Get Outdoors: Learn how to forage for wild edibles, decoratives

Editor's note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 7 p.m. May 16, Clyde Iron Restaurant and Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Social time at 6 p.m. Program: "A Career in Wildlife and the St Louis River" by Martha Minchak. Recently retired, Minchak has worked all over the state, especially around the St. Louis River. She will share a few stories about her adventures with wildlife in St. Louis County
and along the river.

Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.

  • Beach/Kayak Clean Up Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 23, UMD Boat Shed on Park Point. Volunteers needed: 10. Time commitment: Volunteer for one hour or the whole time. Tasks will include general kayak clean up and maintenance, clearing the boardwalk/removing sand and debris. A strong back, shovel, and work gloves helpful.
  • Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper or registration table helper.
  • Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.
ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. May 20, Bigfork City Hall, 200 Main Ave., Bigfork. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Sandy Wass. To register or for questions contact Sandy Wass at 218-341-8521 or by email at snowdrifters42@gmail.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 10 a.m. May 21, Chisholm High School Library, 300 S.W. Third Ave., Chisholm. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Sarah Brainerd. Contact Sarah Brainerd at 218-969-9161 or by email at Sarahbrainard75@gmail.com .

Foraging for Wild Edibles and Decoratives: 2-4 p.m. May 24, Camp Esquagama, 4913 Pine Lane, Gilbert. Join Extension Forestry Educator, Gary Wyatt to learn the what, why, and how of responsible harvesting and understand the biology and ecology of harvested plants. Learn about foraging for plants and fungi that can be eaten or used as decoration. Cost: $20 (includes "The Minnesota Harvester Handbook"). For more information and to register, visit extension.umn.edu/event/foraging-wild-edibles-and-decoratives-st-louis-county.

Superior Hiking Trail Events: Finland Area Trail Clearing Weekend, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 27-28. Register at https://bit.ly/3KFnh8b. Camping and meals will be provided. Visit superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"
Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Free Park Days: June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. June 10, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

Firearms Safety: 5-9 p.m. June 14-16, Itasca Gun Club, 1000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 8 a.m. June 17. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall at efcrandall@msn.com .

Sugarloaf Cove Chainsaw Safety and Felling Classes: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 for Level 1 and June 16 for Level 2. You must attend Level 1 class to take the Level 2 class. Both classes include outdoor hands-on sessions. Cost is per person: $150 Sugarloaf members, $180 non-members (includes membership to Sugarloaf). Class size is limited. For more information and to register, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/event/chainsaw-safety-felling-training.

Honey Beekeeping Field Days: 9-11 a.m. June 16, Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum, and1:30-3:30 p.m. June 16, Duluth Farming Co., 3602 Normanna Road, Duluth. Join Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through colony handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information for you and the bees. These free in-person workshops will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy, and more. To register, visit z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. June 17, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field Day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. July 1, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. July 22, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
