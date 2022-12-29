99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get Outdoors: Snowmobile safety courses available in Duluth, Chisholm

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Nightriders Clubhouse, 5186 Martin Road, Duluth. Instructor: Beth Wentlaff. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-590-7570 or email beth@cmrasells.com .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, Boomtown, 4483 Martin Road, Duluth. Instructor: Josh Carlson. Requirements: Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Lunch provided by Boomtown. Register by emailing jcarlson376@gmail.com .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, PathBlazers Snowmobile Clubhouse, 119 Sixth St. E., Chisholm. Instructor: James Watkins. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-969-0871 or by email at mcssjim@gmail.com .

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League: Youth cross-country ski lessons every Sunday, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center, Duluth. Lessons offers from 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for K-3. Cost: $25 for first child in family; $15 every child thereafter, maximum of $55 per family plus an additional $5 fee to Spirit Mountain. The fee includes equipment if needed and instruction. Register at dxcduluth.com . More more information, call 218-626-2532 or email mjwsorenson@gmail.com or emiller@mwclaim.com . Volunteer teachers always welcome.

River Talk: 7 p.m. Jan. 11 Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit. For more information, go to go.wisc.edu/4uz720 .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club, 5099 Fish Lake Road, Duluth. Instructor: Gary Mantay. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-525-4849.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Program: Minnesota and Wisconsin DNR update. This is a joint meeting with Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers fly-tying opportunities: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4, Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Soup, crackers and cookies provided for lunch. Bring your own sandwich if desired. Some materials to use for tying provided for free. All levels welcome, from beginners to advanced.  

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

