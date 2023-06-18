Grand Rapids natives win college bass fishing team of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since their sophomore year of high school in Grand Rapids, Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke have been bass fishing tournament partners. Now, as juniors at Alabama’s University of Montevallo, they added an impressive accomplishment to their resumes: 2023 Bassmaster College Series Team of the Year.

“It still does not feel real,” Dumke said in a statement from BASS, the sponsoring organization of the college fishing series. “I don’t think it will be that way for a while. It has been something we dreamed of since high school. We talked about it before we even knew what our future was going to be. To get it done, we are very grateful for it.”

With their Team of the Year title, Fothergill and Dumke automatically qualify for the College Classic Bracket, an individual, head-to-head-style tournament that sends the winner to the 2024 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Coming from northern Minnesota, it has taken a little bit of time for Dumke and Fothergill to dial in the southern fisheries. But the chemistry they have built since joining forces in high school, along with the multi-species nature of their home lakes, has helped break down that learning curve.

“We can give a lot of credit to being from there,” Dumke said. “Some states just have river systems and some just have a couple of lakes. What’s crazy about Minnesota is, we have so many different types of lakes. We have crystal-clear smallmouth lakes and then dirty, shallow largemouth lakes. We have been able to carry some of what we did growing up and apply it down here.”