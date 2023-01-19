STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Get Outdoors: Get ready for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
January 19, 2023 12:00 PM
Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring your own sandwich and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for you to use. All are welcome.

"Recognizing the Rights of Wild Rice" lecture: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21, Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76, Grand Rapids. Features Tribal Attorney Frank Bibeau sharing the story of the Anishinaabe people who, according to oral tradition, migrated west to the Great Lakes region in search of where food grows on the water. He will also highlight his work promoting food sovereignty and sustainability. Free with regular site admission. This event is part of the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series, which features guest speakers at the site twice monthly through April. More information at mnhs.org/foresthistory .

Voyageurs National Park Self-Guided Night Snowshoe Hike: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, in International Falls, along the Oberholtzer Trail, with luminaries to light the way. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow a pair from the park, bring a flashlight or headlamp, and dress appropriately for the weather.
To pick up snowshoes and start the event, visitors should follow the lit luminaries from the upper parking lot to the lake side of the Rainy Lake Visitor Center. Note: the visitor center will not be open for the event, but a fire will be waiting near the trailhead to warm you. Recommended for all ages. Free.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 28, Vermilion College, Room NS-111, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely. Instructor: David Marshall. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling David at 218-343-1711 or email dave.marshall@ely.mn.u s.

Friday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Cloudy skies for the weekend
Winds remain light with little precipitation.
January 19, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
DNR intern
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR has 200 paid summer internships
Students must apply by Jan. 31.
January 19, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Deer
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota deer population goal-setting underway south of Duluth
Permit areas in Carlton, Aitkin and Pine counties are included.
January 18, 2023 08:18 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR: Certain violations can lead to trail closures, affecting everyone wanting to use the trail
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:19 PM
Voyageurs wolves S
Northland Outdoors
Wolves in national parks often killed when they roam outside boundary
Half of the deaths among collared wolves at Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park are caused by humans.
January 17, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
boy sleeps outside
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps outdoors for 1,000 nights
Isaac Ortman, 14, plans to keep his streak going, winter and summer — maybe for years longer.
January 13, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BISF snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ample snow means good times for snowmobiling, skiing and other outdoor recreation
Much of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota has 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground, with scattered pockets that are deeper.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Adam Payne, Wisconsin DNMR secretary
Northland Outdoors
Q&A with Wisconsin DNR's new leader
Adam Payne, who ran Sheboygan County for 24 years, is the new DNR secretary.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small black and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Black-capped chickadee tops most-seen species in Carlton County Bird Count
Retired teacher Larry Weber, of Barnum, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods" and “Spiders of the North Woods," among other books. Reach him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
January 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay
Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how we can keep our water drinkable, swimmable, and safe. Schedule of topics is below:

  • Feb 2: Loons and Eagles – Can they coexist? presented by world renowned loon expert James Paruk. It is free, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A session. James will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. There is some evidence that the resurgence of eagles is having a negative effect on loon populations and reproduction. He will share his thirty years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior.
  • March 2: Water plants and woody debris in shallow water: Friend or foe?
  • April 6: Decrease your water footprint and save money too! 
  • May 4: Do horsepower and wake boating matter to your lake?
  • June 1: Are invasive cattails taking over your lake? 
  • July 6: Water-borne disease and symptoms: Can swimming make you sick
  • Aug. 3: Impending AIS threats: Can they kill your pet or hurt your kids
  • Sept. 7: How healthy is your well? 
  • Oct. 5: Is household water softener salt harming our lakes? 
  • Oct. 31: SPECIAL “Supernatural lakes: monsters, ghosts, witches, fairies, and aliens”
  • Nov. 2: Ice formation and melting on lakes: What we know and why it matters.

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

River Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety
DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Learn how to hunt for shed antlers
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 12, 2023 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
cross country skiers
Northland Outdoors
UMD outdoor gear rental center open to everyone
Winter and summer, the general public is welcome to reserve outdoor gear, along with UMD students.
January 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Ann Estad.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Snowmobiles are a boon for business in communities that cater to them
If Grand Forks doesn’t want snowmobiles, Alvarado, Minn., small business owner Ann Estad says she’s happy to have them.
January 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Tip-ups deployed outside weed beds are catching pike, bass and walleye
Many Northland lakes are still burdened with slush and slow ice formation due to heavy snow cover.
January 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: 'River Talk' describes Anishinaabeg people's use of fire, local restoration
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 05, 2023 06:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Modified snowmobile exhausts lead to tickets
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 2.
January 04, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Vermilion
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR 'Roundtable' meeting open to everyone
Online registration is required to attend the Jan. 20 event in Bloomington.
January 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Warmer weather is nice but we still need more ice
Slush still a problem in some areas; panfish action has been hit and miss.
December 29, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune

Gooseberry Falls State Park Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

