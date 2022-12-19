Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes

DULUTH — The Northland’s heavy, wet snowstorm last week wasn’t just a pain for people trying to move it off driveways and highways. It’s become a major obstacle for many people trying to recreate outdoors.

The scene from the cab of the trail groomer of the Pequaywan Area Trailblazers Snowmobile Club over the weekend. Hundreds of trees, brought down by heavy, wet snow last week, are blocking trails across the region. Contributed / Pequaywan Area Trailblazers Snowmobile Club

Too much snow — too wet and too fast — brought down hundreds of trees across forest roads and snowmobile trails, creating impassable conditions in some areas until crews can get out with chainsaws.

Also in the woods along snowmobile trails, many swamps and streams have yet to freeze, leaving trails in low areas mushy under the snow.

This week’s extremely cold temperatures should help, but in some areas, groomers have been unable to finish trails due to the wet conditions.

Meanwhile, the snow acted like an insulating blanket on many lakes, leaving some areas with thin ice under a layer of snow. The heavy snow also weighs down the ice, pushing water on top and creating a slushy mess. That slush can make it a slog to even walk out onto lakes, let alone use snowmobiles or ATVs.

Very few lakes have enough ice yet for larger vehicles like cars or trucks, although conditions are better in northwestern Minnesota, where less snow fell last week.

“Ice conditions have gone from excellent to extremely poor due to nearly two feet of wet snow causing very slushy conditions,” Tony Elwell, Minnesota DNR conservation office in the Cloquet area, said in his weekly report, adding that the massive dump of snow brought traffic on local lakes to a “near halt.”

“Heavy snowfall had a significant impact on area lakes, leaving many covered in slush and water, which also reduced the quality of the ice,’’ noted conservation officer Marc Johnson, of Hibbing. “The snow caused lots of trees/branches to fall onto snowmobile trails, creating dangerous obstructions. Anglers and snowmobilers are encouraged to use extreme caution while out recreating.”

The best advice is to call ahead to bait shops, resorts or someone who lives on the lake before traveling out.

Much of Northeastern Minnesota “received up to 24 inches of snow this past week, with some lakes having as few as 5 inches of ice. Anglers and snowmobilers are advised to use caution when checking ice conditions,” noted Duke Broughton, conservation officer in the Aurora area.

Already, some snowmobiles have fallen through soft spots.

“The depth of snow has slowed the creation of ice on area waterways, with open water noted on several area trails that cross swamps and ponds. At least one snowmobile was located in the water after the rider attempted to cross a pond along the trail,” John Slatinski, conservation officer stationed in Ray near International Falls, reported. “Slush is also prevalent, creating difficult conditions for anglers and the spearing crowd.”

Officer Thomas Sutherland in the Grand Rapids area also reported a snowmobile and an ATV fell into open water after the big snow. Luckily, both occupants managed to get to safety.

Even driving on some back roads is impossible due to downed trees.

“A number of forest roads are not passable due to heavy snow and downed trees/brush,” said Troy Fondie, conservation officer in the Orr area.

Fondie added that lakes are a mess. “Heavy slush and a foot of heavy, wet snow fell on newly formed ice,'' he noted. “Anglers have already begun trying to jack up fish houses to prevent water freezing” their houses to the ice.

Snowmobile riders are asked to be patient until local clubs volunteers can get the trails into rideable shape.

“Snowmobile clubs are working hard to clear and pack trails and users need to use caution as fallen/bent trees are causing hazards on trails,” noted Andy Schmidt, conservation officer patrolling western Duluth. “If you are able, reach out to your local club (to help.) Volunteer hours go a long way to make our trails great.”

The deep snow is also an issue for wildlife such as white-tailed deer, which struggle to get to food and get away from wolves.

“Deer are now belly deep in snow as movement is limited,” Fondie added.

