99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Get Outdoors: Learn how to hunt for shed antlers

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 06:26 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Program: Reports from area DNR offices, including Paul Piszczek (Wisconsin), Dean Paron (Finland area) and John Lindgren (Duluth). They will talk about last year's projects and upcoming projects that enhance area fishing. This is a joint meeting with Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited. Social time from 6-7 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

Minnesota DNR Shed Hunting Webinar: noon Jan. 18. Dawn Plattner, Department of Natural Resources assistant area wildlife manager, will discuss antlers dropped by bucks, bull moose and elk and provide tips on hunting for shed antlers in the late winter or early spring. The webinar is free, but registration is required. More information is available at mndnr.gov/discover .

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring your own sandwich and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for you to use. All are welcome.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 28, Vermilion College, Room NS-111, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely. Instructor: David Marshall. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling David at 218-343-1711 or email dave.marshall@ely.mn.u s.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTDOORS
Child and adult kneel on ice with ice fishing rod
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota adults can fish free, with no license, if they bring kids this weekend
Adults must bring at least one angler age 15 or under.
January 10, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ice fishing (Lake of the Woods).jpg
Northland Outdoors
Lake of the Woods named among top ice fishing destinations in the U.S.
Lake of the Woods was the only destination in Minnesota or North Dakota to make this year’s list.
January 10, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Clearing crew, Superior Hiking Trail Association
Northland Outdoors
Superior Hiking trail crisscrossed with downed trees
Much of the trail may be impassable and won't be cleared until spring.
January 10, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
A woman in an orange hoodie carrying a shotgun stands in a field next to three dead pheasants and a German shorthaired pointer.
Northland Outdoors
Vetter picked to follow Duluth native Howard Vincent as CEO of Pheasants Forever
The North Dakota native and trainer of German shorthaired pointers will lead the national habitat group.
January 09, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
MNDNR elk 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
DNR to fly elk surveys in northwest Minnesota
The surveys are typically conducted each year during the winter, weather permitting, and should be completed in about 2 weeks.
January 09, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
010723.N.BP.FROST - 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Column: Exploring the difference between hoar frost and rime ice, where to spot it
"These recent frosty days sent me on a hunt to remind myself once again of the difference between hoar frost and rime ice — as they tend to look virtually the same until you get an up-close look."
January 08, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
trout on the ice
Northland Outdoors
Inland trout fishing opens Saturday
Try Itasca County's stocked lakes for several stream trout species.
January 08, 2023 07:42 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Book "I am Emily" cover 1
Northland Outdoors
New children's book captures story of Duluth outdoor adventurer
"I Am Emily" aims to inspire all kids to follow in the bootsteps of Emily Ford.
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Pink Stinky jig.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: He calls it the ‘Pink Stinky,’ and the name most certainly fits
Try as he might, Dave Hedman of Fargo says he couldn’t find a replacement for the hot, odoriferous ice fishing lure, which apparently got its aroma from something in the paint.
January 06, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
cross country skiers
Northland Outdoors
UMD outdoor gear rental center open to everyone
Winter and summer, the general public is welcome to reserve outdoor gear, along with UMD students.
January 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

River Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Ann Estad.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Snowmobiles are a boon for business in communities that cater to them
If Grand Forks doesn’t want snowmobiles, Alvarado, Minn., small business owner Ann Estad says she’s happy to have them.
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Tip-ups deployed outside weed beds are catching pike, bass and walleye
Many Northland lakes are still burdened with slush and slow ice formation due to heavy snow cover.
January 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: 'River Talk' describes Anishinaabeg people's use of fire, local restoration
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 05, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Modified snowmobile exhausts lead to tickets
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 2.
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Vermilion
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone
Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Warmer weather is nice but we still need more ice
Slush still a problem in some areas; panfish action has been hit and miss.
December 29, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Snowmobile safety courses available in Duluth, Chisholm
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
December 29, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Snowfall should make for excellent trail riding soon but slush makes lake travel difficult
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 27.
December 28, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
unnamed.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Learn how to catch giant sturgeon through ice, other outdoor skills during Minnesota DNR webinars
The Wednesday webinars offer free tips on outdoor pursuits all year long.
December 25, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken

Gooseberry Falls State Park Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

Related Topics: DULUTHOUTDOORS RECREATIONOUTDOORS DESTINATIONSNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
a tall birch tree next to a house is bent far over due to snow accumulation
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Environment feels impact of December weather
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet January weather this weekend
High pressure will keep our weather mostly sunny and stable the next multiple days.
January 05, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Canisteo Pit
Northland Outdoors
Pumping resumes at Canisteo mine pit near Bovey
Extremely unsafe ice likely on Canisteo, Holman Lake and adjoining wetlands.
January 03, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
moose_hdr.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Will Minnesota's moose ever thrive again?
A new national grant focused on habitat may help bolster the moose population, which has stabilized after a big decline.
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers