Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay

Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.

Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston
By Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

We are still in a stretch of crazy-warm temperatures as we continue to move through January. Make no mistake — fishing outdoors has been more than comfortable. However, it would be nice to get some subzero temperatures to increase ice thickness. At least we are getting a break from the snow.

Currently, we are standing anywhere from 6-14 inches of ice on most bodies of water in our area of the world. We are still struggling with a little snow and slush in many areas, so be careful and prepared. It’s a great idea to check in with local bait shops, resorts, guides or like minded anglers before venturing out.

OK, let’s talk about our bites:

We are finally onto our favorite ice fishing body of water in the world: Lake Superior. Ice conditions in and around Ashland and Washburn, Wisconsin, are anywhere from 3-6 inches and even some areas with 8 inches. But know that conditions on the Gitch change daily and, if venturing out, use extreme caution.

Jarrid Houston with brown trout
Jarrid Houston caught and released this 25-inch brown trout while fishing on Chequamegon Bay of Lake Superior in the past week. The fish hit a quarter-ounce Northland Glass Buckshot in super glo-chub color.
Contributed / Jarrid Houston

Again, check in with someone before heading out. River Rock Bait shop in Ashland is a good resource. Scott, Jeff and the staff are more than willing to help out visiting anglers. Same goes for all the other resorts, guides and local businesses in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though we have ice, the sheet has lost momentum with the mild temperatures and we are stuck only walking access to those areas of Chequamegon Bay. The fishing has not been great, but a few nice fish are being caught. Brown trout, splake, a few whitefish, perch, pike and the occasional walleye have been caught along with a few herring.

Fishing in 15-30 feet of water-jigging slender-type spoons tipped with a shiner head has been ideal. Set lines and dead sticks have not been popping often, but every day is different.

For those of you that are catching and releasing your bigger fish: Thank you!

The St. Louis River Estuary has been giving up a few fish, mostly in the form of smaller walleyes with the occasional 16-20 incher. It is still important to spread out and find a contour cut. The difference of 1 foot in bottom can make the difference in catching. Jigging raps and anything that rattles will attract fish. Also, continue to set out a nearby dead stick. And don’t let anyone tell you you can’t catch a fish on a tip-up on the river. The back-bay panfish bite was slower this past week.

The inland reservoirs north of Duluth have been fair for accessibility. Again, machine travel should be taken with caution, mostly because of areas of deeper snow and slush, especially now that we are into very mild daytime temps.

Some decent perch bites are going OK over deeper sand and mud flats in 15-25 feet of water. A lively, smaller chub will turn a few fish. You may run into a cruising crappie now and again as well. For walleyes, it’s best to stick to bite windows (early and late light) and fishing over structure.

As usual, trust your electronics and try to limit noise pollution. Those who put in the effort will be most successful. All the best hooksets and be courteous to each other.

And one last thing: Skol, Vikes!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarrid Houston, of South Range, is a fishing guide — houstonsguideservice.com — on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.

