Get Outdoors: Get ready for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring your own sandwich and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for you to use. All are welcome.

"Recognizing the Rights of Wild Rice" lecture: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 21, Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76, Grand Rapids. Features Tribal Attorney Frank Bibeau sharing the story of the Anishinaabe people who, according to oral tradition, migrated west to the Great Lakes region in search of where food grows on the water. He will also highlight his work promoting food sovereignty and sustainability. Free with regular site admission. This event is part of the Forest History Center’s 2023 winter lecture series, which features guest speakers at the site twice monthly through April. More information at mnhs.org/foresthistory .

Voyageurs National Park Self-Guided Night Snowshoe Hike: 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, in International Falls, along the Oberholtzer Trail, with luminaries to light the way. Bring your own snowshoes or borrow a pair from the park, bring a flashlight or headlamp, and dress appropriately for the weather.

To pick up snowshoes and start the event, visitors should follow the lit luminaries from the upper parking lot to the lake side of the Rainy Lake Visitor Center. Note: the visitor center will not be open for the event, but a fire will be waiting near the trailhead to warm you. Recommended for all ages. Free.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 28, Vermilion College, Room NS-111, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely. Instructor: David Marshall. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling David at 218-343-1711 or email dave.marshall@ely.mn.u s.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how we can keep our water drinkable, swimmable, and safe. Schedule of topics is below:



Feb 2: Loons and Eagles – Can they coexist? presented by world renowned loon expert James Paruk. It is free, open to all, and includes an interactive Q&A session. James will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. There is some evidence that the resurgence of eagles is having a negative effect on loon populations and reproduction. He will share his thirty years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior.

March 2: Water plants and woody debris in shallow water: Friend or foe?

April 6: Decrease your water footprint and save money too!

May 4: Do horsepower and wake boating matter to your lake?

June 1: Are invasive cattails taking over your lake?

July 6: Water-borne disease and symptoms: Can swimming make you sick

Aug. 3: Impending AIS threats: Can they kill your pet or hurt your kids

Sept. 7: How healthy is your well?

Oct. 5: Is household water softener salt harming our lakes?

Oct. 31: SPECIAL “Supernatural lakes: monsters, ghosts, witches, fairies, and aliens”

Nov. 2: Ice formation and melting on lakes: What we know and why it matters.

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

River Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Gooseberry Falls State Park Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.