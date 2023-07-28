Here's your 2023 hunting calendar for Minnesota, Wisconsin seasons
With some seasons just weeks away, it's time to start planning your fall hunts.
DULUTH — The nights have been sticky and the days hot for much of summer, but August will fly by quickly, and, in just a few weeks, as the weather cools and the leaves change color, the army of camo- and orange-clad hunters will be back in the woods and fields across the Northland.
If you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning your 2023 fall hunting seasons.
Again this year, the News Tribune has compiled a calendar of important hunting dates to remember, and some permit application dates are coming up quickly.
Minnesota bear hunters who entered the lottery for bear hunting licenses should check to see if they were selected for a license, with the deadline to buy that license Aug. 1. Lottery winners should have received a postcard notification, but you can also check dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/bear/index.html . Any leftover licenses go on sale Aug. 4. Permits for no-quota bear hunting zones are on sale now.
ADVERTISEMENT
Minnesota 2023 hunting seasons
- Aug. 1: Deadline to purchase bear permit
- Aug. 1: Deer hunting licenses go on sale
- Aug. 11: Bear baiting begins
- Sept. 1-Nov. 29: Mourning dove
- Sept. 1-Oct. 31: Crow
- Sept. 1-Oct. 15: Bear
- Sept. 2-6: Ducks, teal only, statewide
- Sept. 2-17: Canada goose early season, statewide
- Sept. 7: Deadline to apply for antlerless deer permits and special hunts (where available)
- Sept. 9-10: Youth waterfowl, statewide
- Sept. 16-Jan. 1: Ruffed grouse
- Sept. 16-Dec. 31: Deer, archery and crossbow
- Sept. 16-Oct. 22: Sandhill crane, northwest zone only
- Sept. 16-Nov. 29 : Sharp-tailed grouse, northwest zone only (closed in east-central area)
- Sept. 16-Feb. 29: Squirrel and rabbit, including snowshoe hares
- Sept. 23-Nov. 6: Woodcock
- Sept. 23-Nov. 21: Ducks, north zone
- Sept. 23-Dec. 22: Geese, north zone
- Sept. 23-Oct. 1: Ducks, central zone
- Sept. 23-Oct. 1: Ducks, south zone
- Sept. 30-Oct. 29: Turkey
- Oct. 7-Nov. 26: Ducks, central zone, second season
- Oct. 7-Nov. 26: Ducks, south zone, second season
- Oct. 14-Jan. 1: Pheasant, statewide
- Oct. 19-22: Minnesota school break
- Oct. 19-22: Youth-only (ages 10-17) firearms deer, statewide
- Oct. 15-March 15: Fox and raccoon
- Nov. 4-19: Deer, firearms, 100-numbered areas
- Nov. 4-12: Deer, firearms, 200- and 300-numbered areas
- Nov. 18-26: Deer, firearms, 300-numbered permit areas, second season
- Nov. 25-Dec. 10: Deer, muzzleloader, statewide
For more information, check a hunting/trapping regulations booklet available free wherever licenses are sold or go to dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/seasons.html and click on the species you are interested in.
Wisconsin 2023 hunting seasons
Sept. 1-Nov. 29: Mourning dove
Sept. 1-9: Early teal-only season
Sept. 1-15: Early goose, statewide
Sept. 6-Oct. 10: Bear (dates vary for baiting and use of dogs)
Sept. 16-Dec. 16: Goose, north zone
Sept. 16-17: Youth waterfowl hunt, statewide
Sept. 16-Jan. 7: Deer, archery and crossbow
Sept. 16-Jan. 7: Ruffed grouse, north zone (northern two-thirds of state)
Sept. 16-Nov. 17: Turkey, statewide
Nov. 18-Jan. 7: Extended turkey season, zones 1-5
Sept. 16-Nov. 16: Crow
Sept. 16-Feb. 29: Rabbits, north zone (there is no season or limit restrictions on hares)
Sept. 16-Feb. 29: Squirrel
Sept. 16-Dec. 16: Goose, northern zone
Sept. 23-Nov. 6: Woodcock
Sept. 23-Nov. 21: Ducks, north zone
Oct. 7-8: Firearms deer, youth only, statewide
Oct. 14-Jan. 7: Pheasant statewide
Oct. 14-Feb. 15: Fox and coyote
Nov. 18-26: Deer, firearms, statewide
Nov. 27-Dec. 6: Deer, muzzleloader, statewide
Dec. 7-10: Deer, antlerless only, statewide
Dec. 10: Deadline to apply for 2022 spring turkey, bear permits
For more information check a state hunting/trapping regulations booklet available free wherever licenses are sold or go to dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/hunt/dates.html and click on the species you are interested in.
North Dakota
- Sept. 30-Dec. 3: Nonresident ducks and geese, tentative (eastern goose zone ends Dec. 17.)
- Oct. 7-Jan. 1: Pheasant, tentative
South Dakota
- Oct. 21-Jan. 31: Nonresident pheasant
ADVERTISEMENT