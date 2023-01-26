Get Outdoors: Looking for employment outdoors? Attend upcoming job fair

John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Jan. 29-31. Race start Jan. 29 at Billy's, 3502 W. Tischer Road, Duluth. Beargrease 40 finish Jan. 29 on Highway 2, Two Harbors. Beargrease 120 finish Jan. 30 at Trestle Inn, 9459 County Highway 7, Finland. Beargrease Marathon finish Jan. 31 at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino, 70 Casino Drive, Grand Portage. Schedule, trail map and other info at beargrease.com .

4th Annual Town of Hayward Family Fun Day: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 29, Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W. County Hill Road. Snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, sledding, horse-drawn sleigh rides, bonfire , hot chocolate and cookies. Free. Bring sleds, skis and snowshoes. For more information, visit facebook.com/townofhayward or call Town Hall at 715-634-4123.

Outdoor Jobs Fair: 10 a.m-2 p.m. Feb. 1, Kirby Student Center main hallway, University of Minnesota Duluth. Need a summer job? Looking for an internship or employment after graduation? Interested in learning more about outdoor and environmental education professions? Meet with representatives from nearly 30 summer camps, canoe camps, resource management and government agencies, environmental education centers, and others who can answer questions and talk about opportunities in outdoor and environmental education. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

Itasca Waters Practical Water Wisdom Series: noon the first Thursday of each month February through November. Every month will touch on topics about how to keep water drinkable, swimmable and safe. To register, visit itascawaters.org/water-wisdom-2023. For more information, email info@itascawaters.org. Schedule of webinars includes:



Feb. 2: "Loons and Eagles — Can They Coexist?" presented by world-renowned loon expert James Paruk. It is free, open to all, and includes an interactive question-and-answer session. Paruk will talk about loons and their interactions with eagles. He will share his 30 years of adventures with loons, summarizing their basic biology and behavior.

March 2: "Water Plants and Woody Debris in Shallow Water — Friend or Foe?"

April 6: "Decrease Your Water Footprint and Save Money Too!"

May 4: "Do Horsepower and Wake Boating Matter to Your Lake?"

June 1: "Are Invasive Cattails Taking Over Your Lake?"

July 6: "Water-Borne Disease and Symptoms: Can Swimming Make You Sick?"

Aug. 3: "Impending AIS Threats: Can They Kill Your Pet or Hurt Your Kids?"

Sept. 7: "How Healthy Is Your Well?"

Oct. 5: "Is Household Water Softener Salt Harming Our Lakes?"

Oct. 31: “Supernatural Lakes: Monsters, Ghosts, Witches, Fairies, and Aliens”

Nov. 2: "Ice Formation and Melting on Lakes: What We Know and Why It Matters"

UMD RSOP Free Ski and Snowshoe: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 4, 18 and 25. Meet at the Bagley Nature Area Classroom. Classic ski on the groomed trails or snowshoe off the groomed trails. No registration is required; equipment is first-come, first-served. Free for University of Minnesota Duluth student members. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

Candlelight Ski and Hike: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 4, Brule River State Forest, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Choose a candlelit 1K loop or a more vigorous candlelit 5K route. Hikers and snowshoers are welcome to walk the candlelit routes or use the non-lit multiuse trail. Coffee, cocoa and apple cider will be served. Heated ski chalet available. For more info, call 715-372-5678 or visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/events/64581 .

Lake Superior to Hudson Bay by Canoe: 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, Solon Campus Center Room 120, University of Minnesota Duluth. Presented by UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program. An 88-day adventure through floods, giant lakes, raging rivers and polar bear country. Hear about a wilderness trip taken on by six friends that started on the North Shore of Lake Superior. The “Vagabond Voyagers” consist of individuals from all over the country who decided to spend summer 2022 going on a journey spanning 1,200 miles. Free. Call 218-726-7128 or go to umdrsop.org.

River Talk: 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit.

Fly Tying Gatherings: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4 at the Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Presented by Arrowhead Fly Fishers. Bring your own sandwich and beverage. All skill levels welcome. Learn beginners basics of tying. If you are a beginner, there will be vises and materials for use. All are welcome.

Winter Out West: Feb. 11-12, multiple locations. Features indoor and outdoor events including a St. Louis River Alliance Winter Walk along the Water, exploring the Waabizheshikana Trail (previously known as the Western Waterfront Trail) at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12 and "Songs and Stories of the St. Louis River" event at Wussow's Concert Cafe from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11. Come share any songs, stories, poetry, or artwork inspired by the St. Louis River (or any river) at this free, open to the public, community open mic night.

Winter Rendezvous (Adult Night Out): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Sugarloaf Cove, Schroeder. Trails lit up by luminaries will take you to the nature center and the shore. Astronomer "Astro" Bob King will have a telescope set up (weather permitting) and give a night sky talk, after which you can warm up at the nature center with good company and the musical stylings of guitarist Gordon Thorne. S’more-making materials will be available; you may also bring your own light snacks and favorite beverage. Some hiking sticks will be available to borrow at the building. No registration required. Suggested donation: $10. Go to sugarloafnorthshore.org.

Candlelight Event: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Gooseberry Falls State Park, Two Harbors. Ski, snowshoe or hike with stars twinkling overhead and candles flickering in the snow. Candle luminaries guide visitors on several miles of trails. A bonfire and marshmallows await visitors at the amphitheater. Hot beverages and snacks will be available. Get vehicle permits and ski passes in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations . A vehicle permit is not required at the parking lot.

13th Annual St. Louis River Summit: March 8-10, University of Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjacket Hall. Hosted by the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve. Presentations may cover a broad range of topics related to the St. Louis River. Register at lakesuperiornerr.org/summit.

Twin Ports Walleye Association 7th Annual Fundraiser Banquet: March 18, Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets: $30, free for ages 11 and younger. Call 218-391-6874 or go to twinportswalleye.com .

Duluth Parks and Recreation Programs: Duluth Parks and Rec offers guided hikes, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing excursions, workshops and other winter events. Find a complete schedule at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.