smallmouth bass are post-spawn now and putting on a display of tail dances in the fast skinny waters upriver. Casting smaller cranks or spinner baits will turn some good fish. Crappies have been tricky to find, but looking over structure can be a good bet. The river is full of structure, so pick your poison, and if you're like us, don't leave any rock unturned. Fishing success remains good from up top, all the way down through the lower sections.

On many inland lakes, water levels are dropping due to the drought. Not to mention a lot of upland vegetation is thirsty. Looking at the shoreline yards is another good indication of how badly we need rain. Bluegills are for the most part finished up with spawning and are now on the chew. Note: on the lakes we have been fishing, they have been podded-up in big colonies still, leaving for some very vulnerable bites. Please, please, release those big panfish! Last weekend we caught and released some rather giant bluegills only to turn the corner and see a boat keeping every single one they caught. Not good. Big, mature fish are so important to any fishery, and panfish are no exception.

The bass bites are going good with topwater bites over increasing vegetative areas. Nothing more fun than watching the surface blow up with a bass on the line. For you walleye anglers, look for fish just off mid lake structure. We are now entering the phase of soft plastic reactionary bites. If you haven't experienced soft plastic walleye angling, trust me when I say, take some time and build up some confidence. The upcoming summer days will show plastics will work better than live bait in many situations. Pike and muskie anglers remain active with some nice catches starting to be reported. Big spinner baits are a good bet, but what is getting to be more important is getting on the water early in the morning. This will continue to be an important variable as we are now into the summer solstice.

All the best hooksets and we will see you on the water.