99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Get Outdoors: Hike through Brule River State Forest

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
Today at 6:00 AM

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:

  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"
READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTDOORS
ALS fishing tournament Island Lake
Northland Outdoors
Island Lake ALS fishing tournament still has openings
The in-person contest is June 3, or fish anywhere and submit entries on an app.
May 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
snapping turtle
Northland Outdoors
It's time to help Northland turtles cross the road
Tuesday is World Turtle Day to draw attention to the plight of several species.
May 23, 2023 10:13 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
bull elk in Wisconsin
Northland Outdoors
Overflowing natural resources legislation passes at Minnesota Capitol
Lawmakers adjourn after making “historic” improvements for the environment and outdoor recreation.
May 23, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Elk photo
Northland Outdoors
DNR offering 17 elk licenses in Kittson County this year
The DNR decision to reduce licenses in Zone 20 was based on several factors, including anticipation the Red Lake Nation would increase tags for their tribal hunt in the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty area.
May 22, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
View of a lighthouse sitting on an island
Northland Outdoors
Maintenance costs soar at national parks, including Apostle Islands National Lakeshore
Apostle Islands maintenance costs are 7 times higher than 5 years ago.
May 22, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Ruffed grouse drumming
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR invites public comment on master plan update for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area
The updated master plan will guide management of the Red Lake WMA’s forests and peatlands. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA throughout the next 10 years.
May 22, 2023 09:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff Report
New River Gorge National Park vista
Northland Outdoors
The best national parks, as rated by people who visited them
Many of the highest-rated national parks are not exactly well-known or highly visited.
May 20, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lake of the Woods walleye opener 5.14.23.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Lake of the Woods serves up another fine Minnesota Fishing Opener
The goal on this opening day was to catch enough keeper-size walleyes for an evening fish fry that night at Ballard’s Resort, our base for the weekend.
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Camping in Wyoming
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
It's time to camp! What you need to know before you go
Try Minnesota state forests for last-minute options, Voyageurs tops list of Midwest camping spots and why one survey ranked Wyoming as the best state to camp in.
May 19, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
hand holds small green and yellow striped turtle with green and orange shell
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Tiny turtle takes trek
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
May 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber

UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program offers these outdoor activities (for more info, visit umdrsop.d.umn.edu):

  • Basic Strokes and Rescues for Sea Kayaking — 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. June 2. The course will prepare paddlers to comfortably and safely paddle on protected flatwater environments with conditions not to exceed 2-foot seas, 15-knot winds and be no more than 1.5 miles from shore. Ages 12 and older. Register by 4 p.m. May 31. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $40 UMD student members, $135 non-student members/community.
  • Full Moon Sea Kayak Tour — 6:30-10 p.m. June 3 or Aug. 1. Watch the sun set and the moon rise from a sea kayak on Lake Superior. Headlamps required. Register by 4 p.m. the day before your outing. Meet: TBD. Cost: $22 UMD student members, $71 non-UMD student members/community.
  • Sea Kayak for Science! — 9 a.m. June 15, 1:30-5 p.m. July 1, 5:30-9 p.m. July 14 and 5:30-9 p.m. July 20 in the Duluth Harbor as well as 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Chamber's Grove. As you paddle, you will collect temperature data to contribute to a forecasting model that will predict unsafe swimming conditions, preventing future drownings in the St. Louis River Estuary. Register By 4 p.m. the day before outing. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: Duluth Harbor (3.5 hours), $22 UMD student members, $71 non-student member/community, or Chamber’s Grove (4.5 hours), $30 UMD student members, $100 non-student member/community.
  • Intro to Flatwater Kayaking — 1-5 p.m. July 15. This half-day course is a safe and fun introduction to kayaking in primarily flatwater environments. Get oriented with boat and body position, efficient stroke technique to reduce fatigue, strategies for keeping your boat upright and more. Ages 12 and older; under 12 may paddle with an adult chaperone in the boat. Register by 4 p.m. July 13. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: $30 UMD student members, $95 non-student member/community rate.

Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.

  • Fishing Tournament: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper or registration table helper.
  • Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.

North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter Hike: 9 a.m. June 3, Palmer's Landing Trailhead, 4 miles northeast of Solon Springs on County Highway A, Brule River State Forest. The group hike will explore two favorite sections of the North Country National Scenic Trail in Northwestern Wisconsin. The first section of the hike will cross the Brule Bog Boardwalk through the headwaters of the St. Croix and Bois Brule rivers. Hikers will continue on the Brule-St. Croix Historic Portage, the route of Native Americans and voyageurs across the continental divide between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River watershed. The hike offers 2.5- and 6-mile options. Potluck picnic afterward. For more information, visit meetup.com/sscbhikers .

