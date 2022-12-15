SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Get Outdoors: Book author to sign copies of 'Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark' in Duluth

Editor’s note: Some events may have been canceled after the time of publication. Please check with local organizers. Email events to outdoors@duluthnews.com.

Get Outdoors logo
By Staff reports
December 15, 2022 06:36 AM
"Walleye: A Beautiful Fish of the Dark" book signing: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17, Zenith Bookstore, 318 N. Central Ave., Duluth, and 4-6 p.m. Dec. 17, Bookstore at Fitger's Harborview Room, Fitger's 600 E. Superior St., Duluth. Minnesota author Paul Radomski signs copies of his book. Go to zenithbookstore.com/events or facebook.com/FitgersBooks.

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Nightriders Clubhouse, 5186 Martin Road, Duluth. Instructor: Beth Wentlaff. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-590-7570 or email beth@cmrasells.com .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, Boomtown, 4483 Martin Road, Duluth. Instructor: Josh Carlson. Requirements: Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Lunch provided by Boomtown. Register by emailing jcarlson376@gmail.com .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 7, PathBlazers Snowmobile Clubhouse, 119 Sixth St. E., Chisholm. Instructor: James Watkins. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-969-0871 or by email at mcssjim@gmail.com .

Nordic Spirit Youth Ski League: Youth cross-country ski lessons every Sunday, Jan. 8-Feb. 12, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center, Duluth. Lessons offers from 1-2:30 p.m. for grades 4-8 and 1:30-2:30 p.m. for K-3. Cost: $25 for first child in family; $15 every child thereafter, maximum of $55 per family plus an additional $5 fee to Spirit Mountain. The fee includes equipment if needed and instruction. Register at dxcduluth.com . Equipment fitting from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 8 at the Nordic Center at the top of the hill. More more information, call 218-626-2532 or email mjwsorenson@gmail.com or emiller@mwclaim.com . Volunteer teachers always welcome.

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTDOORS
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Reports: Fisher, marten trapping season is open
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 19.
December 21, 2022 09:35 AM
WOLF
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR adopts new wolf management plan
It remains unclear if or when the state will regain control of species now protected by federal law.
December 20, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Frozen ice house
Northland Outdoors
Heavy snow downs trees across snowmobile trails, causes slush on Northland lakes
Conservation officers report dangerous, difficult conditions.
December 19, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
chickadee in snow / ONE TIME USE ONLY
Northland Outdoors
Duluth’s Laura Erickson offers advice for new birders
How do you go from noticing some little bird in your yard to becoming a true birder?
December 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
John Myers mug.jpg
Northland Outdoors
John Myers column: The 'Vex Hex,' mesmerized by ice fishing electronics
Lately unable to watch a full movie or even a TV show, I somehow stared at a fish finder for four hours and loved it.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Delores Suess with trout extended.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Fishing excursion proves it’s the little things that count for residents of Edgewood Grand Forks
The benefits of spending time outdoors are well-publicized.
December 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Northland Nature_turkey foraging
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Now, it's the turkeys' turn to feast
Retired teacher Larry Weber, a Barnum resident, is the author of “Butterflies of the North Woods,” “Spiders of the North Woods" and other books. Contact him via Katie Rohman at krohman@duluthnews.com.
December 16, 2022 06:26 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: Heavy, wet snow on thin ice creates less-than-ideal conditions
Tip-ups are taking pike on local lakes, with the occasional walleye and bass mixed in.
December 15, 2022 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston, for the News Tribune
Friday Precip.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoor Forecast: Out with the Snow, In with the Cold
Temperatures take a drop following the snowstorm.
December 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Minnesota DNR Report logo
Northland Outdoors
DNR Report: Public urged to be mindful of fishing, snowmobile regulations
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources report for the week of Dec. 12.
December 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

River Talk: 7 p.m. Jan. 11 Lake Superior Estuarium, 3 Marina Drive, Superior. Future "River Talk" events are Feb. 8, March 8, April 12 and May 10. The March talk will be held in conjunction with the St. Louis River Summit. For more information, go to go.wisc.edu/4uz720 .

Snowmobile Safety Field Day: 9 a.m. Jan. 14, Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club, 5099 Fish Lake Road, Duluth. Instructor: Gary Mantay. Must be age 11 before class starts and have completed the online course. Register by calling 218-525-4849.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, Clyde Iron Event Center, 2920 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Our usual Minnesota and Wisconsin DNR update is being moved to a month earlier. This is a joint meeting with Gitche Gumee Trout Unlimited. More information to come as to speakers and topics.

Arrowhead Fly Fishers fly-tying opportunities: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4, Harrison Community Rec Center, 3002 W. Third St., Duluth. Soup, crackers and cookies are provided for lunch. Bring your own sandwich if desired. We often have materials to use for tying for free. All levels welcome from beginners to advanced.  

Jay Cooke State Park Programs: 780 Minnesota Highway 210, Carlton. All nature walks and wildlife talks are free; a Minnesota State Park vehicle permit is needed to enter. Vehicle permits can be purchased upon arrival at the park office. Cost: $7/day or $35/year. There are reduced price options for disabled veterans, Minnesota tribal members and others. For a complete event schedule, go to dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Banff Film Festival
Northland Outdoors
Banff Film Festival back in Duluth
The January weekend of outdoor adventure movies is a big fundraiser for the Duluth Cross County Ski Club.
December 14, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Minnesota Wildlife Management Area
Northland Outdoors
Agreement reached on logging in Minnesota Wildlife Management Areas
With federal money involved, WMAs must prioritize wildlife habitat over timber industry appetite.
December 13, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Wolf chase vertical.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trail camera captures memorable images of a wolf chasing a deer on Oak Island
Despite the wolf activity, Frank Walsh says he has yet to come across evidence of a kill.
December 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
United Northern Sportsmen’s Club fishing contest
Northland Outdoors
United Northern ice fishing contest set for Jan. 29 on Island Lake
Tickets are $5, with many prizes available up to $1,000.
December 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers