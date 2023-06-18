Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 18
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Grand Rapids natives win college bass fishing team of the year

Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke fished together as Thunderhawks in the state high school bass fishing league.

Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke
Grand Rapids natives Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke, teammates at Alabama's University of Montevallo, have won the 2023 Bassmaster College Team of the Year title. The two have been fishing together since competing on the Grand Rapids High School fishing team.
Contributed / BASS
John Myers
By John Myers
Today at 12:00 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since their sophomore year of high school in Grand Rapids, Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke have been bass fishing tournament partners. Now, as juniors at Alabama’s University of Montevallo, they added an impressive accomplishment to their resumes: 2023 Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year.

“It still does not feel real,” Dumke said in a statement from BASS, the sponsoring organization of the college fishing series. “I don’t think it will be that way for a while. It has been something we dreamed of since high school. We talked about it before we even knew what our future was going to be. To get it done, we are very grateful for it.”

With their Team of the Year title, Fothergill and Dumke automatically qualify for the College Classic Bracket, an individual, head-to-head-style tournament that sends the winner to the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
FISH_Tervo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Nice walleye on Lake Superior
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 18, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deb K, Deb W and Anne paddling.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: ‘Ladies from the River’ embark on second leg of canoe trek to Hudson Bay
They left Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, June 8, and passed through Winnipeg on Monday, June 12.
June 17, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jack Weinstein bike 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Bikepacking enthusiasts gear up for bucket-list adventure on Great Divide Mountain Bike Route
On Sunday, June 25, Jack Weinstein and Madison Eklund will begin a three-week bikepacking trip on about 800 miles of the GDMBR from Jasper, Alberta, to Whitefish, Montana.
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
Remembering dads who taught us and took us fishing.
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: St. Louis River Estuary red-hot for walleyes
A srong bite for lakers and coho continues on Lake Superior near the Twin Ports.
June 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Dry conditions, wildfire danger continue
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 12.
June 13, 2023 02:00 PM
Asparagus and morels.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Sudden and drastic change of seasons affects activities in the great outdoors
In my experience, at least, this is the earliest that the asparagus on my foraging route has ever gone to seed. On the upside, perhaps there’ll be even more asparagus to find in the next few years.
June 10, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Joe Baker Lake Superior fishing
Northland Outdoors
Cloquet’s Joe Baker pays for college by running Lake Superior charter fishing boat
Baker, 20, may be the youngest of about two-dozen charter fishing captains that operate out of Duluth each summer.
June 10, 2023 06:15 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Sea-Lamprey-on-Trout-US-FWS-2nojdgt.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake Superior lampreys increase again
Two seasons of lamprey control were limited by the pandemic shutdown and precautions for fisheries crews.
June 09, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
07xx22 TeenFishermen4.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR plans fisheries survey on the Red Lake River
Part of the survey will include an effort to learn more about the population dynamics of redhorse species in the Red Lake River.
June 09, 2023 06:59 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Coming from northern Minnesota, it has taken a little bit of time for Dumke and Fothergill to dial in the southern fisheries. But the chemistry they have built since joining forces in high school, along with the multi-species nature of their home lakes, has helped break down that learning curve.

“We can give a lot of credit to being from there,” Dumke said. “Some states just have river systems and some just have a couple of lakes. What’s crazy about Minnesota is, we have so many different types of lakes. We have crystal-clear smallmouth lakes and then dirty, shallow largemouth lakes. We have been able to carry some of what we did growing up and apply it down here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
gray bird with orange feathers under tail perches on tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Catbirds sing, nest here in summer
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Tracking a slow moving cold front
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Tracking a slow moving front
A cold front will move out of the Dakotas and slide slowly across Minnesota Saturday and Sunday bringing showers and a few thundershowers.
June 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: North Country National Scenic Trail invites public to Solstice Hike
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 15, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Raena Youngquist shoots at a clay target during a Minnesota State High School Clay Target League event in 2016 at the Jack Meade Gun Club just outside Proctor. (News Tribune file photo)
Northland Outdoors
Local athletes to compete in Minnesota state high school trap tournament
Four Proctor shooters and one from Hermantown made All State honors during regular season.
June 14, 2023 01:08 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Wolf 7M_2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Isle Royale's transplanted wolf population is growing
Moose numbers are crashing as budworms kill balsam fir, their primary food.
June 14, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Fuzzy, spikey green growths on plant with green leaves
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Fluffy tree seeds drift in wind
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
June 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Lake Superior lights out for salmon, trout
Warming water temperatures on inland lakes have bass and panfish spawning, so take it easy on those species.
June 08, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
blacklegged tick
Northland Outdoors
Blacklegged ticks carry, probably spread chronic wasting disease
The insects that carry Lyme disease, which plagues humans, are now also carrying the deer-killing CWD.
June 08, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: More moose sightings reported near Tofte
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 5.
June 08, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tracking a slow moving cold front
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cold front passing through the region to start the weekend
A cold front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms along with a little cooler temperatures this weekend.
June 08, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Sign up for guided kayak tour on Mississippi
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
June 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BWCAW
Northland Outdoors
Judge allows towboats to continue, for now, in Boundary Waters
With more than 4,000 towboat trips in recent years, a wilderness group sought to limit them.
June 07, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Myers
By John Myers
John Myers reports on the outdoors, natural resources and the environment for the Duluth News Tribune. You can reach him at jmyers@duluthnews.com.
What To Read Next
101319.O.DNT.CampGrouseC4.jpg
Local
Campfires banned in Boundary Waters as fire danger grows with drought
June 13, 2023 10:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A brown and white, chicken-like bird with a large orange patch and the neck and orange above the eyes.
Minnesota
Birdwatching goes virtual with prairie chicken lek livestream
June 11, 2023 05:37 AM
 · 
By  Paige Naughton
Boy holding a large fish
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: Fish is almost as big as he is!
June 07, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
silhouettes of man and girl holding hands, sunset in front of them
Columns
Barton Goldsmith column: Remembering the good in fatherhood
June 18, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Barton Goldsmith
Permanent Cosmetics by Desire_before and after_web
Business
Permanent cosmetics studio opens in downtown Duluth
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Man wearing medal and runner's number stands next to woman who is holding a large sign of a cat's head
Local
At Grandma's Marathon, it's all about the party in Canal Park
June 17, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding