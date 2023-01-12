Get Outdoors: Learn how to hunt for shed antlers

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Program: Reports from area DNR offices, including Paul Piszczek (Wisconsin), Dean Paron (Finland area) and John Lindgren (Duluth). They will talk about last year's projects and upcoming projects that enhance area fishing. This is a joint meeting with Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited. Social time from 6-7 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

Minnesota DNR Shed Hunting Webinar: noon Jan. 18. Dawn Plattner, Department of Natural Resources assistant area wildlife manager, will discuss antlers dropped by bucks, bull moose and elk and provide tips on hunting for shed antlers in the late winter or early spring. The webinar is free, but registration is required. More information is available at mndnr.gov/discover .

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring your own sandwich and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for you to use. All are welcome.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 28, Vermilion College, Room NS-111, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely. Instructor: David Marshall. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling David at 218-343-1711 or email dave.marshall@ely.mn.u s.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

River Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Gooseberry Falls State Park Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.