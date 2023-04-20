99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Northland Outdoors

Jarrid Houston column: After blast of summer-like weather, winter stages comeback

The North Shore and harbor boat launches are open but cold and windy conditions have prevailed.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston
Today at 12:00 PM

Can someone please tell winter to go away?

After an absolutely awesome four days of nice weather last week, I guess winter wasn’t done after all. We will see what happens now. The near-term forecast is still not that nice. Wind has been a constant and of course the flooding has now taken hold on many waterways.

I was finally able to sneak away to the Green Bay fisheries to find some legal walleyes. The fishing was not great, but was not bad either. One thing is for sure: It was nice to finally get out and jig off a boat for fish. That far away in Wisconsin people were actually out mowing lawns and planting flower beds. We can all agree it will be some time before that happens around here. At least we now have some clear paths to Lake Superior open waters, but it’s still cold and windy.

OK let’s dive in to this week’s report:

The North Shore boat launches were busy before the return of unfavorable conditions. I even got out to try out some new rigged gear. I’m happy to report all the new gear works. Not so happy to report the bite has not been great. Many hours have been put in for not a lot of fish. But, again, it’s nice to be back in a boat. Best bites are mostly coming from trolling over 40-120 feet of water. Seems the 2.5-3 mph has been best, but it’s still more important to find active fish. The electronics are showing plenty of signs of fish, but I have a feeling they are starting to chow on large smelt schools. Speaking of which, we are getting closer to the annual smelt run. One note: If you head to any of the launches, be prepared to see people and try not to get too frustrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

For stream anglers, we now are dealing with very high flows. So now is a good time to visit your favorite waterfalls. In our own backyard, the falls at Amnicon State Park have been very impressive. We have heard similar experiences from other areas as well. Unfortunately, it will now be a while before rivers settle down and we are able to get back to our favorite fishing holes.

The St Louis River is also raging (and flooding some areas) but at least is now ice-free thanks to the huge push of water. Some back bays are still holding some ice, but the main corridors are now open. You can even now launch a boat from launches like Rice's Point (under the Blatnik Bridge). No docks are in as of yet, so be prepared. After the dust settles on this big melt, we are looking forward to getting out and chasing some rough fish and panfish. Stay tuned for that.

Inland lakes still have quite a bit of ice, although ice along many shorelines has now pulled away. Like we mentioned last week, we are all done and do not encourage nor recommend ice angling. Ice-out will happen sooner than we think, but not soon enough … if you know what I mean. If you are anxious and excited to test out the boat, you’ll have to travel south or to other regions that have open-water rivers.

Finally, I want to mention (like we do every year) to please grab a bag and help clean up any garbage you can find. This weekend is Earth Day, but as anglers, we should treat every day like Earth Day. Be courteous to each other.

Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
