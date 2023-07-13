Get Outdoors: Help UMD collect water temp data via sea kayak

Foraging and Edible Landscapes with Marcia Eiynck of Beargrease Botanicals: 1-4 p.m. July 15, Sturgeon Bay. During this Field Day, Marcia Eiynck shares her cultural teachings on plant medicine. She will lead a foraging walk through her land; offer a tour of her no-till market garden and edible landscaping; share insights on operating an at-home farm stand; and provide an interactive demonstration for one of her botanical products. To register, go to marbleseed.salsalabs.org/marbleseed-changemaker-field-day.

Sugarloaf Cove, milepost 73 on Minnesota Highway 61 near Schroeder, offers these events:



7 p.m. July 15: Animal Skull Mysteries. Family friendly for school-age children.

July 21-28: Poet Tree Week. Poems will be posted along the interpretive trail.

1 p.m. Aug. 12: Annual meeting featuring wolves and ice cream social. Free.

1 p.m. Aug. 18: Arctic Relics. Learn about rare plants found in the Canadian Arctic and along the shores of Lake Superior.

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. July 17-21, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. July 22. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Guided Kayak Tours: 10 a.m.-noon as well as 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays on the Mississippi River. Forest History Center guides will lead the tours. Two tandem kayaks and six single kayaks are available, with a maximum capacity of 10 people per tour. Tours are available for ages 10 and up. Cost: $25 per person, $20 for Minnesota Historical Society members. Preregistration is preferred and walk-ups are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit the events calendar at mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

Bird Banding Demonstrations: Stop in anytime between 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and see what’s happening with the birds at Sugarloaf Cove, 9096 W. Minnesota Highway 61, Schroeder. Programs about bird banding and the birds of Sugarloaf Cover offered at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Drop by at those times to learn more and get your questions answered. Free. For more information about upcoming events, go to sugarloafnorthshore.org/calendar .

UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program Sea Kayak for Science: 5:30-9 p.m. July 20 in the Duluth Harbor and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12, Chamber's Grove. As you paddle, you will collect temperature data to contribute to a forecasting model that will predict unsafe swimming conditions, preventing future drownings in the St. Louis River Estuary. Register By 4 p.m. the day before outing. Meet: UMD Boat Shed, 1421 St. Louis Ave., Duluth, on Park Point. Cost: Duluth Harbor (3.5 hours), $22 UMD student members, $71 non-student member/community, or Chamber’s Grove (4.5 hours), $30 UMD student members, $100 non-student member/community. For more info, visit umdrsop.d.umn.edu.

ATV Safety Field Day Classes: 8 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. July 22, Itasca Driftskipper Snowmobile Club Building, 33455 Wagon Wheel Court Road, Grand Rapids. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Dave Andrew Jr. To register or for questions, contact Dave Andrews Jr. at dajr62@yahoo.com.

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. July 24-28, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. July 29. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule includes:



Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 12, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions, contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 14-18, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 19. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14-17, Glen-Kimberly Town Hall, 32631 Dam Lake St., Aitkin. Field Day: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Instructor: Brian Anderson. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, call Kevin Hoge at 218-549-3337.

Firearms Field Safety Day: 7:30 a.m. Aug. 19, Wealthwood Rod & Gun Club, 23573 420th Place, Aitkin. Instructor: Zachary Spicer. Contact Zachary Spicer at zachspicer@yahoo.com with questions. Must be 11 years old before class and have completed the HunterCourse online program to be eligible. To register, go to wealthwoodrodandgunclub.net .

Firearms Safety: 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-25, John A. Smith Memorial Building, 28 University Road, Cloquet. Field Day: 8 a.m. Aug. 26. Instructor: Shawn Fairbanks. Must be 11 years old before class start date to be eligible. To register or for questions, contact FDL Conservation at 218-878-7155 or by email at terriredding@fdlrez.com .

Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (group volunteer opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16. Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested.

Free Park Days: Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. Sept. 23, General Andrews Tree Nursery, 85894 County Road 61, Willow River. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: LuAnn Allison. To register or for questions, contact Luann Allison at egpactraining@gmail.com .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, workshops and other spring/summer events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.