READ MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
052423.N.PRE.TaloneAtHeadwaters3378.jpg
Minnesota
Historic hike from the Gulf to the Headwaters
Ed Talone became the first known person to hike trails along the entire length of the Mississippi River May 18.
May 18, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Minnesota opener was slower than last year, but fish were caught
Lake Superior coho have been biting near port entries and river mouths.
May 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Anglers see mixed results on fishing opener
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 15.
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ken Gilbertson
Northland Outdoors
Founder of UMD outdoor education program retires after 47 years
Ken Gilbertson worked to grow the outdoor education major.
May 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Help stock trout in Divide Lake
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
May 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2023 MN fishing opener
Northland Outdoors
Got walleyes? The guys on the Island Lake bridge sure do
Anglers gather on the bridge year after year for a very successful opening day tradition.
May 13, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
surviving a fall into cold water
Northland Outdoors
Don't die in a cold Minnesota lake
Water temperatures now can render you unable to function within minutes — if you even live that long.
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
ducks on lake with ice
Northland Outdoors
Ready, set, fish, Minnesota
Saturday's opener will be breezy but the ice is out of nearly all lakes -- except in the far northern Arrowhead region.
May 11, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  John Myers

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

ADVERTISEMENT

Free Park Days: June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. June 10, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

Firearms Safety: 5-9 p.m. June 14-16, Itasca Gun Club, 1000 Arbo Road, Grand Rapids. Field day: 8 a.m. June 17. Instructor: Eugene Crandall. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Eugene Crandall at efcrandall@msn.com .

Sugarloaf Cove Chainsaw Safety and Felling Classes: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 15 for Level 1 and June 16 for Level 2. You must attend Level 1 class to take the Level 2 class. Both classes include outdoor hands-on sessions. Cost is per person: $150 Sugarloaf members, $180 non-members (includes membership to Sugarloaf). Class size is limited. For more information and to register, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/event/chainsaw-safety-felling-training.

Honey Beekeeping Field Days: 9-11 a.m. June 16, Hampton Homestead, 3487 Sandy Lake Road, Barnum, and 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 16, Duluth Farming Co., 3602 Normanna Road, Duluth. Join Katie Lee, University of Minnesota Extension apiculture educator, and local beekeepers as they go through colony handling, common disease and insect pests, and safety information for you and the bees. These free in-person workshops will demonstrate the steps for a proper hive inspection, give you timely information to keep your colony healthy, and more. To register, visit z.umn.edu/beekeepingdays2023.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. June 17, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field Day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 1 p.m. June 24, 31 Central Blvd. Suite 500 Babbitt. Instructor: Elan Mumme. To register or for questions contact Elan Mumme at 218-235-0976 or email emumme34@gmail.com . Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE HUNTING COVERAGE IN NORTHLAND OUTDOORS:
wolf calander (edited).jpg
The Vault
100 years ago, a wolf named Old Three Legs terrorized farmers, picked up coyote sidekicks
In a way, you could say the carnage dealt out by Old Three Legs wasn’t all his fault, since he had a rough start in life. His mother was a 'freak wolf,' with an evil reputation.
May 23, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
MDHA logo.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota Deer Hunters Association pulls support for Governor's Deer Opener
“Until our governor represents the interests of wild deer and deer hunters around the state, we cannot, in good conscience, support the 2023 event,” MDHA said.
May 11, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff Report
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Bear activity picks up
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 8.
May 10, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NDGF walleye and jig extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: As fishing lures go, it’s tough to top the old reliable jig
Besides their affordability compared with most tackle, jigs are easy to fish once you’ve mastered the “feel.” That’s generally an acquired touch, attained only by experience and time on the water.
May 06, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Trap tampering a persistent issue, conservation officer reports
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of May 1.
May 03, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Abandoned bear cub rescued, found to have a broken foot
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 24.
April 27, 2023 10:00 AM
black lab retrieving dummy
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Retriever Club to host dog training program
Weekly "Train the Trainer" sessions starting May 23 teach skills for young retrievers and their owners.
April 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Person cited for dismantling, burying ice shack in snow
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of April 17.
April 18, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Elk 9.28.18.png
Northland Outdoors
Tests rule out CWD in death of iconic Warroad elk, but aging and other results are a work in progress
I wrote about the bull elk in early March, after it was found dead by a farmer’s hayshed in the same area east of Warroad where it had spent the past 13 years.
April 15, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
buck and doe
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin's local deer advisory council meetings coming soon
This year’s meeting dates are between April 24 and May 4. The public is welcome.
April 14, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. July 1, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. July 22, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Futurecast outlook for precipitation and winds this weekend
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Quiet weekend after a chilly close to the work week
May 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Dawson holding sturgeon.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Thief River Falls teen lands monster sturgeon fishing from dock on the Rainy River
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
051923.N.ST.Hike 1.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Take a hike on National Trails Day
May 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DSC01562.JPG
Minnesota
Amid fanfare at Capitol, Walz signs major pieces of $72 billion budget into law
May 24, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Gavel(1).jpg
Local
Midway Township man accused of decades-old child sexual abuse
May 24, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
M101 May 21 2023 Eliot Herman single color S ANNO v2.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Supergiant star in Pinwheel Galaxy goes supernova!
May 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Bob King