99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

International Fly Fishing Film Festival returns to Duluth on Feb. 26

The event highlights short films from across the globe and is a fundraiser for local fishing groups.

header_image.jpg
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is set for Feb. 26 at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.
Contributed / International Fly Fishing Film Festival
John Myers
By John Myers
February 19, 2023 08:00 AM

DULUTH — The Arrowhead Fly Fishers and Gitchee Gumee Trout Unlimited are sponsoring the IF4 International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Feb. 26 at Clyde Iron Works.

It’s the first time since 2020 that IF4 has come to Duluth. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the films set to start at 4 p.m. There will be displays, exhibitors, raffles and prizes, too.

The short films from across the globe focus on the core of fly fishing: the pursuit of wild spaces and peaceful places. Funds raised support local conservation efforts.

Tickets are $18 in advance at the Superior Fly Angler in Superior and Great Lakes Fly Shop in Duluth. They can be purchased online in advance for $18 plus a fee at showclix.com/event/if42023duluthmn . Tickets will be available at the door for $20.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
010723MJBIRD.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Uptick in Hungarian partridges is a real thing, at least for now, wildlife managers say
I first got wind of the partridge resurgence back in October, when a hunting buddy shot one while walking for sharptails during our annual grouse gathering at the getaway in northwest Minnesota.
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
loon, Paul Sundberg photo
Northland Outdoors
Bill back at Minnesota Capitol to ban small lead fishing tackle
Supporters say nontoxic alternatives are getting better and that loons don't need to die from lead poisoning.
February 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Black bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Morning walk companions bring winter to life
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
February 17, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Time for big bait, big pike in weeds
Stop and say "hi" at the Duluth Sport Show.
February 16, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowmobile trails need snow after high temperatures, traffic
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Feb. 13.
February 16, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Warmer Weather this Weekend
The wind settles down from this past week and temperatures warm back up.
February 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Ice fishing
Northland Outdoors
Rescheduled United Northern ice fishing contest Sunday
The event is held on Island Lake Reservoir near Duluth.
February 16, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
African elephant
Northland Outdoors
Is an African safari on your bucket list? It's probably more doable than you imagine
Duluth's Mike Schrage wanted to go to Africa for the hunt of a lifetime. He's been back four times.
February 16, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Jay Cooke State Park, North Country Scenic Trail to host snowshoe hikes
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
February 16, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A bull elk runs through the woods
Northland Outdoors
Bill has $4 million for Fond du Lac elk transplant to Northeastern Minnesota
The plan is to move northwestern elk to Carlton and southern St. Louis counties.
February 15, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
deer
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin Conservation Congress invites public to submit ideas for natural resources
Proposals will be accepted online through March 1.
February 15, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Winnebago Revel motorhome
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Camper vans storm onto RV scene across US
One Duluth family took a smaller, Class B motorhome on a two-month great American road trip and loved it.
February 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
Alumacraft fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A footprint and a long, thin track in fresh snow
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Terrific time for tracking trek
February 10, 2023 06:04 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers