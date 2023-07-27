Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Get Outdoors: Learn about cedar swamps on Bois Brule River hike

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

Arrowhead Native Plant Explorers Brule River Hike: 1-3 p.m. July 29, Stone Chimney Carry-In Canoe Launch, Brule Glacial Spillway, Brule River State Forest. From Business Highway 53 and County Highway A in Solon Springs, go north and east 3.6 miles on Highway A to the wayside parking area on the west side; the North Country Trail crosses Highway A near the southern end of the wayside; take the fork to the left (west) to hike the Brule Boardwalk spur trail. Retired botanist Paul Hlina will guide hikers along five locations of ecological significance within the cedar swamps along the Bois Brule River. Rubber boots and bug protection recommended. First event is free, $10 for each event after; $20 for an annual membership. Find more details at  arrowheadnativeplants.org/upcoming-meetings .

The Superior Hiking Trail Association seeks 200 volunteers to help improve water crossings and build boardwalks this summer to make the trail more sustainable and hiker friendly. More information is available at superiorhiking.org/volunteer .
Opportunities include:

  • Through July 31, Superior Hiking Trail, near Lutsen. Encampment Crossing and Reroute — Help build a safe and sustainable crossing of the Encampment River and reroute a part of the trail that is falling away.
  • Aug. 11-16, Superior Hiking Trail, near Two Harbors.

UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program offers these outdoor activities (for more info, visit umdrsop.d.umn.edu):

  • Full Moon Sea Kayak Tour: 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 1. Watch the sun set and the moon rise from a sea kayak. Headlamps required. Register by 4 p.m. July 31. Meet: TBD. Cost: $22 UMD student members, $71 non-UMD student members/community.
  • Intro to Flatwater Kayaking: 1-5 p.m. Aug. 5. Half-day course that is a safe and fun introduction to kayaking in primarily flatwater environments. Get oriented with boat and body position, efficient stroke technique to reduce fatigue, strategies for keeping your boat upright and what to do if you tip. Ages 12 and older. Youth under 12 may paddle with an adult chaperone in the boat with them. Register by 4 p.m. Aug. 2. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $95 non-student member/community.
  • Sea Kayak for Science — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Chamber's Grove. As you paddle, you will collect temperature data to contribute to a forecasting model that will predict unsafe swimming conditions, preventing future drownings in the St. Louis River Estuary. Register By 4 p.m. the day before outing. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $100 non-student member/community.
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: AIS check finds violation rate near 50 percent
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 24.
20h ago
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Prime blueberry-picking time is at hand in the North Country
Wild blueberries seem to grow best in openings adjacent to jackpine stands. Find jackpine stands with shorter vegetation, and chances are you’ll find blueberries, as well.
5d ago
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
New fishing pier installed at Island Lake north of Duluth
Pier is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp and hard-surfaced path.
5d ago
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Beat the crowds for the best bite
It is nice to have a team of anglers on the boat, so you can see what's working best.
6d ago
By  Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Sugarloaf Cove offers bird banding demonstrations
Jul 20
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Juvenile hawk brought to sheriff’s office
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 17.
Jul 19
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Dog days of summer doesn't mean slow fishing
Catfishing on the St. Louis River Estuary is heating up as the season rolls on.
Jul 13
By  Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Help UMD collect water temp data via sea kayak
Jul 13
By  Staff reports
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear cub enters cabin, helps itself to some chocolate
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 10.
Jul 11
Northland Outdoors
Lake Itasca public water access closed through 2023 summer season
As of Tuesday, July 11, the Lake Itasca Public Water Access in Itasca State Park is closed through the 2023 summer season, due to the construction of a new public water access facility
Jul 11
By  Pioneer Staff Report

University of Wisconsin-Superior’s Superior Adventures Guided Community Paddle Events: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 2 in Billings Park, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 and Aug. 30 at Barker's Island and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 27 at Wisconsin Point. Cost: $10, includes canoe or kayak rental package with personal floatation device, paddle and instruction. To register go to recstore.uwsuper.edu. For more information, contact Sean Monnier, UW-Superior recreation program manager, at 715-395-4651 or smonnier@uwsuper.edu .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:

  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Aug. 5, Gilbert OHV Park, 7196 Pettit Road, Gilbert. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Brian Chapman. To register or for questions, contact Brian Chapman at 218-780-6690.

St. Louis River Alliance Annual Canoe Trip "Peace and Music on the Water": 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 11, Woodstock Bay Public Landing, Superior. A night of community paddling, food, fundraising, and live music. Meet at Billings Park Landing and paddle together over to Woodstock Bay to enjoy music from the water. The talented Sonja Rebecca Martin (Feeding Leroy) will be serenading us from the dock, and food + beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the St. Louis River Alliance. Registration information to follow.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Sugarloaf Cove, milepost 73 on Highway 61 near Schroeder, offers these events:

  • 1 p.m. Aug. 12: Annual Meeting featuring Wolves and Ice Cream Social. Free.
  • 1 p.m. Aug. 18: Arctic Relics. Learn about rare plants over found in the Canadian Arctic and along the shores of Lake Superior.
Northland Outdoors
Bowfest set for July 27-30 at Mont du Lac Resort
The seventh annual event offers realistic archery hunting stations, live music, food and more.
6d ago
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Practical joke spawns new tradition on Ontario fly-in fishing trip
We’ll always remember the vintage fiberglass fishing rod paired with a push-button reel. We’ll also remember the laughs that ensued when someone hooked a fish.
Jul 14
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
Grouse drumming up in Northeastern Minnesota, down in northwest
The number of ruffed grouse that hunters see in the fall depends more on how many chicks hatched and survived this summer.
Jul 12
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota will require nontoxic ammo in state park, SNA hunts
State park lead ban was postponed last year due to supply issues for alternatives.
Jul 11
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: People take to the water over holiday weekend
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of July 3.
Jul 6
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear complaints continue amid drought
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 26.
Jun 29
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR drops deer feeding ban in some counties, adds Itasca, Cass
Feeding deer is now legal in Carlton, Aitkin, Pine and Koochiching counties.
Jun 27
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Officers remind people to store garbage cans, bird feeders from bears
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 19.
Jun 21
Northland Outdoors
Bikepacking enthusiasts gear up for bucket-list adventure on Great Divide Mountain Bike Route
On Sunday, June 25, Jack Weinstein and Madison Eklund will begin a three-week bikepacking trip on about 800 miles of the GDMBR from Jasper, Alberta, to Whitefish, Montana.
Jun 16
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Dry conditions, wildfire danger continue
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of June 12.
Jun 13

Firearms Field Safety Day: Noon Aug. 13, 31 Central Blvd., Suite 500, Babbitt. Instructor: Elan Mumme. To register, contact Elan Mumme at 941-524-3251 or by email at emumme34@gmail.com . Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 9 a.m. Aug. 14, Itasca Gun Club, 28006 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Instructor: Kraig Kiger. Contact Kraig Kiger at 218-328-8868 to register. Requirements: Student must be 11 years old before the date of the Field Day. Student must bring Field Day Voucher to the Field Day. Parent or Guardian must attend first 30 minutes of the Field Day.

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 14-18, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 19. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14-17, Glen-Kimberly Town Hall, 32631 Dam Lake St., Aitkin. Field Day: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Instructor: Brian Anderson. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, call Kevin Hoge at 218-549-3337.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-25, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Firearms Safety: 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21-25, Itasca Gun Club, 10000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 11 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall by emailing students full name and age to efcrandall@msn.com .

Volunteer Opportunities with Northland Adaptive Recreation — Annual Shoot For Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help show raffle prizes, sell raffle tickets, and/or press a button to help at clay target game stations. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Contact Mark.Hanna@mdfoudnation.org .

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon as well as 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays on the Mississippi River, Grand Rapids. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in anytime between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Highway 61, Schroeder. Programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Drop by at those times to learn more and get your questions answered. Free. For more information about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
