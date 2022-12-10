Get Outdoors: Purchase an autographed copy of a book on walleyes for your fisherperson

White Pine Blister Rust on the North Shore: What’s a Landowner to Do?: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 16. The North Shore Forest Collaborative and Sugarloaf is hosting this free informative North Shore Landowner Zoom meeting conversation on the pervasive tree fungus known as white pine blister rust that severely damages and even kills some of our iconic white pine trees.

The meeting will include a presentation by Minnesota DNR Forest Health Specialist Eric Otto and US Forest Service Forest Pathologist James Jacobs, followed by a general discussion with participants. Mike Reichenbach (University of Minnesota Extension Educator - retired) will help provide context and encourage landowner conversation. NSFC associates will also be on-hand to provide support and insight into the NSFC’s technical recommendations for North Shore Forest landscape restoration. Pre-registration if required. Go to mycche.org and click on events.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: Dec. 17, Wood City Riders Clubhouse, 100 S. Wheaton Road, Cloquet. First class fundamentals, 9 a.m.-noon; second class fundamentals, 1-4 p.m. Riding day at 9 a.m. Dec. 18. Instructor: Christopher Rokke. Student must attend both days at their scheduled times. Parents of guardians are asked to attend with each youth. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course in order to be eligible to take this class. Register by email at woodcityriders@gmail.com.

Minnesota author Paul Radomski signs copies of his book, "Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark": 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17, Zenith Bookstore, 318 N. Central Ave., as well as from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Bookstore at Fitger's Harborview Room, Fitger's 600 E. Superior St. Go to zenithbookstore.com/events or facebook.com/FitgersBooks.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Nightriders Clubhouse, 5186 Martin Road, Duluth. Instructor: Beth Wentlaff. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-590-7570 or email beth@cmrasells.com .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, Boomtown, 4483 Martin Road, Duluth. Instructor: Josh Carlson. Requirements: Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Lunch provided by Boomtown. Register by emailing jcarlson376@gmail.com .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, PathBlazers Snowmobile Clubhouse, 119 Sixth St. E., Chisholm. Instructor: James Watkins. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-969-0871 or by email at mcssjim@gmail.com .

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League: Youth cross-country ski lessons every Sunday, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center. Lessons offers from 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for K-3. Cost: $25 for first child in family; $15 every child thereafter, maximum of $55 per family plus an additional $5 fee to Spirit Mountain. The fee includes equipment if needed and instruction. Register at dxcduluth.com . Equipment fitting from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8 at the Nordic Center at the top of the hill. More more information, call 218-626-2532 or email mjwsorenson@gmail.com or emiller@mwclaim.com . Volunteer teachers always welcome.

River Talk: 7 p.m. Jan. 11 Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit. For more information, go to go.wisc.edu/4uz720 .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club, 5099 Fish Lake Road, Duluth. Instructor: Gary Mantay. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-525-4849.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Our usual Minnesota and Wisconsin DNR update is being moved to a month earlier. This is a joint meeting with Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited. More information to come as to speakers and topics.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.