Help clear Eagle Mountain hiking trail

DULUTH — The Boundary Waters Advisory Committee, which has overseen maintenance and repairs to hiking trails within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, is aiming to keep the Eagle Mountain hiking trail in better shape.

The advisory committee has been working in the BWCAW for the last 20 years to reopen the heavily damaged Powwow Trail hit by the 1999 blowdown and the 2011 Pagami Creek Fire. Since that time, volunteers have been hiking deep into the wilderness to clean up thousands of charred deadfalls that blocked the 30-mile hiking trail using only hand saws.

Now, the U.S. Forest Service has expanded the committee’s charter to work on the Eagle Mountain and Sioux Hustler trails. Eagle Mountain is the most visited trail in the BWCAW and the summit is the highest point in Minnesota at 2,301 feet above sea level.

The committee will hold two wilderness training sessions open to the public at Frost River, 1910 W. Superior St., Duluth. The first is April 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. and will focus on BWCAW hiking and backpacking trails. The second is April 20, also 6-7:30 p.m., and will focus on volunteer wilderness trail safety and standards training.

The committee will take a group of volunteers to Eagle Mountain on May 6 for the first trail clearing day trip. For more information, go to meetup.com/Duluth-Chapter-of-BWAC or to boundarywaterstrails.org .