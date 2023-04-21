99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 21
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Ice-out by fishing opener? It's going to be close for some northern lakes

Wisconsin's opener is only two weeks away and Minnesota's is in three weeks, but a University of Minnesota lakes expert is cautiously optimistic.

Ice on Wabana Lake
John Downing, director of the University of Minnesota Sea Grant, took this photo of Wabana Lake near Grand Rapids on Tuesday showing ice just starting to separate from shore.
Contributed / John Downing, University of Minnesota Sea Grant
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 6:00 AM

DULUTH — A little more than a month ago, John Downing, a limnologist who heads the University of Minnesota Sea Grant program, crunched some historical and meteorological data to predict a later-than-normal ice-out for northern Minnesota lakes.

Downing developed what he calls a lake ice-out “widget” where you can plug in a weather reporting station near your lake and figure, roughly, when ice out might occur.

In mid-March, with virtually no melting so far in winter, Downing predicted ice-out for north central Minnesota lakes about a week or so later than average, but still in time for the May 13 fishing opener.

Now, past mid-April, Downing isn’t as sure all lakes will be ice-free by May 13, but he’s sticking with his prediction of mostly open water for the Minnesota opener. Last week’s spurt of unusually warm temperatures into the 70s across the Northland may have been enough to kick-start the melting process.

“Ice-out will still be late, but it would have been later without that week of hot weather,” Downing said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because so much snow had to be melted (before ice could start melting), for northern inland lakes, the models still point to May 6-8, plus or minus about five days for uncertainty due to weather.
John Downing, University of Minnesota Sea Grant

Still, it’s going to take much more heat and many thawing-degree days to get the job done. Thawing-degree days are figured on a complicated formula: Add the daily high temperature to the daily low temperature, divide by 2 and then subtract 32. For every positive number, those are thawing-degree days. So if the air temperature is an average of 10 degrees above freezing during a day, that accumulates 10 thawing-degree days. (You don't need to know that formula; the ice-out widget does it for you.)

You can track thawing-degree days for a weather station near your favorite lake at z.umn.edu/widget .

Downing’s ice-out widget figures that most north-central Minnesota lakes will lose their ice when the total thawing-degree days hit 220. But, as of Wednesday, lakes anywhere near the Hibbing weather reporting station were less than 110 thawing-degree days — not even halfway.

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
small, round, brown bird sitting on tree stump
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny bird visits house
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
April 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: After blast of summer-like weather, winter stages comeback
The North Shore and harbor boat launches are open but cold and windy conditions have prevailed.
April 20, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Wisconsin Conservation Warden Dave Sanda
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin recruiting 2024 class of conservation wardens
Applications accepted until May 4.
April 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
friday preicp.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cool weekend after another winter system passes through the region
Snow and wind will linger for parts of the area Friday and into early Saturday before dry and cool weather develops for the rest of the weekend.
April 20, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
black lab retrieving dummy
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club to host dog training program
Weekly "Train the Trainer" sessions starting May 23 teach skills for young retrievers and their owners.
April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Enjoy free day at any Minnesota state park, recreation area
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
April 20, 2023 06:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ATV on ice
Northland Outdoors
Plan to limit ATVs on frozen Voyageurs Park lakes makes waves
Park Service proposes banning ATVs on part of Rainy Lake and all of Namakan and Sand Point lakes.
April 19, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Person cited for dismantling, burying ice shack in snow
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 17.
April 18, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul, Minnesota
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota House passes natural resources bill
Along with millions of dollars for habitat and outdoor facilities, the bill would ban a wolf hunt and raise fishing license fees.
April 18, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Upper Red walleye
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR sets five-walleye summer limit on Upper Red
The increased bag limit results from a 2019 year-class that is “super abundant,” said Edie Evarts, area fisheries supervisor for the DNR in Bemidji.
April 18, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
ican-paddle.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Learn how to camp, fish, paddle, bike through Minnesota DNR's 'I Can!' program
Summer sessions offer hands-on, real-world training, gear and experience for outdoor newbies.
April 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Elk 9.28.18.png
Northland Outdoors
Tests rule out CWD in death of iconic Warroad elk, but aging and other results are a work in progress
I wrote about the bull elk in early March, after it was found dead by a farmer’s hayshed in the same area east of Warroad where it had spent the past 13 years.
April 15, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

“Because so much snow had to be melted (before ice could start melting) for northern inland lakes, the models still point to May 6-8, plus or minus about five days for uncertainty due to weather,” Downing said. That makes the May 13 opener touch-and-go.

