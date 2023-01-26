STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Get Outdoors: Looking for employment outdoors? Attend upcoming job fair

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
January 26, 2023 06:51 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Outdoor Jobs Fair: 10 a.m-2 p.m. Feb. 1, Kirby Student Center main hallway, University of Minnesota Duluth. Need a summer job? Looking for an internship or employment after graduation? Interested in learning more about outdoor and environmental education professions? Meet with representatives from nearly 30 summer camps, canoe camps, resource management and government agencies, environmental education centers, and others who can answer questions and talk about opportunities in outdoor and environmental education. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTDOORS
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Hats off to snowmobile trail groomer operators
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan 23.
January 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Boat landing
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR gets big budget boost from governor
Gov. Tim Walz's plan would benefit state parks, forests, boat landings and fish hatcheries and tackle climate issues.
January 24, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
DEADFISH2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Hundreds of dead fish pile up on rocks at South Dakota dam
A Huron, S.D., resident speculated the rocks that the city placed in the James River next to the dam, paired with a lack of oxygen, were largely responsible for the pileup.
January 24, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
061419.N.ST.Wolves_copy.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Groups seek to bar the use of hounds while hunting in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
Hound hunters oppose any effort to impose a ban.
January 23, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Itasca Waters web art.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Itasca Waters to kick off Practical Water Wisdom Series Feb. 2
The Itasca Waters Advisory Board will kick off its online Practical Water Wisdom Series at noon on Thursday, Feb. 2.
January 23, 2023 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
One deer outside of a forest and another one inside the forest
Northland Outdoors
Reminder: Feeding deer illegal in many Minnesota counties
Feeding and attractant bans are aimed at slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease.
January 23, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
snowmobile tracks
Northland Outdoors
Forest Service decries off-trail snowmobiling in Chequamegon
The sensitive habitat and rare sharp-tailed grouse may be impacted by cross-country snowmobiling.
January 23, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
A ringneck pheasant was captured on camera last winter in a Kandiyohi County cornfield by West Central Tribune photographer Macy Moore.
Northland Outdoors
Don't feed the pheasants on the road, Pheasants Forever warns
Bird feed along Minnesota roadways makes pheasants more vulnerable to predators, disease and traffic, while doing little to help. It’s rare to find starved pheasants; cold is the real menace.
January 22, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
January 22, 2023 07:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Aleah Oshie with big sturgeon
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: UMD student lands giant sturgeon
Send us your big fish photos by email to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 22, 2023 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:

  • Feb. 2: "Loons and Eagles — Can They Coexist?" presented by world-renowned loon expert James Paruk. It is free, open to all, and includes an interactive question-and-answer session. Paruk will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. He will share his 30 years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior.
  • March 2: "Water Plants and Woody Debris in Shallow Water — Friend or Foe?"
  • April 6: "Decrease Your Water Footprint and Save Money Too!"
  • May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"
  • June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"
  • July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"
  • Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"
  • Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"
  • Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?" 
  • Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”
  • Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

UMD RSOP Free Ski and Snowshoe: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4, 18 and 25. Meet at the Bagley Nature Area Classroom. Classic ski on the groomed trails or snowshoe off the groomed trails. No registration is required; equipment is first-come, first-served. Free for University of Minnesota Duluth student members. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

Lake Superior to Hudson Bay by Canoe: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Solon Campus Center Room 120, University of Minnesota Duluth. Presented by UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program. An 88-day adventure through floods, giant lakes, raging rivers and polar bear country. Hear about a wilderness trip taken on by six friends that started on the North Shore of Lake Superior. The “Vagabond Voyagers” consist of individuals from all over the country who decided to spend summer 2022 going on a journey spanning 1,200 miles. Free. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

River Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

MORE OUTDOORS RECREATION COVERAGE:
Nicole Freking and Tenor the sled dog.
Local
Photos and video: Youth mushers compete in the 2023 Cub Run
Mushers 14 years old and younger raced Saturday in the John Beargrease 2023 Cub Run at Lakeview National Golf Course in Two Harbors.
January 21, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
BWCAW canoe
Northland Outdoors
Boundary Waters permits go on sale Wednesday
The number of permits for summer 2023 is unchanged after a reduction last year to reduce overcrowding issues.
January 19, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Inland lake panfish bite over cabbage weeds, Chequamegon Bay ice inconsistent
Capt. Jarrid is on the injured reserve list for a spell as he recovers from a hernia.
January 19, 2023 05:52 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Get Outdoors logo
Northland Outdoors
Get Outdoors: Get ready for the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.
January 19, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR: Certain violations can lead to trail closures, affecting everyone wanting to use the trail
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 17.
January 17, 2023 05:19 PM
boy sleeps outside
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps outdoors for 1,000 nights
Isaac Ortman, 14, plans to keep his streak going, winter and summer — maybe for years longer.
January 13, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BISF snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ample snow means good times for snowmobiling, skiing and other outdoor recreation
Much of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota has 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground, with scattered pockets that are deeper.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: A little ice, a few fish on Lake Superior's Chequamegon Bay
Some nice browns and splake hitting on the Gitch, Duluth area reservoirs giving up perch, walleyes.
January 12, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety
DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Slush on area lakes continues as anglers venture out
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Jan. 9.
January 12, 2023 02:00 PM

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring your own sandwich and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for use. All are welcome.

Winter Out West: Feb. 11-12, multiple locations. Features indoor and outdoor events including a St. Louis River Alliance Winter Walk along the Water, exploring the Waabizheshikana Trail (previously known as the Western Waterfront Trail) at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and "Songs and Stories of the St. Louis River" event at Wussow's Concert Cafe from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11. Come share any songs, stories, poetry, or artwork inspired by the St. Louis River (or any river) at this free, open to the public, community open mic night.

Winter Rendezvous (Adult Night Out): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Sugarloaf Cove, Schroeder. Trails lit up by luminaries will take you to the nature center and the shore. Astronomer "Astro" Bob King will have a telescope set up (weather permitting) and give a night sky talk, after which you can warm up at the nature center with good company and the musical stylings of guitarist Gordon Thorne. S’more-making materials will be available; you may also bring your own light snacks and favorite beverage. Some hiking sticks will be available to borrow at the building. No registration required. Suggested donation: $10. Go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

13th Annual St. Louis River Summit: March 8-10, University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Hall. Hosted by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. Presentations may cover a broad range of topics related to the St. Louis River. Register at lakesuperiornerr.org/summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twin Ports Walleye Association 7th Annual Fundraiser Banquet: March 18, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30, free for ages 11 and younger. Call 218-391-6874 or go to twinportswalleye.com .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

Related Topics: DULUTHOUTDOORS RECREATIONOUTDOORS DESTINATIONSNORTHLAND OUTDOORS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Hjelle Arc Custom Spears 011723 001.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Spear makers go from the darkhouse to the spotlight
A social media post of a Hjelle Arc Custom Spear in 2016 launched a slow but sure snowball of growing attention for their handcrafted works.
January 21, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
062620.n.st.WisPoint2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New study finds extremely high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Great Lakes fish
Research shows eating one freshwater fish a year is similar to drinking PFOS-contaminated water for a month.
January 21, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
Marc Bacigalupi
Northland Outdoors
Meet Marc Bacigalupi, the DNR’s new Northwest Region fisheries manager
The Northwest Region includes some of the state’s premier walleye fisheries, including Lake of the Woods, Upper Red, Cass and Leech lakes, along with the Red and Red Lake rivers, to name just a few.
January 21, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
012123BRADDOKKEN-Duebbert book.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: New book chronicles a lifetime of waterfowl hunting experiences
"My Lifetime Among Waterfowl" is a collection of stories by the late Harold F. Duebbert, a renowned North Dakota waterfowl hunter and biologist.
January 20, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken