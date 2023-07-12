Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!




Grouse drumming up in Northeastern Minnesota, down in northwest

The number of ruffed grouse that hunters see in the fall depends more on how many chicks hatched and survived this summer.

Spring ruffed grouse drumming counts were up this year in Northeastern Minnesota, but down in the northwest. A better indictor of how many grouse that hunters will see this fall is how many chicks survived through summer.
Tyler Schank / 2020 file / Duluth News Tribune
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND RAPIDS — The annual ruffed grouse drumming count was up just a tad statewide this spring, but was up noticeably in northeastern forests, according to a report this week from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Wildlife staff in April and May drove back roads across the traditional ranges of ruffed grouse and stopped at predetermined places to listen for male grouse thumping their chests with their wings, a mating ritual called drumming.

This year, the counters heard an average of 2.1 drumming males per stop across all regions, up from 1.9 in 2022 and continuing an upward trend after a low point of 1.3 drums per stop in 2021 .

Grouse populations are very cyclical and, for reasons still not fully understood, tend to rise and fall on roughly 10-year cycles, with wildlife managers now guessing that 2021 was likely the most recent low point of the cycle.

Gary Meader / Duluth News Tribune

In Northeastern Minnesota, counters heard 2.4 drums per stop, up from two per stop in 2022 and 1.4 in 2021. In northwestern Minnesota, the count was 1.5 drums per stop, down noticeably from 2.9 in 2022, but about the same as 1.4 in 2021.

The statewide number also includes surveys in the central hardwood forests areas and southeastern hardwood forests, where less grouse habitat exists.

While the drumming counts can be a general indicator of grouse population trends, they don't necessarily forecast what grouse hunters will see or shoot when autumn rolls around. Weather during the grouse hatching season in June is often a key indicator for grouse numbers seen in each fall, with roughly two-thirds of all grouse that hunters shoot each fall hatched that same year.

Both 2021 and 2022 saw fairly mild Junes, which likely meant higher than usual chick survival and more birds surviving into winter. Deeper snow over the past two winters also likely helped grouse because the birds spend their nights buried in snow to keep warm and avoid predators.

Early indications are that this June was also good for the forest birds, with mostly dry conditions for the first three weeks of the month and anecdotal reports of many broods and large broods seen. Grouse can have 10 or more chicks hatch each spring.

“Nesting success and chick survival during the spring and summer are among the factors that influence the number of birds present in the fall,'' Charlotte Roy, grouse research scientist for the Minnesota DNR noted. "Anecdotally, and with a small sample right now, I have heard of good numbers of broods in June. Would be nice to have more reports to get a better sense of things over the geographic distribution."

Wildlife experts from more than a dozen agencies help the DNR with the grouse survey each year.

Meanwhile, sharp-tailed grouse numbers continue to be low in eastern Minnesota, where the hunting season will remain canceled again in 2023. Total bird numbers were up from a low point in 2019 but remain far below historic averages due to declining open habitat in the region.

Sharptail numbers in northwestern Minnesota, where more habitat is available, appear stable compared to past years, the DNR report said.

John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
