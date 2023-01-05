Get Outdoors: 'River Talk' describes Anishinaabeg people's use of fire, local restoration

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League: Youth cross-country ski lessons every Sunday, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center, Duluth. Lessons offers from 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for K-3. Cost: $25 for first child in family; $15 every child thereafter, maximum of $55 per family plus an additional $5 fee to Spirit Mountain. The fee includes equipment if needed and instruction. Register at dxcduluth.com . More more info, call 218-626-2532 or email mjwsorenson@gmail.com or emiller@mwclaim.com . Volunteer teachers always welcome.

River Talk: 7 p.m. Jan. 11, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. “Nimaawanji'idimin Giiwitaashkodeng: Working with Fire to Heal the Land on Wisconsin and Minnesota Points” is an in-person and Zoom presentation by Evan Larson, University of Wisconsin-Platteville, and Melonee Montano, Red Cliff tribal member and University of Minnesota graduate student. They will describe a collaborative project about how the Anishinaabeg people used fire and how the return of fire can contribute to cultural and ecological restoration. Refreshments provided. For more information, go to go.wisc.edu/4uz720 . Future "River Talk" events are Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club, 5099 Fish Lake Road, Duluth. Instructor: Gary Mantay. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-525-4849.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Itasca Driftskippers, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Instructors: Wayne Roskos, Tony Benes and Jim Heitzman. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling Tony Benes at 218-244-1596 or Jim Heitzman at 218-259-0296.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Program: Reports from area DNR offices: Paul Piszczek (WI), Dean Paron (Finland area) and John Lindgren (Duluth). They will talk about last years projects and upcoming projects that enhance fishing in this area. This is a joint meeting with Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited. Social time from 6-7 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers fly-tying opportunities: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4, Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Soup, crackers and cookies provided for lunch. Bring your own sandwich if desired. Some materials to use for tying provided for free. All levels welcome, from beginners to advanced.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.