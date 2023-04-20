Get Outdoors: Enjoy free day at any Minnesota state park, recreation area

Free Park Days: April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. Find state park programs at mndnr.gov/ptcalendar . The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours. For more information, visit mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.

"Making the Carry" Author Talk: 1-3 p.m. April 22, Forest History Center, 2609 County Road 76, Grand Rapids. Hear from author Timothy Cochrane about his illustrated biography that follows the lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Lanklater, a Métis man and Anishinaabe woman. History lovers can examine the often overlooked geography and historical significance of the border country of Ontario and Minnesota between the 1870s and 1930s. Books will be available. Cost included in regular site admission. Go to mnhs.org/ foresthistory .

St. Louis River Experience Volunteering: The St. Louis River Experience pontoon boat provides rides around the St. Louis River harbor to assisted living residents, active senior groups, health support, church elder groups and military veterans. SLRE volunteer informational meeting: 5:30 p.m. April 25, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1325 N. 45th Ave. E., Duluth. Register at slreduluth.com .

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 9 a.m. April 29, Moose Horn Rod and Gun Club, 3902 County Road 6, Barnum. Instructor: William Irving. To register or for questions contact Bill Irving at 218-590-9277 or email ccriders.training@gmail.com .

Firearm Safety Field Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29, Marksmanship Road, west of Hibbing. Instructor: Fred Godec. This is a field day for students who have completed the HunterCourse online program. Requirements: Student must be 11 years old before field day. Must present a birth certificate and proof of online class certificate at registration. Bring a compass and appropriate footwear; everything else will be provided. You may bring your own lunch. No firearms or ammunition allowed on-site. Parent or guardian must attend first 30 minutes of field day. Student must preregister. Fee: $5. To register or for questions, contact Fred Godec at 218-263-7784 or fredgod1177@gmail.com .

Community Volunteer Clean-up Day at Jay Cooke State Park: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29. Drop in anytime and help pick up branches and rake. Bring work gloves and/or rakes if you have them. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center and ask for the naturalist who will assist you in explaining what needs to be done. A Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is required. Contact Kristine Hiller at 218-673-7005 or kris.hiller@state.mn.us .

Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities with Courage Kenny Adaptive Recreation: Email elizabeth.jennings@allina.com if interested in helping out.



Arrowhead Youth Games: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4, UMD Field House. Great group volunteer opportunity for a workplace team; 90-100 volunteers assist at activity stations such as biking, archery, wheelchair races, volleyball, dance and more. New volunteers orientation: 5:30 p.m. May 4 at the UMD Field House.

Cycling: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-July 26, Munger Trail at Riverside Park, 55 Cato Ave., Duluth. Volunteers help youth and adults with disabilities learn cycling skills and build strength, explore bike trails in Duluth, and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and encouraging environment. Volunteer orientation: 6 p.m. May 10.

Beach/Kayak Clean Up Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 23, UMD Boat Shed on Park Point. Volunteers needed: 10. Time commitment: You can volunteer for one hour or the whole time. Tasks will include general kayak clean up and maintenance, clearing the boardwalk/removing sand and debris. A strong back, shovel, and work gloves helpful.

Fishing Tournament : 7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper, or registration table helper.

7 a.m.-5 p.m. June 3, Island Lake. Volunteer as a boat captain, boat helper, or registration table helper. Annual Shoot for Fun: Sept. 9 (Group Volunteer Opportunity). Volunteers help run sporting clay stations and games, sell tickets, and help run the game tents. All meals are included. Minimum age: 16.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:



May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"

June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"

July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"

Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

ATV Safety Field Day Class: 8:30 a.m. May 6, Nashwauk Recreation Center, 202 Fourth St., Nashwauk. Must be 10 years old before Field Day. Instructor: Charlene Metzer. To register or for questions contact Charlene Metzer at 218-259-3722 or email char.metzer@yahoo.com .

Superior Hiking Trail offers these events:



Duluth Area Trail Clearing Weekend, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 6-7. Register at https://bit.ly/40T7Te4.

Finland Area Trail Clearing Weekend, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 27-28. Register at https://bit.ly/3KFnh8b.

These large events are also a great way to meet other SHT community members and share stories around the campfire. Camping and meals will be provided. For a full schedule, visit superiorhiking.org/volunteer .

Casting Classes: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays May 11-June 1, Lincoln Park Middle School, Duluth. Hosted by Todd Heggestad, longtime member of American Fly Fishermen and certified Fly Fishers International casting instructor. Cost: $50. Offered through Duluth Community Education. Go to duluthcommunityed.org for requirements and to register or call 218-336-8760.

Marshall School Full Day Outdoor Summer Camp Program: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 5-Aug. 11, Duluth. Features a highly active outdoor camp curriculum for K-6. Families can sign up for individual weeks or the whole summer. Each week has a different environmental-based theme and curriculum. Information and registration is available at marshallschool.org/student-life/camps .

Firearms Safety: 6-9 p.m. June 20-23 in Goodland. Field day: 8 a.m. June 24. Instructor: Todd Hassell. To register or for questions contact Todd Hassell at 218-301-4376 or email hassellme@hotmail.com . Requirements: Must be 11 years old before class start date listed above in order to be eligible.

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.