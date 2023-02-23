Get Outdoors: Superior Hiking Trail Association to host free webinars

Superior Hiking Trail Association's "People, Nature, Footpath": Free webinar series. Gain confidence in spending time on the Superior Hiking Trail and knowledge about the natural history and ecology of the North Shore. To register, go to superiorhiking.org/webinar . To support the trail and help cover the cost of producing the series, a $25 donation is suggested; go to superiorhiking.org/donate . For more info, visit superiorhiking.org/calendar .



Superior Hiking Trail 101: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25. This webinar will start at the beginning for planning your first day hike, winter hike, trail run, or overnight backpacking trip on the SHT.

7-8 p.m. March 22. This webinar will discuss stargazing and skywatching on the SHT. Foraging for Mushrooms on the SHT: 7-8 p.m. April 19. Learn how to identify some common edible and toxic mushrooms on the trail, how to harvest sustainably and more.

2023 SHTA Volunteer Opportunities Webinar: 7-8:30 p.m. March 21. Join Superior Hiking Trail Association staff as they discuss trail maintenance events, section and campsite adopting, and some new ways to volunteer.

UMD RSOP Free Ski and Snowshoe: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 25. Meet at the Bagley Nature Area Classroom, Duluth. Classic ski on the groomed trails or snowshoe off the groomed trails. No registration is required; equipment is first-come, first-served. Free for University of Minnesota Duluth student members. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

Advocates for the Knife River Watershed: 6 p.m. Feb. 28, Duluth Township Hall, 6092 Homestead Road. Bill Berg, retired DNR wildlife biologist, will be speaking on a variety of topics. The organization's annual meeting will be held in conjunction with the presentation.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:



March 2: "Water Plants and Woody Debris in Shallow Water — Friend or Foe?"

April 6: "Decrease Your Water Footprint and Save Money Too!"

May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"

June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"

July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"

Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 4, Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring a lunch and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for use. All are welcome.

13th Annual St. Louis River Summit: March 8-10, University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Hall. Hosted by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. Presentations may cover a broad range of topics related to the St. Louis River. Register at lakesuperiornerr.org/summit.

River Talk: 7 p.m. March. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Twin Ports Walleye Association 7th Annual Fundraiser Banquet: March 18, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30, free for ages 11 and younger. Call 218-391-6874 or go to twinportswalleye.com .

Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 21, March 27-28, April 3-4, April 10-11 and April 17-18, North Star Elementary, 402 Ellen Ave., Eveleth. Field day is April 3. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. The instructor is Frank Spaeth. To register or for questions, contact Frank at 218-744-1772.

Annual St. Louis River of Concern Celebration of Progress: April 4, Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Learn about the progress made in the past year toward delisting the St. Louis River as an Area of Concern. Free. Email stlouisriveralliance@gmail.com .

Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter Expo: 1-5 p.m. April 8, Ponzio Center, Northland College, Ashland. Features many educational booths and presentations as well as a the annual fundraiser auction.

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.