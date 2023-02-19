International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Duluth on Feb. 26

DULUTH — The Arrowhead Fly Fishers and Gitchee Gumee Trout Unlimited are sponsoring the IF4 International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Feb. 26 at Clyde Iron Works.

It’s the first time since 2020 that IF4 has come to Duluth. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the films set to start at 4 p.m. There will be displays, exhibitors, raffles and prizes, too.

The short films from across the globe focus on the core of fly fishing: the pursuit of wild spaces and peaceful places. Funds raised support local conservation efforts.

Tickets are $18 in advance at the Superior Fly Angler in Superior and Great Lakes Fly Shop in Duluth. They can be purchased online in advance for $18 plus a fee at showclix.com/event/if42023duluthmn . Tickets will be available at the door for $20.