99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Help clear Eagle Mountain hiking trail

A nonprofit's efforts will expand with more trail maintenance.

Powwow Trail crew
Volunteers using hand tools work to restore the Powwow Hiking Trail in the BWCAW that was obliterated by the massive 2011 Pagami Creek forest fire.
Contributed / Boundary Waters Advisory Committee.
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 8:00 PM

DULUTH — The Boundary Waters Advisory Committee, which has overseen maintenance and repairs to hiking trails within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, is aiming to keep the Eagle Mountain hiking trail in better shape.

The advisory committee has been working in the BWCAW for the last 20 years to reopen the heavily damaged Powwow Trail hit by the 1999 blowdown and the 2011 Pagami Creek Fire. Since that time, volunteers have been hiking deep into the wilderness to clean up thousands of charred deadfalls that blocked the 30-mile hiking trail using only hand saws.

Now, the U.S. Forest Service has expanded the committee’s charter to work on the Eagle Mountain and Sioux Hustler trails. Eagle Mountain is the most visited trail in the BWCAW and the summit is the highest point in Minnesota at 2,301 feet above sea level.

The committee will hold two wilderness training sessions open to the public at Frost River, 1910 W. Superior St., Duluth. The first is April 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. and will focus on BWCAW hiking and backpacking trails. The second is April 20, also 6-7:30 p.m., and will focus on volunteer wilderness trail safety and standards training.

The committee will take a group of volunteers to Eagle Mountain on May 6 for the first trail clearing day trip. For more information, go to meetup.com/Duluth-Chapter-of-BWAC or to boundarywaterstrails.org .

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters gains international quiet designation
March 28, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
0311conservation-officer.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ely man admits crashing truck into 3 deer on purpose
March 27, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Residents to make way for vacationers at subsidized Duluth housing development
March 28, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
042421.S.DNT.SMELTING.C03.jpg
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When smelt run free, it must be spring
March 28, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
ocean-going ship enters ship canal
Local
Federal Dart sets first saltie of season record
March 28, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Levi William Axtell
Local
Judge orders mental health evaluation for Grand Marais man charged with killing 77-year-old
March 28, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen