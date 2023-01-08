99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Inland trout fishing opens Saturday

Try Itasca County's stocked lakes for several stream trout species.

trout on the ice
Minnesota's winter trout season for inland lakes opens Saturday, with several Itasca County lakes stocked with splake and rainbow trout.
Charles Curtis / 2000 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
January 08, 2023 07:42 AM
GRAND RAPIDS — Minnesota trout fishing season for lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness starts Saturday and there are several lakes in Itasca County that offer good fishing for stocked stream trout.

Stream trout species that anglers can catch in lakes include brook, brown, rainbow and splake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says about 40% of anglers who purchase a trout stamp in Minnesota fish inland lakes managed for stream trout.

Staff from the DNR and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board stocked trout from the Spire Valley, Crystal Springs and Lanesboro state fish hatcheries into nine of the Grand Rapids area’s 10 designated trout lakes this year:

  • Camp Four Lake, 11 miles northeast of Chisholm, received 375 yearling brook trout.
  • Erskine Lake, 13 miles northeast of Bigfork, received 2,740 fingerling splake.
  • Kremer Lake, 16 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 3,600 yearling rainbow trout.
  • Lucky Lake, 14 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 600 yearling brown trout.
  • Moonshine Lake, 17 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 500 yearling rainbow trout.
  • Pickerel Lake (McCarthy Beach State Park), 15 miles northwest of Chisholm, received 335 yearling splake.
  • LaRue mine pit in Nashwauk received 1,500 yearling rainbow trout.
  • Kinney mine pit in Kinney received 2,400 yearling rainbow trout.
  • Tioga mine pit, three miles south of Cohasset, received 2,100 yearling rainbow trout.
  • Deepwater Lake will be stocked in 2023.
“Stocking these stream trout species offers trout angling opportunities and the chance for fresh fish for the dinner table,” said Matt Ward, Grand Rapids assistant area fisheries supervisor for the DNR. “The area’s trout lakes offer unique ice fishing experiences, with water clarity allowing anglers to see the bottom in 20 feet of water on some lakes.”

Ward recommends that anglers do a little homework and bring a variety of baits. Good options include small artificial baits with a fish scent, live leeches, worms, wax worms and frozen minnows. Live minnows aren’t allowed on designated trout lakes.

Seasonal trout fishing on the lakes above requires an annual angling license and a trout stamp. Fishing hours for stream trout on inland waters run from one hour before sunrise to 11 p.m. The 2023 winter season for anglers on the lakes listed above runs through March 31, while the summer season is from May 13, through Oct. 31.

Lakes within the BWCAW opened for trout fishing Jan. 1.

Anglers can find stocking and fish survey information using the DNR Lakefinder at mndnr.gov/lakefinder .

More information about fishing for stream trout in lakes can be found on the DNR fishing page at mndnr.gov/fishing and in the Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook.

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
