How 1 wolf changed everything on Isle Royale

HOUGHTON, Mich. — A single male wolf that happened to cross the ice from Ontario during winter 1997 changed the entire ecosystem on Isle Royale, at first infusing the island’s wolves with new genetic vitality but eventually dooming his progeny to inbreeding and total collapse.

That was the finding of a new scientific study published Tuesday in the journal Science Advances by wildlife researchers at Michigan Technological University, part of the group that has been studying the predator-prey relationship between moose and wolves on the Lake Superior island for 65 years.

That wolf, dubbed "M93" by researchers, at first caused his pack to flourish, becoming the dominant predators on the island and keeping the moose population in check. In turn, that kept the forest healthy and not over-browsed, a balanced ecosystem for flora and fauna.

M93 produced a total of 34 pups during his eight-year reign as the alpha male. But because no new wolves followed M93 onto the island — ice bridges have become increasingly rare due to climate change — the single wolf’s genes began to show up in too many ensuing generations, leaving the island’s wolves too closely related and unable to successfully mate.

Wolf numbers crashed from a recent high of 30 to just two by 2015. And then moose numbers soared, and the island’s forests became denuded by hungry moose that in recent years have been starving to death.

A bull moose browses on Isle Royale. Moose numbers were kept in check after wolf M93 came to the island from Ontario across the ice. But as his genes dominated among the island's wolves, his progeny became inbred, wolf numbers crashed, moose numbers soared and the moose ate themselves out of house and home, wreaking havoc on the island's forests. Contributed / Sarah Hoy / Michigan Tech University

“The deterioration in the genetic health of the population essentially meant that wolves were no longer able to perform their ecological role as the top predator in the ecosystem,” said Sarah Hoy, Michigan Tech researcher and chief author of the study.

At 45 miles long, Isle Royale is the largest island on Lake Superior, sitting about 14 miles off Minnesota's North Shore from Grand Portage. The island is a national park and mostly designated wilderness with few human visitors in summer and none in winter.

There are no other major predators on the island, no human hunting is allowed and moose are the only large prey species, making it a unique wild laboratory for the ongoing study.

M93’s legacy amid climate change

Prior to M93’s arrival, the Isle Royale wolves were doing poorly. During the 1980s, the wolf population fell from 50 to 12 wolves due to an outbreak of canine parvovirus. The disease disappeared by the late 1980s, but the island’s wolf population didn’t rebound.

Research later showed that “inbreeding depression,” a phenomenon where the offspring of two closely related individuals are less likely to survive or to successfully reproduce, was the problem. Inbreeding occurred because the island’s wolves are isolated from the mainland population.

Ice bridges are the only way for new wolves to reach Isle Royale, but they don’t form every year, may only last a few days and have been happening far less often as climate change intensifies its impacts on Lake Superior.

Inbreeding meant fewer pups born and fewer surviving to adulthood. Scientists later discovered many wolves in the population had been born with unusually shaped spines, seen before in inbreeding among domestic dogs, which limits mobility.

M93, an immigrant not related to any of the other wolves on the island, quickly became the breeding male of one of the three packs, which reduced overall levels of inbreeding. M93 also was larger than the island’s native wolves and he thrived at taking down big moose at a higher rate than his failing predecessors.

In other words, M93, who died in 2006, had single-handedly rescued the island’s wolf population by alleviating the impact of inbreeding.

But the benefits were short-lived, fading by 2008, just two years after his death. M93’s great success as a breeder meant he quickly became related to the majority of wolves on the island — and after the death of his original mate, he began mating with his daughter. Concurrently, M93’s other offspring started breeding with each other.

By 2008, it was estimated that 60% of the wolves’ gene pool was inherited from M93. As inbreeding became commonplace again, the population started to rapidly decline. By 2015, only two highly inbred wolves were left: a father and daughter pair that were also half-brother and sister. Those two wolves were unable to successfully reproduce.

Sarah Hoy was the lead author of a study by Michigan Tech University researchers that showed how one wolf can impact an entire ecosystem. Contributed / Michigan Tech University

New wolves imported, thriving

That wolf population crash led to the National Park Service’s controversial decision to import new wolves to the island from Canada, Minnesota and Michigan in 2018 and 2019. Now, the descendants of those imported wolves, mostly from Ontario islands on Lake Superior, are the basis for the island’s again thriving wolf population. (No descendants of the original island wolves remain.)

Researchers this spring said there were 31 adult wolves living on the island, up from 28 last year. This year’s moose count was 967, down 28% from 2022 and down 54% from two years ago — two of the steepest annual declines ever in the study thanks to starvation, blood-sucking winter ticks and increased predation by wolves but also due to declining balsam fir trees, prime moose food that are being decimated by spruce budworms. (The annual survey doesn't include any new wolf pups or moose calves born this spring.)

Researchers said the story of M93 shows that a single individual can impact the genetic health and fitness of an entire predator population, and that those impacts can flow through the prey population and on to the forest and its ecological processes, Hoy said in a summary of the study.

It also underscores the far-reaching and profound effects that genetic processes, such as inbreeding, can have on entire ecosystems, and not just on islands but wherever their numbers are small.

“(M)any top predator populations around the world are becoming increasingly small, fragmented and isolated to the point that inbreeding has become a major concern due to factors such as habitat loss,” Hoy said.

Because most of the wolves now on Isle Royale descended from a pack relocated from Michipicoten Island on Ontario’s side of Lake Superior, and are thus related, Hoy said the danger of future inbreeding problems remains unless new wolves cross the ice in the future.

“If no new wolves do what M93 did and come over to the population naturally, and no new wolves are brought over to the island by the National Park Service, then yes, it's likely that the same process of severe inbreeding and the negative effects on the population … are likely to occur,” Hoy said.