“If the weather (over the next three weeks) is warmer than usual, it will happen earlier," Downing said. "If it is cooler than usual, it will happen later.”

The National Weather Service forecast is colder than normal temperatures for the next week.

As of Thursday, all lakes across the northern two-third of the state remained mostly ice-covered, with ice-out creeping as far north as the St. Cloud area. Lakes in southern Minnesota were on average losing their ice seven to 10 days later than their median dates, according to Pete Boulay, a climatologist in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ state climatology office.

“Then the four days of 70s and 80s made up for lost ground, and now things are about five days to a week behind,” Boulay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ATV on ice
Northland Outdoors
ALSO READ: Plan to limit ATVs on frozen Voyageurs Park lakes makes waves
Park Service proposes banning ATVs on part of Rainy Lake and all of Namakan and Sand Point lakes.
April 19, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Not a single southern Minnesota lake lost its ice in March this year, which is highly unusual, and only one did the first week in April, but the summer-like temperatures the second week of April boosted ice-out for some areas. Lake Minnetonka in the Twin Cities, with records dating back to 1855, loses its ice on average by April 13. This year it was April 19, Boulay said.

Moving north, Mille Lacs Lake on average loses its ice April 25, but it has been as late as May 16 back in 2013, the year most northern Minnesota lakes had their latest-ever ice-out. Big Sandy Lake near McGregor in Aitkin County, with nearly 100 years of records, loses its ice on average April 21, but it has been as late as May 12. Winnibigoshish on average loses its ice April 27, but it has been as late as May 17.

Last year several lakes in Cook County still had some ice for the May 14 fishing opener. Greenwood Lake in Cook County is on average the last lake in Minnesota to lose its ice with a median date of May 8, but it has happened as late as May 24. The latest ice-out on record in Minnesota is for Gunflint Lake, on the Ontario border, which didn’t lose its ice until June 3 in 1936.

Wisconsin lakes losing ice

News Tribune fishing columnist Jarrid Houston traveled from Superior to Green Bay last weekend and saw open-water lakes as far north as Eau Claire. But, he said, it's a different world in the far north of the state.

Jarrid Houston
Read columns by Jarrid Houston
Jarrid Houston of South Range is a fishing guide ( houstonsguideservice.com ) on Minnesota and Wisconsin inland waters, the St. Louis River and, in winter, on Lake Superior.
January 12, 2022 04:12 PM

"The lakes were wide open from Eau Claire on south,'' Houston said. "But up here, I don't think I could say for sure that we'll have open water by the (May 6) opener. ... The ice is starting to go out around shore. But it's going to take a lot more warm weather, and the forecast doesn't look good. ... It's going to be close."

more by john myers
harsh winter conditions
Weather
It’s official: Duluth breaks season snow record
Power was restored Thursday evening to many Minnesota Power customers in the Duluth area and Carlton County, where ice and wind toppled trees.
April 20, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
black eyed susan plants
Local
Controlled fires planned for Duluth city wildflower plots
April 19, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Ice and debris traveling in a river
Weather
Duluth 0.3 inches shy of winter snow record; heavy snow continues along South Shore
April 17, 2023 02:15 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
biologist with snow goose avian influenza
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota tops nation in wild birds confirmed dead from bird flu
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
sibley state park
Minnesota
Minnesota DNR announces free park days for 2023
April 17, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
buck and doe
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin's local deer advisory council meetings coming soon
April 14, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Marilyn with desert quail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
A chat with Marilyn Vetter, new president and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever
April 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
White man's hand holding book in front of Lake Superior and downtown Duluth: "Wild Things" by Lynette Reini-Grandell with cover photo of author and Venus de Mars
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: New book chronicles rock star romance born in Duluth
April 20, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Duluth East’s Bjorn Lind (3) throws a pitch
Prep
Prep baseball: ‘Versatile’ Duluth East looking to make a splash
April 20, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
A police tactical vehicle backs out of a home's front lawn at dusk.
Local
Duluth man charged with Facebook threats
April 20, 2023 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Gabbie Hughes (17) battled Bemidji State junior Reece Hunt (29) for the puck
Bulldogs Hockey
Crowell continues to reconstruct Bulldogs' roster with addition of Bemidji State's Hunt, Sweden's Karlsson
April 20, 2023 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens