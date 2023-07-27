Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Jarrid Houston column: As days and waters warm, fish move deeper

Try nightcrawlers from shore for some St. Louis River Estuary catfish action.

By Jarrid Houston
Today at 6:00 PM

Before we start this week's report, we want to share our condolences to the Sorenson family. This last week our community lost a great angler in Wesley "Wes" Sorenson. To Grant (from Superior Angling) and his family, we are all thinking of you and yours.

Some intense summer heat has crept into the Northland this past week, making for some muggy conditions. For the most part, the fish do not seem to mind. We are still seeing that "hit 'n' miss" bite with some great days thrown in. As we are nearing the slower “dog days” of summer, some bites will certainly get trickier, while others will be great.

I want to share a few worthy notes before we dive into this week's report. With the hot weather, fish handling will become an issue. Catching fish in deeper waters, and handling them too long, can and will cause some fish to die. Studies show more fish die when released during warm water periods. So be cautious of that. It is best to try and fish cooler lakes and fish areas where you are not dragging fish up from extreme depths.

OK, let's get into this late-July (is almost over!) fishing report:

Lake Superior is seeing some big king salmon showing up for some select lucky anglers. It is hard to bet on anyone getting a bunch of king bites, but you can be happy when you hook into one because it is usually an awesome fish.

Most Gitch anglers are now using a spread of riggers, dipseys and leadline. Flasher-fly combos with meat are tagging a few fish for sure. Not one area has been consistent, so it is best to be gassed up and ready to relocate if fishing is tough. Offshore, deeper water has been best in and around Duluth/Superior and up the North Shore.

Over in the Apostle Islands, you don't necessarily need to be way out. Most big lake catches are a mix of lakers, a few cohos and an occasional brown. Smallmouth in the Chequamegon Bay area remains consistent when targeting the 20- to 30-foot areas.

Structure is your best friend. A few walleye can of course come boatside in the same areas as well. For baits of choice, it can be hard to beat a ripped plastic.

Nothing to report for Gitch tributaries this week.

St. Louis River Estuary fishing has somewhat slowed down with angling pressure, which can be typical of this time of year. However, there is still a bite for smaller walleyes (with an occasional dandy) along with rogue crappies, perch, a few pike and rough fish. Speed trolling can tag better fish. Try concentrating efforts near channel edges.

If you're looking to tangle with the most consistent bite, it is always worth taking a seat at some of the popular shore spots and throwing out a nightcrawler for catfish. Don't be surprised to run into a cruising sturgeon or other bottom-feeding fish. Yes, sometimes, even a walleye.

For big pike and musky, anglers continue to work shallow shorelines, although we have not heard of a lot of success.

Inland lakes are almost at their warmest water temperatures so it’s time to target deeper structure. The exception is if you are fishing an area with colder springs or good canopy cover in the form of overhanging trees. Dragging live-bait rigs or live bait under a float is certainly still a good bet. I like depths of around 14-22 feet. Same as last week, we are still looking toward rock-to-mud, or mud-to-sand transition areas.

For bass and pike, continue to work shorelines or weed edges. Trolling big baits can turn some good fish as well. It is no secret, but the best time to be angling right now is early mornings and then again into the later evenings. Matter of fact, if you are willing and ambitious, fishing overnight with big loud baits can catch some big fish.

All the best luck, angling nation.

Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
